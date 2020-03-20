Free bus service launched for critical NHS workers

A transport company that ordinarily provides a commuter bus service for the likes of Jaguar Land Rover and Ocado has repurposed its vehicles for NHS staff and other critical workers.

Zeelo, which operates services across the UK and South Africa, is offering its fleets to get workers where they need to go during the coronavirus crisis.

“With public transport services closing down and causing a risk to employees wellbeing, we have decided to dramatically improve our service standards to be able to support the healthcare, food, utility and critical logistics workers industries,” said CEO Sam Ryan.

“Zeelo has developed a pool of high-quality operators from our network to deliver a service that enables Britain’s key industries to keep staff travelling to and from work safely during this turbulent time.”

Zeelo’s definition of ‘key services’ is very similar to Boris Johnson’s. That is, NHS workers, along with food, utility and critical logistics staff.

“Now more than ever [they] need a safe, stress and risk-free way to get to and from work to ensure they can relax and overcome fatigue before heading back to the front line.”

Zeelo’s coronavirus effort

All the services will be fully sanitised before and after every journey. On-board, a no contact policy will be in effect, while the number of people on each vehicle will be capped. All services will feature hand sanitisers, while the drivers will be in protective suits.

Zeelo joins a number of other services that are offering discounts and special measures for critical workers, as well as people who are self-isolating.

Special discounted insurance policies are available for NHS workers, while Halfords is offering free car health checks and contact-free home visits for work on cars.

Car museums in America are even offering virtual tours for those locked in at home.