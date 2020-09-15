Jaguar F-Pace facelifted, gains plug-in hybrid

The facelifted Jaguar F-Pace SUV is now on sale with extensive updates including a much-improved interior and plug-in hybrid version offering sub-50g/km CO2.

The extensive package of revisions also includes new 3.0-litre six-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, and an updated 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel with mild hybrid tech.

The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace is identified by a cleaner look, helped by an all-new bonnet that eliminates the shutline above the front grille.

LED lights are slimmer, the grille is bigger, and there are new Jaguar ‘leaper’ emblems on the side vents.

The interior is a big step on, Jaguar acknowledging the original F-Pace interior wasn’t good enough.

The centrepiece is a new freestanding 11.4-inch curved glass HD touchscreen mounted in a magnesium alloy casing. This uses JLR’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system.

There are far more soft-touch materials and better attention to detail, while both the door casings and the seats are new.

The climate control system even includes a ‘Purify’ button that filters out ultra-fine PM2.5 particulates.

Plug-in F-Pace

The plug-in F-Pace is called P400e PHEV. It combines a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor and 17.1kWh battery, for a system total of 404hp.

CO2 emissions start from 49g/km and official fuel economy is up to 130.2mpg. 0-60mph takes 5.0 seconds and it will travel up to 33 miles on a full charge.

Mild hybrid technology for the 163hp 2.0-litre turbodiesel improves economy to 45.4mpg with CO2 emissions of 163g/km.

The 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel averages 38.1mpg, emits 194g/km and will do 0-60mph in 6.1 seconds.

Every 2021 Jaguar F-Pace uses all-wheel drive and has an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Better refinement is promised too, with the F-Pace becoming the first car in its segment to feature active road noise cancellation.

The 2021 F-Pace also offers a Guardian Mode security feature. Owners can set times when the car will be inactive: if there’s a disturbance during this time, they’ll get a popup alert to their smartphone.

The feature is designed to reassure owners worried about keyless car theft.

Prices for the facelifted 2021 Jaguar F-Pace start from £40,860 for an entry-level D165 AWD. The P400e is priced from £56,060. Ordering is open now.

