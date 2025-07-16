Kalmar RS-7 is the retro alternative to a Porsche 911 Dakar

The world of restomods is awash with safari-style Porsche 911 builds, transforming the classic coupe into an off-road rally car.

Many focus on older, air-cooled 911s, but Kalmar Beyond Adventure has a more modern take on the genre. Indeed, the Kalmar RS-7 is a genuine alternative to a new 911 Dakar.

Using the 997-generation of the German sports car as its starting point, the rugged RS-7 is ready to tackle snow, sand, mud and just about anything else.

The ultimate ‘safari’ restomod

Beyond Adventure is the off-road side of Kalmar Automotive, the Danish sports car company founded by former Porsche test driver, Jan Kalmar.

Fresh from launching its Porsche 959-inspired 9X9 hypercar, complete with four-wheel drive and 930hp, the company has turned its attention back to a 911 restomod.

Kalmar believes the 997 is the newest 911 ripe for conversion. Later 991 and 992 models are built from a combination of bonded aluminium and steel, making a safari-style conversion impractical.

The RS-7 joins Kalmar’s range of other off-road models, based on Porsches as diverse as the Cayenne SUV and Cayman sports car.

RS-7 is ready for adventure

The widened wheel arches of the RS-7 are combined with a more purposeful aluminium front bumper, rally-style LED light pod and ducktail rear spoiler. Beneath the new Kevlar body is full-length aluminium protection for the car’s underside.

Michelin off-road tyres and TracTive hydraulic adaptive dampers are fitted as standard. The latter allow ground clearance to be adjusted between 210mm and 240mm – standing even taller than a Porsche Cayenne.

Kalmar has left the 911’s engine unchanged, but fitted a new limited-slip differential. Extra horsepower is available on request, however.

Build your own RS-7 restomod

No restomod Porsche would be complete without an interior makeover, so the RS-7 gains Recaro CS bucket seats trimmed in classic Pepita houndstooth fabric.

Kalmar removes the climate control and infotainment to save weight, replacing the audio system with a Bluetooth speaker. A new dashboard display is used to adjust the shock absorber settings.

Kalmar Beyond Adventure is open to fully bespoke builds, saying there isn’t a ‘no’ in the company’s vocabulary. If you can imagine it (and afford it), Kalmar can probably make it happen.

RS-7 prices start from €99,997 – equivalent to £86,700 – plus the added cost of supplying a donor 997-generation Porsche 911.

