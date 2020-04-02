Lamborghini sales boom as 6 in 10 cars sold is an SUV

New figures from Lamborghini show worldwide sales rocketed 43 percent in 2019 to more than 8,000 super-priced vehicles.

Driving this success is the impact of the £160,000 Urus SUV, which clocked up almost 5,000 sales.

This means six in 10 new Lamborghinis sold is an SUV.

The controversial Urus has divided some supercar enthusiasts, but its impact on the firm’s bottom line is undeniable.

Lamborghini turnover grew 28 percent to €1.81 billion (£1.6 billion) and record sales were recorded in all global markets.

Profitability also reached levels ‘unprecedented’ in the firms’ 56-year history.

The Urus has helped Lamborghini set “new historic highs in all key business figures,” said chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

However, he did warn of the impact coronavirus will potentially have on the firm – and underlined the “extraordinariness of the situation” on Italy.

“Our country is living through a situation that could never have been expected and, on behalf of the company, I would like to thank all the people… that are contributing to manage this crisis in a remarkable way.”

He added the start to 2020 had been “excellent” and “based on our results so far, we continue to prepare for further sustainable growth… in order to reach new future milestones”.

The figures from Lamborghini will provide much-needed encouragement to another sports car firm making its first venture into SUVs, Britain’s Aston Martin.

The under-pressure company is set to launch the new DBX SUV and is pinning its future survival on the success of the £160k model.