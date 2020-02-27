These are the most stolen cars in the UK

A Freedom of Information request has revealed the most stolen cars in the UK. Data supplied by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) shows that 56,288 cars were stolen in 2019.

This means that one car was stolen every nine minutes – or 154 a day.

The Ford Fiesta is the car most at risk, with 2,384 stolen last year. But is it as simple as that? The Fiesta is the UK’s most popular car by a considerable margin, so there are simply more cars to steal. It’s a similar story with the Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus, which were ranked third and fourth respectively.

It’s not all about sales figures. For example, with 1,917 stolen in 2019, the Range Rover ranks second. The Land Rover Discovery is seventh, while the Mercedes-Benz E-Class finishes eighth in the table.

Using figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Rivervale Leasing found that just 40 percent of stolen cars are returned to their owner. You have to question whether the other 60 percent wanted their vehicles back, because 75 percent are returned with damage. Around one in five (22 percent) were written off completely.

The ONS data also revealed some insight into the likelihood of your car being targeted by thieves. For example:

63 percent of vehicles are stolen between Monday and Friday.

42 percent of vehicles are stolen on a semi-private area close to home.

40 percent of all vehicle offences are recorded in West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester or the West Midlands.

The number of keyless car thefts nearly doubled from 26 percent in 2008 to 49 percent in 2018.

11 percent of thieves steal brand-new vehicles.

Of course, not all vehicles are targeted to be stolen. Many offenders are looking to steal parts or valuables from inside the vehicle.

Research shows that thieves steal an average of £4,622 worth of goods, with exterior fittings the most common target (34.7 percent). Next up is valuables (20.3 percent), followed by electrical equipment (16.5 percent) and other vehicle parts (9.5 percent).

The top 10 most stolen cars in the UK