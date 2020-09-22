New 2021 Vauxhall Mokka news, prices, specs and release date

The new Vauxhall Mokka is open for ordering with prices starting from £20,735 and first deliveries beginning in April 2021.

The second generation Vauxhall compact SUV, a rival to the Renault Captur and Nissan Juke, boasts a radical new look – and is also available in 100% zero emissions electric Mokka-e guise.

The Vauxhall Mokka-e is priced from £30,840, including the government Plug-in Car Grant.

Based on all-new underpinnings related to the 2020 AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe award-winning Vauxhall Corsa, the new Mokka weighs up to 120g less than the aged outgoing Mokka X.

The front end is made up of a single panel which Vauxhall calls the Vizor front end. This features LED headlights, an updated Griffin logo, and also hides the car’s various safety sensors and radars.

The regular engine range is based around a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, producing either 100hp or 130hp, plus a 110hp 1.5-litre turbodiesel.

The Mokka-e has a 50kWh battery, a 136hp electric motor, and a 201-mile range.

All new Vauxhall Mokka have a 350-litre boot and a stiffer body means handling will be improved.

Up front, the dashboard compromises up to two wide screens, measuring up to 10 inches and 12 inches: this is the called the Vauxhall Pure Play display layout.

2021 Vauxhall Mokka specs

All new Vauxhall Mokka feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The base infotainment screen in the centre of the dash is a 7.0-inch colour display. 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and autonomous emergency braking are also standard.

The wheels on SRi models grow to 18-inches, and they also gain both a black roof and dark-tint rear glass. The Griffin logo on the Vizor is also finished in black.

Other extras include adaptive cruise control and heated front seats.

Elite Nav models have 17-inch alloys, rear parking sensors and a 180-redgree verse camera, plus the Vauxhall Connect app.

Ultimate Nav features keyless entry and go, wireless smartphone charging, 18-inch alloys and LED Matrix headlights.

Vauxhall is offering a fully-stocked Launch Edition with Park & Go auto-parking assist, and a leather interior.

All models branded ‘Nav’ feature a 10-inch central touchscreen and 12-inch instrument cluster display to replace the regular analogue dials.

2021 Vauxhall Mokka prices

SE

1.2T: £20,735

1.5 Turbo D: £22,535

SRi

1.2T: £24,605

1.2T auto: £26,245

1.5 Turbo D: £25,205

SRi Nav Premium

1.2T: £25,810

1.2T auto: £27,450

1.5 Turbo D: £26,410

Elite Nav

1.2T: £24,405

1.2T auto: £26,045

1.5 Turbo D: £25,005

Elite Nav Premium

1.2T: £25,455

1.2T auto: £27,095

1.5 Turbo D: £26,005

Ultimate Nav

1.2T auto: £28,455

1.2 Turbo D: £27,415

Launch Edition

1.2T auto: £29,685

1.5 Turbo D: £28,645

2021 Vauxhall Mokka-e prices

SE Nav Premium: £30,840

SRi Nav Premium: £32,735

Elite Nav Premium: £32,380

Launch Edition: £34,970

All Mokka-e prices include £3,000 Plug-in Car Grant

