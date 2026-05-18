From track to street: The Cadillac V-Series story

The rapid history of the Cadillac V-Series © Cadillac Cadillac has embarked on its latest motorsport adventure, as an official part of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship. Entering Formula 1 is the latest venture in Cadillac’s focus on performance, expressed through its V-Series range of road cars. Initially inspired by the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the marque has expanded the lineup of V-Series models to include SUVs and even electric vehicles. Linking the V-Series sub-brand to Cadillac’s on-track exploits is fundamental to why the company goes racing, with a new limited-edition model making the connection even more obvious. Launched ahead of the 2026 Miami Grand Prix, the CT5-V Blackwing F1 Collector Series is a clear celebration of Cadillac’s inaugural F1 season. It proves that, even as the company pivots further towards electrification, V-8 power is still a core part of the V-Series story. From its early days in motorsport to more recent blends of power and luxury, Cadillac has a long association with the V-Series name. Here, we trace its history all the way back to 1950.

Decades of motorsport heritage © Cadillac Cadillac’s recent motorsport exploits, including a second-place finish in the 24 Hours of Daytona, are familiar to fans. But the brand has a racing heritage that stretches back much further. Cadillac competed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1950 with two cars. The radical streamlined ‘Le Monstre’, raced alongside a completely stock Series 61 coupe. It would be the conventional Caddy that finished in 10th place, averaging 81.5 mph over the 24 hours. The company targeted Le Mans again at the turn of the century, using the Northstar LMP prototype. A dedicated focus on the 24 Hours of Daytona would soon follow, leading to the latest V-Series.R project.

First-generation V-Series © Cadillac Although the Northstar LMP would not succeed at Le Mans, adding extra performance to the Cadillac brand would still be a focus of the early 2000s. The development of the V-Series coincided with Cadillac’s ‘Art and Science’ design philosophy. The V-Series was intended to compete with M models from BMW, and Mercedes-Benz AMG products. Attracting younger buyers was important for both Cadillac and General Motors.

2004 Cadillac CTS-V © Cadillac Cadillac made a strong start to the V-Series with the first-generation CTS-V. Developed at the fearsome Nurburgring-Nordschleife circuit, the CTS-V featured upgraded suspension and Brembo brakes. Most important of all was the Corvette-sourced 5.7-liter LS6 V-8 engine, producing 400 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque. Later models would gain a 6.0-liter unit, but all would be fitted with a six-speed manual transmission. Power was sent to the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential. Mesh grilles and extra exterior badging did little to advertise the potential for 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds, and a top speed of 163 mph. However, being featured in 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded movie did push the CTS-V to a much wider audience.

2004 Cadillac CTS-V SCCA Sedan © Cadillac To support the launch of the CTS-V, Cadillac entered it into the SCCA Speed World Challenge championship. Competing in the GT class, the stock-based CTS-V would take a win on its debut at Sebring International Raceway. Greater success would follow in 2005, with the CTS-V taking the drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles. More title glory would follow in 2007. In total, Cadillac would claim a total of 12 race wins and 38 podiums overall with the sedan.

2006 Cadillac XLR-V © Cadillac Cadillac’s second V-Series model was a performance version of the XLR roadster. Sharing a platform with the sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette, the XLR was intended to blend speed and luxury. Powering the XLR-V was a supercharged 4.4-liter Northstar V-8 engine. Output peaked at 443 horsepower, combined with a substantial 414 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission was taken from the Corvette, as were upgraded brakes. Four stainless steel exhaust tailpipes, 19-inch alloy wheels, and polished mesh grilles helped the XLR-V stand out.

2006 Cadillac STS-V © Cadillac Joining the V-Series for the 2006 model year was the STS-V mid-size sedan. Making use of the same 4.4-liter supercharged Northstar V-8 engine as the XLR-V, the STS-V featured a greater power output. A total of 469 horsepower was matched with 439 lb-ft of torque, allowing for 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds. Cadillac installed Brembo brakes, upgraded suspension, and electrically assisted power steering. The six-speed automatic transmission included two switchable driver modes. Familiar V-Series upgrades included polished mesh grilles, along with a downforce-producing rear spoiler. Production volumes were low, with 2,500 made between 2006 and 2009.

