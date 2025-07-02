‘Unrepeatable’ collection of McLaren supercars up for sale

An incredible collection of 20 McLaren road cars, formerly owned by entrepreneur Mansour Ojjeh, will head to sale soon.

Before his death in 2021, Ojjeh amassed a sprawling stable of McLaren supercars, helped by his long involvement with the Woking-based manufacturer.

Now the Ojjeh family has appointed classic and supercar specialist Tom Hartley Jnr to handle the sale of this exclusive collection.

All 20 cars share a common feature, being the final chassis number of each model made. Ojjeh did this to ensure each car would be the very best available, having received all the technical updates during its lifecycle.

A true McLaren icon

Mansour Ojjeh was an important part of McLaren’s rise to Formula One racing dominance during the 1980s. Following a meeting with Ron Dennis, Ojjeh became the majority shareholder in the McLaren Group.

In addition, his Techniques d’Avant Garde (TAG) company name was seen on the Porsche-supplied turbocharged engines fitted to McLaren Formula One cars. These engines would power the team to three Drivers’ World Championships, along with two Constructors’ titles during the 1980s.

Ojjeh’s involvement with McLaren continued beyond the TAG era. He took a lead in establishing the company’s Applied Technologies division, and its road car operation.

The latter started with the McLaren F1: the ‘jewel in the crown’ of the collection. The F1 is finished in a unique ‘Yquem’ paint colour, named after a rare dessert wine. McLaren later renamed it ‘Mansour Orange’. The custom hue was reserved exclusively for use on Ojjeh’s cars.

A truly unique collection

Along with the F1, the collection acts as a reminder of what McLaren Automotive has accomplished since 2010. It includes several limited-edition Ultimate cars, including an Elva, Senna and Speedtail.

Only the F1, with 1,800km on its odometer, and the P1 GTR, driven on McLaren track days, have seen any use.

All other cars in the collection remain undriven. They have been kept in factory-delivered condition, and maintained under direct instruction by McLaren themselves.

Announcing the upcoming sale, Tom Hartley Jnr commented: “I’m truly humbled that the Ojjeh family has entrusted my business with the sale of their incredible collection. I had the privilege of meeting Mansour on a few occasions, and his attention to detail and appreciation for the finer things in life are clearly reflected in the collection that remains today.

“Offering this collection for sale would be extraordinary in its own right, but the fact that it comes from the home of one of McLaren Automotive’s founding figures, a man so instrumental in McLaren’s Formula One success, makes it truly unrepeatable.”

