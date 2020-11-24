For: Space, practicality, safety

Space, practicality, safety Against: Dull cabin, boring to drive

Dull cabin, boring to drive Verdict: Spacious and practical seven-seat MPV

The seven-seat Volkswagen Touran is worth considering if you’re after fuss-free family motoring.

There are five trim levels: S, SE, SE Family, SEL and R-Line. The basic Touran S is best avoided as it lacks the equipment demanded by families. SE adds alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control and parking sensors, while the SE Family boasts an eight-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration.

Two engines are available: a 1.5-litre 150hp petrol and a 2.0 diesel developing 115hp or 150hp. The diesels are recommended if you regularly travel with all seven seats occupied and/or a boot filled with luggage.

In five-seat mode, the Touran offers a cavernous 917 litres of boot space, which extends to 1,857 litres with the seats folded down.

Space in the third row is a little limited, but certainly better than most seven-seat SUVs.

The driving experience is refreshingly honest, with light controls, soft suspension and a high driving position.

KEY INFO

Launched: 2015

2015 Facelifted: TBC

TBC Due for replacement: TBC