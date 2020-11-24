Volkswagen Touran

From £28,580

The seven-seat Volkswagen Touran is worth considering if you’re after fuss-free family motoring.

  • Volkswagen Touran
  • For: Space, practicality, safety
  • Against: Dull cabin, boring to drive
  • Verdict: Spacious and practical seven-seat MPV

There are five trim levels: S, SE, SE Family, SEL and R-Line. The basic Touran S is best avoided as it lacks the equipment demanded by families. SE adds alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control and parking sensors, while the SE Family boasts an eight-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration.

Two engines are available: a 1.5-litre 150hp petrol and a 2.0 diesel developing 115hp or 150hp. The diesels are recommended if you regularly travel with all seven seats occupied and/or a boot filled with luggage.

In five-seat mode, the Touran offers a cavernous 917 litres of boot space, which extends to 1,857 litres with the seats folded down.

Space in the third row is a little limited, but certainly better than most seven-seat SUVs.

The driving experience is refreshingly honest, with light controls, soft suspension and a high driving position.

KEY INFO

  • Launched: 2015
  • Facelifted: TBC
  • Due for replacement: TBC
Specs
Model: Volkswagen Touran
Prices from: £28,580
Engines: 1.5T 2.0d 115/150
Fuel type: Petrol, Diesel
Gearboxes: 6-speed manual, 7-speed auto
Bodystyles: MPV
Trims: S, SE, SE Family, SEL, R-Line
Euro NCAP:
(2015)
Power: 115-150 hp
0-62mph: TBA
Fuel economy: 39.8-51.4 mpg
CO2: 142-156 g/km
Dimensions (l/w/h): 4,527/1,814/1,628 mm
Boot capacity: 137 litres
Warranty: 3yrs/60,000 miles

