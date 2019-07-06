Latest news

A new road sign has been approved – but not everyone is happy

The Department for Transport has approved a controversial new road sign directing visitors to a pair of funicular railways.
January 17, 2020/by Gavin Braithwaite-Smith

Wild Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch will be cheaper than you think

The new GR Yaris homologation hatch will have been very expensive to develop, but Toyota has reassured us that won't be reflected in its price.
January 17, 2020/by Ethan Jupp

Half a million Teslas to be investigated after claims of unwanted acceleration

The investigation into Tesla follows more than 120 complaints from consumers about their cars, 110 crashes, and 52 resulting injuries.
January 17, 2020/by Ethan Jupp

Revealed: The new cars coming up on Top Gear

Top Gear returns to TV on Sunday January 26, and there's a new trailer to whet the appetites of viewers. Cars featured include the McLaren Speedtail.
January 17, 2020/by Ethan Jupp

Electric car chargers are being attacked by rats

Green energy company Ecotricity has encountered a very Victorian problem: rats have been chewing its electric car chargers.
January 17, 2020/by Ethan Jupp

Essex council slashes speed limit to reduce emissions

The A127 to the north of Basildon in Essex will have its speed limit reduced from 70mph to 50mph. The aim is to reduce nitrous oxide emissions from traffic.
January 17, 2020/by Ethan Jupp

Volkswagen launches three-year fixed price insurance plan

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has a new insurance offer to ‘reward loyal customers'. It's available for passenger-carrying VW vans, including the Caravelle.
January 17, 2020/by Gavin Braithwaite-Smith

Electric Formula E racing rated as ‘sustainable’

Formula E has retained its ISO 20121 certification for a sustainable event. It continues as the only racing series to have this certification
January 17, 2020/by Ethan Jupp
Advice

Storm Brendan: How to drive safely in strong winds

Storm Brendan is bringing strong winds and nasty driving conditions. Here's how to stay safe behind the wheel when it's windy
January 13, 2020/by Motoring Research

10 tips to cut your fuel bills

With a little forward planning and a change of habits, you could shave pounds off your monthly fuel bill
January 8, 2020/by Gavin Braithwaite-Smith

How to protect the windscreen wipers on a frozen car

Our handy guide shows you how to protect your windscreen wipers from ice and frost damage, saving you valuable time and money.
January 3, 2020/by Gavin Braithwaite-Smith

Jargon buster: your guide to new and used car finance

If you're bamboozled by balloon payments and confused by conditional sales, our car finance jargon buster will clear the fog.
January 2, 2020/by Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
Car Reviews

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio review: the closest thing to a Ferrari SUV

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio serves up Ferrari firepower in a family-sized SUV. With four-wheel drive, it's even quicker than the acclaimed Giulia.
January 17, 2020/by Tim Pitt

2020 Ford Puma review: top of the crossover class

Ford’s long-awaited Puma combines clever design with class-leading load space and lively driving dynamics. We’re among the first behind the wheel
January 17, 2020/by Tim Pitt

2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan review: High society

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the world’s most luxurious SUV. If you look past the divisive styling and high price tag, it's also probably the best.
January 15, 2020/by Tim Pitt

Honda NSX review: how the people’s supercar humbled Ferrari

Thirty years ago, the original Honda NSX changed the supercar forever – and left Ferrari looking red-faced. We celebrate with a retro road-trip.
January 9, 2020/by Tim Pitt
Opinion

Opinion: New Year’s resolutions for the motor industry

While we all promise to cut down on booze, lose weight and kick cigarettes, what should the car industry be promising us? We have a few ideas.
January 2, 2020/by Ethan Jupp

Opinion: The wrong people are buying electric cars

A new report shows that 87 percent of electric car drivers are middle-aged men. Our man thinks that's a problem for the electric vehicle industry.
December 2, 2019/by Gavin Braithwaite-Smith

Opinion: Isn’t this car awards long list a little too long?

What Car? has revealed the VERY long list of potential winners at the What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2020. Is a list of 200 cars too long?
November 28, 2019/by Gavin Braithwaite-Smith

Opinion: Sorry, Aston Martin – only one car measures up to Concorde

To mark 50 years since Concorde took flight, Aston Martin has unveiled the DBS Concorde. Sadly, it's not a fitting tribute to the ‘Queen of the Skies’.
November 26, 2019/by Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