Second-generation V-Series © Cadillac Cadillac’s success with the first V-Series models buoyed the company to continue with high-performance offerings. The second-generation of V-Series cars would see greater technology incorporated into them, along with a continued involvement in motorsport.

2009 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan © Cadillac Kicking off the second-generation of the V-Series was a new CTS-V. The rear-wheel drive chassis was fitted with Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension. This would become a feature on all future V-Series cars, and allowed the CTS-V to set a new production lap record around the Nurburgring-Nordschleife. There was no shortage of straight line performance, with a 6.2-liter supercharged LSA V-8 beneath the bulging hood. Related to the engine found in the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, it endowed the CTS-V with 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft of torque. Buyers had the choice of either a manual or automatic transmission. Brembo brakes, 19-inch wheels, and the trademark polished mesh grille were all included.

2011 Cadillac CTS-V Sport Wagon © Cadillac Whilst Cadillac had not initially planned on building a wagon variant of the CTS-V, demand from customers led the company to take the plunge. Mechanically identical to the sedan version, the CTS-V Sport Wagon has already become a true cult classic. Whilst the appeal of a compact wagon with a supercharged V-8 is easy to understand, the CTS-V Sport Wagon remained rare. Fewer than 2,500 examples were built in a four-year production run, boosting their collectability.

2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe © Cadillac Completing Cadillac’s second-generation CTS-V range was a two-door coupe model. The most rakish of the trio, the coupe came with unique features. This included a rear track almost an inch wider than the sedan, giving it a more aggressive stance on the street. Driven by the same supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine, the CTS-V coupe gained a bespoke exhaust system with central twin tailpipes. A larger front mesh grille, and a special Saffron interior finish, were also included.

2011 Cadillac CTS-V SCCA Coupe © Cadillac After a four-year absence, Cadillac returned to motorsport with the second-generation CTS-V in 2011. The company chose the Pratt and Miller team, responsible for the highly successful Chevrolet Corvette racing programme, to build the new cars. Using the coupe body, the new CTS-V racer would become a hugely accomplished competitor. Success in the drivers’ and manufacturers’ championships would come in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

Third-generation V-Series © Cadillac Enthusiasts continued to flock to the Cadillac V-Series, with motorsport victories helping elevate the range even further. More options would follow in the third-generation of cars, with Cadillac also launching a supporting V-Sport trim level.

2015 Cadillac ATS-VR © Cadillac Moving to a third-generation of V-Series Cadillac models saw no change in motorsport success. The new ATS-VR replaced the previous CTS-V coupe, and continued to be built by Pratt and Miller. Keeping experienced driver Johnny O’Connell behind the wheel virtually guaranteed more wins in the SCCA World Challenge series. O’Connell would take another drivers’ championship win for Cadillac in 2015.

2016 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe © Cadillac Although Cadillac had introduced the new ATS range in 2013, it took until 2016 for the hot V-Series versions to arrive. The looks of the new two-door model were clearly an evolution of the CTS coupe, with the major revolution left for under the hood. Marking Cadillac’s first use of a twin-turbocharged engine, the ATS-V packed a 3.6-liter V-6. An output of 464 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque ensured the new V-Series model still delivered a punch. Larger Brembo brakes, tuned suspension, and extra chassis stiffening were intended to allow the ATS-V to deliver against key German rivals.

2016 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan © Cadillac Adding two extra doors to create the ATS-V sedan did little to dampen its performance. Like the coupe it was offered with a choice of manual or automatic transmissions, sending power to the rear wheels. An electronically controlled limited-slip differential was standard, with the ATS-V able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds. A top speed of 189 mph made this a serious sports car. Cadillac fitted the ATS-V with a carbon fiber hood, designed to improve airflow, along with lightweight alloy wheels. An optional Track Package could see a Performance Data Recorder fitted to log lap times.

