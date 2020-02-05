New Volkswagen Golf 8 prices start from £23,875

Ordering is now open for the new Volkswagen Golf 8 with prices starting from £23,875.

The initial launch line-up comprises just two trim variants, Life and Style. R-Line will follow later, as will sporty GTI, GTD, GTE and R versions, and an estate variant.

New Volkswagen Golf 8 revealed: progressive revolution

Engines are capped to four at launch: two petrols, two diesels. Actually, make it one diesel and one petrol, in two power outputs:

1.5 TSI 130

1.5 TSI 150

2.0 TDI 115

2.0 TDI 150

Petrols are initially only offered with a six-speed manual, like the 2.0 TDI 115. The 2.0 TDI 150 only comes with a seven-speed DSG automatic.

Further engine choices on the horizon include a 1.0-litre TSI plus 1.0 eTSI and 1.5 eTSI 48V mild hybrids.

New VW Golf 8: equipment and options

Standard Life trim is expected to be most popular in the UK. As standard, it has 16-inch alloys, automatic LED headlights, all-round parking sensors, auto wipers and 10-colour ambient interior lighting.

Keyless start is included: this can be upgraded to keyless entry for £400.

Inside, all new Golfs have a fully digital cockpit, comprising a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 10-inch central touchscreen. Discover Pro Navigation is standard.

Volkswagen is the first mainstream brand to include Car2X technology. This allows Golf 8 to communicate with one another – so one Golf can ‘tell’ cars behind about hazards, stationary traffic and other incidents.

Also included is wireless app connect, for wire-free Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (a wireless smartphone charger is included). A three-year subscription to Volkswagen’s We Connect Plus service is standard.

Given this bounty of equipment, what do you get on the Style? Bigger 17-inch alloys, LED ‘plus’ headlights, sports comfort seats and wood inserts on the dashboard.

Three-zone climate control is added, and there’s a further optional upgrade for the headlights, to the VW IQ.Light matrix system, costing £875.

Other options include Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive damping, for £950, and a head-up display for £625.

New Volkswagen Golf 8: 2020 prices

Life

1.5 TSI 130: £23,875

1.5 TSI 150: £24,475

2.0 TDI 115: £24,875

Style

1.5 TSI 130: £25,470

1.5 TSI 150: £26,090

2.0 TDI 115: £26,470

2.0 TDI 150 DSG: £29,170