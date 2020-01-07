Matchbox toy car collection sells for £300,000

An incredible 3,000-strong collection of Matchbox toy cars has sold for £300,000. The owner, founder and chairman of H&H Classics Simon Hope, has built his 1:76 model collection over six decades.

All cars are immaculate, or very close. Simon says he wasn’t keen on rough play with them when younger. They were treasured, packaging and all, over the course of his time collecting. The full set is considered one of the most complete in the world, including some of the rarest cars.

Simon’s Matchbox collection started as a boy, with Christmas and birthday presents from family members. As he got older, however, he discovered the value of these motoring trinkets. That said, he simply bought the models he wanted, in the best condition he could.

The collection was sold over the course of three sales with Vectis of Thornaby in North Yorkshire.

“It was only when I got older that I realised there was actually a collecting scene out there, and information on rarer versions and colours,” Simon said.

“I never took part in that scene, preferring to simply track down the ones I wanted in perfect (or as near as possible) condition. It just grew and generally they were bought with amounts of money not missed at the time.”

Today, some of these cars fetch four figures. Highlights from this collection include a lime green ERF Dropside lorry that made £7,000 on its own. A green Ford kennel truck brought home £3,200, while a white Ford Mustang made £2,100.

“There is a big market out there for items like this, particularly the models from the 1970s as these things do tend to be generational,” said Julian Royse, a specialist at Vectis.

“We find the demand far outstrips the supply and as such people will be very keen to get their hands on pieces which may not come up again in their lifetimes.

“This collection was astounding and and probably had the biggest range of any I’ve seen.”