World Car Awards 2020 finalists revealed

World Car Awards jurors have narrowed down a 29-car longlist to 10 finalists in the running for the 2020 World Car of the Year prize.

In a presentation at the Delhi Auto Show, the World Car Finals were launched after the first round of secret voting overseen by KPMG.

A total of 86 jurors from around the world will now go into another round of voting to decide the top three finalists, and the eventual 2020 World Car of the Year winner.

2020 World Car of the Year finalists

Six brands are represented in the list of finalists for World Car of the Year 2020. Several are listed twice, in some standout performances from certain auto makers.

The full list, in alphabetical order, is:

Hyundai Sonata

Kia Soul EV

Kia Telluride

Range Rover Evoque

Mazda 3

Mazda CX-30

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz GLB

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen T-Cross

The winner will follow last year’s victor, the Jaguar I-Pace.

Also announced at the Delhi World Car Awards press conference were the top 5 finalists in three other individual categories.

2020 World Urban Car finalists: Kia Soul EV, Mini Electric, Peugeot 208, Renault Clio, Volkswagen T-Cross

2020 World Luxury Car finalists: BMW X5, BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Porsche 911, Porsche Taycan

2020 World Performance Car finalists: BMW M8, Porsche 718 Spyder/Cayman GT4, Porsche 911, Porsche Taycan, Toyota GR Supra

Every car listed in the individual categories is also eligible for the 2020 World Car Design of the Year award.

This year, famed ex-Jaguar design boss Ian Callum has joined the judging panel, alongside star names such as Gordon Murray, Patrick Le Quement (ex-Renault and Ford) and Tom Matano (ex-Mazda).

The 2020 World Car Design of the Year finalists are: Alpine A110S, Mazda 3, Mazda CX-30, Peugeot 208, Porsche Taycan

The top three in each category will be announced at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show on Tuesday 3 March. The finalists will then be revealed, for the 15th year running, at the 2020 New York International Auto Show on 8 April.