2016 Cadillac CTS-V © Cadillac Race track performance was a focus of the third-generation CTS-V sedan, too. Although Cadillac dispensed with the coupe and wagon variants, plenty of effort still went into the new CTS-V. The Corvette association continued, with a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 taken from the seventh-generation Z06. It became the then most powerful Cadillac ever, with 640 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque, channeled through an eight-speed automatic transmission. A top speed of 200 mph made it able to outrun rivals like the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG, and faster than even the Corvette Z06.

Fourth-generation V-Series © Cadillac As Cadillac moved away from the ‘Art and Science’ design school, the V-Series models continued into a fourth generation. The change would also coincide with Cadillac adopting a new name convention for its range, whilst also looking ahead to an electrified future.

2019 Cadillac CT6-V © Cadillac Confusion would begin the fourth-generation V-Series models. The performance version of the new full-size CT6 sedan would initially be branded as V-Sport, with only 275 examples planned to be built. Cadillac would go on to extend production, and also change the name to CT6-V. Away from the confusion, at the heart of the new model was the all-new 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged ‘Blackwing’ V-8. Inspired by motorsport technology, the company’s first twin-turbo engine offered 550 horsepower and a huge 640 lb-ft of torque. Also new was a ten-speed automatic transmission, with all-wheel drive used to keep all the power under control. Rear-wheel steering, Magnetic Ride Control suspension, and Brembo brakes were all part of the package.

2020 Cadillac CT4-V © Cadillac Replacing the ATS in the Cadillac range, the new CT4 sedan was launched with a V-Series model first. That the new car has less power than the previous ATS-V was an indication that Cadillac was looking to broaden the V-Series range. Offered with the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive, the regular CT4-V features a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Generating 325 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque, Cadillac was taking aim at compact rivals like the Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG A 35. V-Series staples such as Brembo brakes, mesh grilles, and quad exhaust tailpipes all are present.

2020 Cadillac CT5-V © Cadillac Launched alongside the CT4-V, Cadillac’s replacement for the mid-size CTS sedan gained the V-Series treatment from the off, too. Continuing the approach of fewer cylinders, the CT5-V packs a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine. With 360 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque on offer, buyers can pick between standard rear-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive. A ten-speed automatic transmission applies to both. Like the CT4-V, it also features a new ‘V-Mode’ button for the driver profile settings. Pressing this instantly changes settings for the engine, transmission, and suspension to the driver’s own personal preferences.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing © Cadillac The decision by Cadillac to launch the CT4-V with less power than the previous ATS-V, left the door wide open for a hotter version to follow. However, the lengths Cadillac has gone to with the new CT4-V Blackwing version makes for a sizable leap forward in performance. Leading the charge is a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine, taking output for the compact sedan to 472 horsepower with 445 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive is the only layout offered, with a limited-slip differential fitted. More significantly, a six-speed manual transmission will be standard, with a ten-speed automatic on the options list.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing © Cadillac Adding to the excitement of the manual-equipped CT4-V is Cadillac’s ‘No Lift Shift’ feature. This allows the driver to keep their foot down on the throttle pedal whilst shifting, helping reduce turbo lag. Picking the automatic transmission results in a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds, with the CT4-V able to run to 189 mph. Fourth-generation Magnetic Ride Control suspension, and Brembo brakes configured for track use, are other mechanical highlights. There is, of course, a mesh front grille, whilst carbon fibre trim features throughout the interior.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing © Cadillac Taking performance even further is the new 2022 CT5-V Blackwing. It sees the return of the famed supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V-8 engine, suggesting that there really is no replacement for displacement. Cadillac has tweaked the LT4 to deliver 668 horsepower, with 659 lb-ft of torque. It makes for the most powerful Cadillac ever built, and one with a top speed in excess of 200 mph. Like with the CT4-V, Cadillac will sell the CT5-V Blackwing with a manual transmission as standard. For those who prefer, a ten-speed automatic will be available, too.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing © Cadillac As the top performance Cadillac, the CT5-V benefits from extra features. This includes the potential to specify lightweight carbon-ceramic brakes, featuring the largest brake rotors fitted to a Cadillac. Unique to the CT5-V is the option to specify the front bucket seats with exposed carbon fiber trim. More carbon fiber can be added through an additional aero package, aimed at those wanting greater track time.

