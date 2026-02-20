Motability explores how EVs can deliver essential care during power cuts

Motability Operations is investigating how EVs could help medically dependent households when they are left without mains electricity.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock

Motability is partnering with a new project to see how electric cars could help deliver power to disabled and medically dependent households during power cuts.

The Power Wheels project is backed by energy regulator Ofgem, and is now operating in the North East.

The aim is to explore how an EV could temporarily act as a backup power source during a power outage. Crucially, this could help keep essential medical equipment running without mains electricity.

Motability Operations – the company that runs the Motability Scheme – has already been working with disabled customers to find out how electric car energy services could be used safely and reliably.

The new project is an interesting further development in the potential for electric cars to act as mobile power stations.

Many new models already offer ‘vehicle-to-load’ charging, or V2L. Via an adapter, devices with a three-pin plug can be powered by an EV – allowing them to act as an emergency backup during power outages.

The new initiative will investigate how this could be extended to make electric cars even more useful for medically dependent households.

Supporting disabled people’s freedom

Nissan V2X

Initial findings have already been used to provide straightforward information on the safe use of power from an EV. Guidance has also been created to help disabled drivers better understand when an electric car needs charging.

“As the UK moves to electric vehicles, it’s vital that this transition supports disabled people’s freedom and independence, and that new technologies are designed around real lives and needs,” said Motability Operations chief executive, Andrew Miller.

The new initiative “gives us the opportunity to work closely with customers and partners to explore how EVs could offer more than mobility [and] support their medical resilience, helping people feel safer and more confident when disruption happens.”

Motability says the next stage will see it collaborate with 30 Scheme customers to explore how the technology could work for people with varying disabilities and conditions.

This feedback will then be used to design systems for future testing.

ALSO READ:

Motability says cheaper ‘slow’ charging is essential to boost EV uptake

BYD boosts EV battery warranty to 155,000 miles

The best motoring events for car enthusiasts in 2026

spot_img

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

This infamous Aston Martin Vantage F1 safety car is for sale

John Redfern - 0
Driven by Bernd Maylander in the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, this Vantage could be the most influential safety car in motorsport history.

Audi RS5: First look at 639hp plug-in hybrid ‘new era’

John Redfern - 0
Audi Sport has revealed its very first plug-in hybrid RS model. The new 2026 RS5 will be available in saloon and Avant body styles.

Used car sales grow for the third year running

Richard Aucock - 0
Used car sales were up by 2.2 percent in 2025, as 7.8 million secondhand cars changed hands. It marks the third consecutive year of growth.

Used MPVs ‘outperform every other vehicle type’

Richard Aucock - 0
A surge in demand for used MPVs has seen them outperform every other vehicle type, with prices rising more than 5.5 percent in 90 days.
spot_img