Dramatic styling of new 2021 Hyundai Tucson revealed

Hyundai has chosen to go bold with the new Tucson family SUV, due to go on sale in the UK early in 2021.

The unmistakably sharp-edged styling has a further surprise too – unique ‘hidden lights’ replace conventional headlights.

They are invisible when off, hidden within the grille. When turned on, the half-mirror LED tech “transforms into jewel-like shapes”.

The complex shape features further ‘parametric jewels’ throughout, which Hyundai says come directly from the 2019 Hyundai Vision T SUV concept.

Inside, things are calmer, and based around what Hyundai calls segment-leading technology.

In the centre of the dash, there is a 10.25-inch HD screen, allowing all physical knobs and buttons to be eliminated.

The rest of the interior has also been decluttered and Hyundai has even removed the cluster around the instruments, with a freestanding screen taking their place.

Multi-Air Mode climate control uses new indirect air vents, giving a gentler air flow. Hyundai says it “soften the air” and feels more luxurious.

On a more practical note, the boot is up to 107 litres larger, with a maximum of 620 litres.

Hyundai Tucson: under the skin

Hyundai is offered an adaptive suspension option on the new Tucson, alongside standard setups – and even the conventional dampers have new, more sophisticated valve technology.

The firm claims the broadest range of electrified powertrains in the sector, with three electrified motors alongside regular petrol and diesel.

There are petrol and diesels all with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. Pick from a 1.6 T-GDI with either 150hp or 180hp, or a 1.6 CRDi diesel with 136hp.

There are various gearbox options and a choice of front- and all-wheel drive.

There’s also a hybrid 1.6 T-GDI, and a plug-in hybrid petrol offering 265hp.

Hyundai indicates entry-level engines will be regular petrol and diesels without 48-volt mild hybrid tech.

There will also be a sporty N Line trim version, which might be announced just ahead of the car’s UK launch in early 2021.

Hyundai’s best-selling SUV in the world, the launch of the new Tucson is an important one for the firm.

It’s safe to say, on looks alone, it won’t be one that will pass unnoticed.