Barrett Jackson auctions VIN 001 Blackwings © Barrett-Jackson In what has become a traditional move for auto manufacturers releasing a new product, the first versions of the Cadillac V-Series Blackwings went under the auction hammer. Sold for charity as part of the epic Barrett-Jackson 2021 Scottsdale event, both VIN 001 of the CT4-V and CT5-V were on offer. Crossing the block, the first manual CT4-V Blacking achieved an impressive winning bid of $165,000.

VIN 001 CT5-V Blackwing raises even more for charity © Barrett-Jackson Delivering even bigger bids was the VIN 001 production model of the CT5-V Blackwing. This big sedan generated a final bid of $265,000, far exceeding the regular retail price. The proceeds from the sale of both Blackwings was donated to the Black Ambition charity, a non-profit organization created by Pharrell Williams. Along with the cars, the high bidders also received tickets to an exclusive driving experience at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club in Nevada as well as tickets to an IMSA race.

First production Blackwings leave the factory © GM Manufacturing The first completed Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing left the GM Lansing Grand River plant on July 7. Built to the specifications of the VIN 001 auction winner, the CT5-V celebrated the start of Blackwing production. GM was forced to shut the Lansing Grand River facility earlier in 2021, due to semiconductor shortages. Blackwings are reported to have been completed in small numbers, while GM prioritises production of key models like the Chevrolet Silverado.

Hidden details of the Blackwing models © Cadillac Following the first examples of the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings being completed, Cadillac has shared some of the special hidden ‘Easter Eggs’ that can be found on the cars. For those buyers who pick the manual transmission option, Cadillac has included a special treat on the covers for where the steering-wheel paddle shifters would be. Laser-etched maps of the GM Technical Center, where the Blackwings were designed, and the Milford Proving Ground can be found there. There are more than two dozen other hidden features for owners to find.

Meet the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V © GM Cadillac surprised performance enthusiasts earlier this year, with an announcement that the V-Series range would expand to include the gigantic Escalade luxury SUV. Turning the huge Escalade into a hardcore driver’s machine is likely to take more engineering than the CT4 and CT5 sedans. However, the company states it has been done in response to constant demand from fans, with Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey saying the company does not “deploy the V-Series designation lightly.”

The most powerful full-size SUV around © GM A huge SUV needs a big engine, and Cadillac has not disappointed with the Escalade-V. The 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 is estimated to produce 682 horsepower, with torque an equally impressive 653 lb-ft. All-wheel drive aids traction off the line, with a ten-speed automatic transmission standard. It means despite a curb weight of over 6,200 lb (6,400 lb for the ESV version), the Escalade-V can sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Launch control aids a quarter-mile time of 12.74 seconds, with Brembo brakes responsible for stopping the Escalade-V at the other end. Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and Air Ride Adaptive Suspension have been tuned specifically for the V-Series SUV.

Bespoke performance touches inside and out © GM On the inside, Cadillac has given the Escalade-V special V-Series badging for the steering wheel. Based upon the Platinum trim level, the performance Escalade comes equipped with Zebra Wood trim and semi-aniline leather for all three rows of seating. A 36-speaker AKG Studio Reference sound system is standard, although drivers may well prefer the noise from the exhaust with its quad tailpipes. These are housed within a new rear fascia, whilst the front bumper also gains bespoke treatment. The Escalade-V also gains a set of unique 22-inch alloy wheels.

2023 Cadillac V-Series.R Prototype © GM The V name is now found on another Cadillac racer: the ultra-modern V-Series.R prototype. Developed to compete in the top echelons of sports car racing, the V-Series.R features an electrified powertrain. This combines a V-8 engine with an electric motor, making for brutally efficient performance. Thanks to standardized regulations, the V-Series.R is eligible to compete in both the IMSA SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship. Two cars will appear under the Cadillac Racing banner at the season-opening 24 Hours of Daytona, with another V-LMDh entered by the Whelan Racing team.

