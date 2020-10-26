‘Pretty terrible’ electric car charging app to be shut down

The Polar Instant app will be closed down following negative feedback from EV drivers. A new BP Chargemaster app takes its place.

Tim Pitt
BP Chargemaster station

The Polar Instant App didn’t live up to its name. At least, not the ‘Instant’ part…

Comments received from electric car drivers over the past year have included ‘Your pay-as-you-go app is sluggish’ and ‘I’ve been fighting for 20 mins with your buggy app’.

One user summed it up by saying simply ‘Your app is pretty terrible’.

Shiny ‘appy people

BP Chargemaster app

In response, the Polar app will be closed down from 1 December 2020. In its place comes a new BP Chargemaster app, available to download for both Apple and Android devices.

BP promises a ‘more intuitive interface, faster load times, fewer clicks and great new features’. The latter include being able to filter by EV connector type, speed and cost when searching for a charger.

You can also favourite your most-used charge points, making them easy to find within the app.

Polar: no need to bear it

BP Chargemaster app

If you’ve already signed up to Polar Plus or Polar Instant for charging, simply download the app and use your Polar email address to pull your details across automatically.

You’ll need to validate your email and set a new password, but then you should be good to go.

BP Chargemaster runs more than 7,000 EV charging points on the Polar network and is currently installing a network of powerful 150kW chargers.

ALSO READ:

What is the Plug-in Car Grant for electric cars?

Are electric cars more expensive to insure?

How do you drive an electric car?

Related Articles

Car News

Fiat Tipo Cross leads facelifted family hatch range

Richard Aucock - 0
The Fiat Tipo Cross is an SUV-style crossover range-topper for the facelifted Tipo range – and all models get a distinctive new front end
Read more
Car News

New Fiat 500: prices, specs and release date of Fiat’s...

Richard Aucock - 0
The new Fiat 500 will be priced from £19,995 and ordering will open later in the year for first deliveries from March 2021
Read more
Car News

Road safety organisations slam ‘pointless’ clock change

Richard Aucock - 0
Turning the clocks back an hour in October is a pointless practice that costs lives and delivers a big economic hit to the NHS
Read more
Tim Pitt
Tim has been our Managing Editor since 2015. He enjoys a retro hot hatch and has a penchant for Porsches.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Fiat Tipo Cross leads facelifted family hatch range

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
The Fiat Tipo Cross is an SUV-style crossover range-topper for the facelifted Tipo range – and all models get a distinctive new front end
Read more

London ULEZ charge: How to check if you need to pay

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) is designed to improve air quality by charging certain vehicles to enter London. We explain the rules.
Read more

Road safety organisations slam ‘pointless’ clock change

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
Turning the clocks back an hour in October is a pointless practice that costs lives and delivers a big economic hit to the NHS
Read more

Rolls-Royce Ghost (2020) review

Car Reviews Tim Pitt - 0
Whether as a driver or passenger, the Rolls-Royce Ghost offers a luxury experience that’s almost unmatched. We enjoy an indulgent day out.
Read more

News

Here’s how you get into the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run

Ethan Jupp - 0
What cars do you need to take part in the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run? Let us be your guide to the eligible old-timers
Read more

Prince Harry champions JLR driving challenge at Invictus Games 2016

Tim Pitt - 0
Paralympians get a very special guest in the back of a Jaguar and Land Rover during the opening Invictus Games 2016 round...
Read more

Ford is launching a scrappage scheme for older cars

Andrew Brady - 2
The car manufacturer says it "shares society's concerns over air quality."
Read more

Features

LEVC VN5: London taxi-based electric van named

Richard Aucock - 0
The LEVC VX5 is a brand-new electric van that will accelerate the Coventry taxi maker’s expansion plans and help clean up city centre deliveries
Read more

Over half of drivers feel nervous about visiting garages

Ethan Jupp - 0
New research reveals 58 percent of motorists find it daunting going to a garage or mechanic to have their car checked over.
Read more

2018 Jaguar I-Pace first drive review: the I has it

Richard Aucock - 0
Driving Jaguar's extraordinary all-electric I-Pace for the first time
Read more

Reviews

How to declare SORN and take your car off the road

Ethan Jupp - 0
Around 10 percent of motorists have stopped driving during the lockdown. If you're not using your car, it might make sense to declare SORN.
Read more

Helping someone learn to drive: the rules you must know

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
With lockdown easing, learner drivers will be keen to take to the road. With this in mind, stand-in driver instructors are urged to check the rules.
Read more

This is how you’re supposed to use your fog lights

Andrew Brady - 0
Do you know how to use your fog lights? How do you turn them on, when should you use them, and what's the penalty for using them incorrectly?
Read more

Advice

Do I need to declare a car accident if I’m not at fault?

Ethan Jupp - 0
Car insurance can be a baffling business, especially when it comes to making a claim. Here’s our guide to the dos and don'ts, for if the worst should happen
Read more

How to ensure a successful car insurance claim

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 2
Two percent of car insurance claims are rejected by insurers, which means 43,000 are turned down every year. Here are five ways to ensure a successful claim
Read more

What is the margin for error of UK speed cameras?

Motoring Research - 1
How far beyond the speed limit will a camera flash? We look at the margin of error for speed cameras – and why this threshold exists.
Read more