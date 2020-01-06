Kia 2020 Event offers Sportage from £229 a month – interest free

Kia is celebrating another year of growing sales in the UK, with its best-selling Sportage once again appearing in the top 10 new car registrations chart.

To keep up momentum in the winter months, the firm has launched a special offer package on the Sportage and new XCeed crossover ranges – called, ‘2020 Event’.

The new car offer combines two free services and two years’ roadside assistance with 0 percent PCP finance, on all orders made before 29 February.

A 20 percent deposit is required.

Kia says this means the XCeed can be bought on finance from £199 a month, while the Sportage costs from £229 a month (see below).

What’s more, both are for range-topping models: a Sportage 1.6 T-GDI GT-Line S and an XCeed 1.4 T-GDI First Edition. Fitted as standard to each is a haul of equipment including JBL premium audio, panoramic roof, wireless smartphone charging and a power tailgate.

Kia scrappage for 2020

Kia’s also enhancing its new car scrappage package for 2020. Buyers can now save up to £2,500 on a new Picanto, Rio, Stonic, Niro or Sportage, provided they agree to scrap a vehicle more than seven years old.

They must have owned the car to be scrapped for more than three months.

The firm is also keen to help switch owners of the now-discontinued Kia Venga, Soul and Carens into a new model.

If they trade their old motor for a new Kia, they’ll get an extra £500 – and that’s on top of any existing retail offer.

All offers apart from Event 2020 (which runs out at the end of February) run until 31 March.

Kia 2020 Event deals

Kia Sportage GT-Line S 1.6 T-GDI

Price: £32,735

Deposit: £11,192

Monthly payment: £229

Length of deal: 24 months, 10k miles a year

Kia XCeed First Edition 1.4 T-GDI