2023 Cadillac V-Series.R Prototype © Cadillac The V-Series.R competing as the No.2 car makes a deliberate reference to Caddy’s very first entry in the Le Mans 24-Hour race. The number was used in 1950 by the ‘Le Monstre’ racer, driven by Briggs Cunningham, making for a neat link with V-Series history. In 2023, the No.2 V-Series.R was driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook. The trio will represent Cadillac in the World Endurance Championship, along with at the forthcoming 24 Hours of Daytona.

A podium finish at the Le Mans 24 Hours © Cadillac With three cars entered into the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours, Cadillac made an impressive debut with the V-Series.R racer. The famed No.2 Cadillac V-Series.R secured third place overall in the famous French event, with Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook all on the podium. Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon finished an impressive fourth in the No.3 Cadillac, having suffered damage earlier in the race. The No. 311 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R sustained damage in a first-lap incident, but fought back to finish 10th overall.

Forza video games add V-Series cars for 2023 © Cadillac As Cadillac celebrated the 20th anniversary of its V-Series brand, 2023 also saw various cars included in the Microsoft Xbox Forza series of games. The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing were added to the open-world Forza Horizon 5 game. Later in 2023, the Cadillac V-Series.R became a cover star of the latest Forza Motorsport racing game.

Inaugural IMSA success for Cadillac V Series.R © Cadillac Cadillac and the V-Series.R took top honors in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, claiming a collection of trophies for the car’s debut season. With two wins and six podiums in the new GTP class, Cadillac Racing secured the GTP Manufacturer Championship. Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims, drivers of the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R, earned the GTP Driver and Team Championship. Adding to the haul, Cadillac also took home the prize for the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Manufacturer Championship. For the first season with a new race car, it proves Cadillac is serious about the sport.

An even greater V-Series motorsport future © Cadillac Earlier in 2023, the Andretti Autosport team announced plans to enter the Formula One World Championship, in conjunction with Cadillac. In October 2023, Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, accepted Andretti Autosport’s application to join the grid. Of the seven teams that attempted to become part of Formula One, only the Andretti bid was approved. There are still plenty of other hurdles to clear, but it opens the door to the Cadillac V-Series badge appearing on the F1 grid in the not-too-distant future.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V delivers a celebratory update © Cadillac To coincide with the 20th anniversary of the V-Series brand, Cadillac has given the CT5-V an updated look for the 2025 model year. To further differentiate it from the regular Cadillac CT5, the V sedan gains a redesigned front grille and updated signature LED lighting with a Mondrian pattern. There is a trapezoidal four-tailpipe exhaust system, along with a reprofiled rear spoiler. The CT5-V also boasts three new color choices: Drift Metallic, Deep Space Metallic and Typhoon Metallic.

New style and extra technology inside the CT5-V © Cadillac The biggest change to the CT5-V can be found inside, with the adoption of a 33-inch LED color touchscreen display. Dominating the Cadillac’s dashboard, the new touchscreen includes a customizable interface and an illuminated Cadillac crest on the rear of the display. Cadillac has also enhanced the optional Performance Data Recorder, featuring an updated Lap Analyzer tool. This can give drivers tips on which lap sectors to focus on, and provide side-by-side video playback. Beneath the hood, Cadillac has left things unchanged, with the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine offering 360 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing boasts new look © Cadillac As with the CT5-V, Cadillac has also treated the range-topping Blackwing to an update for 2025. There is the same choice of three new paint colors, along with the reprofiled bodywork. The CT5-V Blackwing benefits from a new carbon fiber package, including a front splitter. There is still a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine, however, which produces 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque. Although many manufacturers are moving away from manual transmissions, the CT5-V Blackwing is still offered with a stick shift.

