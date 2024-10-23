Carbon-bodied Theon R combines classic style with GT3 performance

The lightweight Theon R is inspired by the most intense Porsche 911 road cars, including the 993 RS Clubsport and 997 GT3 RS 4.0.

Theon Design R

The latest project from Oxfordshire-based Theon Design has been revealed – and it promises to be the company’s ‘most exhilarating’ Porsche 911 restomod to date.

Based on the 964-generation 911, the Theon R features lightweight construction and a high-revving 4.0-litre flat-six engine. 

Optimised for fast road use, with track day excursions also possible, the Theon R boasts a power-to-weight ratio even better than the latest Porsche 911 GT3

Adam Hawley, co-founder of Theon Design, commented: “With the Theon R we’ve set out to create a car that honours Stuttgart’s most special, low-volume models – past and present. 

“We looked to everything from the 911 S/T of the 1970s – the inspiration for the original Theon Design prototype – to the iconic 3.2 Carrera Clubsport, 964 RS Clubsport and 993 RS Clubsport, as well as the 997 GT3 RS 4.0 and modern-day GT3 and GT4 models.”

Extreme Porsche performance

Theon Design R

Key to the Theon R’s sub-1,000kg kerb weight is the extensive use of Formula One-grade carbon fibre. All body panels are made from the lightweight material, which is also used to strengthen the chassis. Being based close to Silverstone, in the area known as ‘motorsport valley’, gives Theon Design ready access to carbon fibre expertise.

Behind the rear axle is a 4.0-litre flat-six that produces upwards of 500hp and revs to 9,000rpm. Air is inhaled through a Porsche 997 GT3 RS 4.0 plenum, and exits via a lightweight Inconel exhaust system. The latter is said to sound like a 1970s Porsche 911 RSR racer

A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, allowing the Theon R to accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.0 seconds, then reach 100mph just 3.5 seconds later.

Open up and say ‘R’

Theon Design R

A new Motion Control suspension setup features race-proven adjustable dampers, with several settings to alter ride stiffness. Carbon ceramic brakes are standard, tucked behind Minilite-style lightweight magnesium and carbon fibre wheels.

On the inside, single-piece racing seats emphasise the performance focus. Exposed carbon fibre is visible throughout, with leather trim to add a touch of luxury. 

Production of the Theon R will be limited to 24 examples, with each car tailored to its owner and likely to take 18 months to complete. Prices start from £948,000, which includes VAT but not the cost of a donor Porsche 911.

John Redfern

U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