Cadillac V-Series leads the pack at Daytona © Cadillac To help the revised CT5-V models make a suitably impressive debut, Cadillac introduced the Blackwing version as the official pace car for the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona. On track, the #31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-Series.R racer claimed pole position for the race. The Caddy team eventually had to settle for second place overall, although this was an improvement on 2023. Production of the revised 2025 CT5-V models is set to begin in summer 2024, with Cadillac confirming prices nearer the time.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package © Cadillac With the 2025 CT5-V Blackwing nearing production, Cadillac has announced a new Precision Package for the performance sedan. Aimed at those who want to take their Blackwing on track, the Precision Package has tuned suspension, revised steering geometry and recalibrated settings for the electronic limited-slip differential. For reliable stopping power on a circuit, Cadillac fits a carbon-ceramic braking setup as well.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre Edition © Cadillac At this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, Cadillac announced a duo of special editions for the Blackwing models. First up is the CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre Edition, named after the special race car used by Cadillac at Le Mans in 1950. Bespoke Magnus Metal Frost exterior paint, with Stormhawk Blue carbon fiber accents and Royal Blue brake calipers, is found on the outside. Inside, the seats gain Phantom Blue highlights, plus there is special medallion atop the six-speed manual shifter. Production of the Le Monstre Edition will be limited to 101 examples, paying homage to the 101st anniversary of the first Le Mans race.

2025 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Petit Pataud Edition © Cadillac For the CT4-V Blackwing, Cadillac is honoring the ‘Petit Pataud’, a 1950 Cadillac Series 61 Coupe that also raced at Le Mans in 1950. The special CT4-V Blackwing will also use the Magnus Metal Frost and Stormhawk Blue exterior finish, but with bespoke decals. Unique sill plates and a numbered plaque can be found inside. Taking inspiration from the 1950 Le Mans race, only 50 examples of the Petit Pataud Edition will be made. As with the Le Monstre Edition, Cadillac aims to start production in early 2025.

2025 Cadillac Escalade V-Series © Cadillac Even as Cadillac moves towards electrification, and with a battery powered Escalade set to enter production shortly, the wild V-Series version remains a part of the model range. With the Escalade receiving an update for the 2025 model year, the V-Series was also treated to a makeover. This means a bold new front grille, with illuminated Cadillac logo, along with carbon fiber trim for the interior. The outrageous supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 remains unchanged, but with 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque, it was hardly short on performance to begin with.

Cadillac Opulent Velocity Concept © Cadillac Unveiled as part of Monterey Car Week, the Cadillac Opulent Velocity is an electric concept, highlighting the future of the V-Series range. With styling said to be inspired by the V-Series.R prototype racers, the Opulent Velocity is a 2+2 coupe with wide-opening butterfly doors. A minimalist interior includes 3D-printed parts, along with a yoke-style steering wheel. There was no hint from Cadillac as to the details of the electric powertrain beneath the Opulent Velocity, but does note that it will deliver “luxury hypercar performance”.

2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V revealed © Cadillac The transition to Cadillac’s electric V-Series future begins with the 2026 Lyriq-V, which starts production later this year. Intriguingly, Cadillac will make this battery SUV a global performance model, manufacturing it in both left- and right-hand-drive layouts. Being the first electric Cadillac to wear the V-Series badge is significant. It shows that the American marque is going all-in on battery performance. An EV powertrain does bring some benefits, too – not least making this the quickest street-legal Cadillac ever produced.

The quickest Cadillac to date © Cadillac The Cadillac Lyriq-V comes equipped with a dual-electric motor setup, with one motor to drive each axle. Combined, the pair of motors generate a considerable 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. When the Velocity Max setting is engaged, to allow for maximum performance, the Lyriq-V can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. Launch Control, Brembo brakes for the front axle, and a “unique, multi-layered sound experience” are also part of the Lyriq-V package. When fully charged, the SUV’s large 102 kWh battery offers a range of up to 285 miles.

A V-Series performance bargain © Cadillac On the outside, the Lyriq-V is distinguished by a unique front spoiler, carbon fiber detailing, and a set of 22-inch alloy wheels. V-Series badges will be included for good measure. Power-adjustable sports seats, a panoramic fixed glass roof, a 23 speaker AKG9 Studio Audio System, and a 33-inch diagonal advanced LED display can be found inside. The latter features bespoke V-Series graphics, too. All of this performance and luxury could be yours for a relatively affordable price tag of $79,990

Cadillac set to compete on the biggest motorsport stage © Cadillac The Cadillac V-Series story will be elevated to a truly global stage in 2026, as General Motors has received formal approval to enter the Formula One World Championship. Although Ferrari will initially supply the Cadillac-branded team with power units, General Motors intends to build its own engines by the end of this decade. General Motors president Mark Reuss said: “This is a global stage for us to demonstrate GM’s engineering expertise and technology leadership at an entirely new level.” Mario Andretti, the last American Formula One world champion, will serve on the board of directors for the Cadillac F1 Team.

Cadillac Formula 1 Team reveals new logo © Cadillac Creating a brand new Formula 1 team from scratch is no mean feat, but Cadillac is already making progress ahead of the 2026 season. An official logo may seem like a small step, but a strong identity for the Cadillac brand is key to the marque’s F1 entry. Expect the V-Series performance sub-brand to play an important part in the Cadillac Formula One Team story.

Cadillac V-Series.R takes first WEC victory © Cadillac While the Cadillac V-Series.R has already tasted success in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar series, the teams in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) had to be more patient. Now, with Cadillac into its third WEC season, the V-Series.R has finally taken its first race win. The #12 Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R of Alex Lynn, Norman Nato, and Will Stevens took victory in the 2025 Six Hours of Sao Paulo. Adding to the celebration, the sister #38 Cadillac claimed second place, giving the V-Series.R a 1-2 finish.

2026 Cadillac Optiq-V revealed © Cadillac Cadillac shows no sign of slowing down in shifting the V-Series brand to battery power, launching the new Optiq-V SUV. Smaller than the Lyriq-V, this electric crossover features a similar dual motor layout. With all-wheel drive, the Optiq-V delivers a substantial 519 horsepower, along with 650 lb-ft of torque. When Velocity Max mode is selected, this translates to a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds. Uprated Brembo brakes help the Optiq-V keep all that power in check.

The compact electric V-Series © Cadillac Fully charged, the new Optiq-V has a range of 275 miles. Illustrating the shift in V-Series priorities, the Optiq-V becomes Cadillac’s first electric model to use a native NACS (North American Charging Standard) port. This is intended to make recharging the Optiq-V’s 85 kWh battery pack easier when travelling longer distances. Signature V-Series exterior details include a bespoke front fascia with a gloss black splitter, 21-inch alloy wheels, and optional carbon fiber trim. Set to enter production later in 2025, the Cadillac Optiq-V will cost from $68,795.

Cadillac Formula 1 Team prepares for first season © Cadillac While Cadillac continued to release new electric V-Series models, the company was also preparing to hit the track for its very first Formula 1 season. Electrification is more relevant than ever to Formula 1 in 2026, thanks to controversial regulation changes that put a greater emphasis on battery power. Cadillac chose experienced drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez for its inaugural year in the sport. Colton Herta, a former IndyCar racer turned F2 driver, will undertake various free practice sessions for the team throughout 2026.

Cadillac creates special F1 livery for Miami GP © Cadillac Bringing a new team into a demanding series like the Formula 1 World Championship is no easy task, and Cadillac experienced the challenges of the sport from the outset. However, apart from a retirement for Valtteri Bottas in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, both cars have finished every race. Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Cadillac unveiled a special celebratory livery for the MAC-26 F1 racer, featuring the prominent use of stars and stripes. The rear wing also features “USA” wording, with the use of American red, white, and blue colors. The special color scheme perhaps helped both Cadillacs make the finish in Miami, albeit in 16th and 18th positions.

Cadillac reveals first F1-inspired road car © Cadillac Regardless of its level of on-track success, Cadillac is keen to quickly link its F1 exploits with the V-Series range of vehicles. Enter the limited-edition CT5-V Blackwing F1 Collector Series, launched ahead of the 2026 Miami Grand Prix. This is no ordinary special edition, having been developed in collaboration with both Formula 1 and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). As a result, the Collector Series car features officially endorsed F1 and FIA logos inside and out, giving a very clear demonstration of its motorsport links.

2026 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing F1 Collector Series © Cadillac The CT5-V Blackwing includes an F1 logo stamped into its front doors, an FIA logo on the carbon fiber rocker panels, and even more emblems found on the rear spoiler. Finished in Midnight Stone Frost on the outside, the F1 Collector Series comes with Carbon Flash Metallic alloy wheels, Harbor Gray Metallic brake calipers, and gloss black badging. Although Formula 1 is now all about electrification, the special model uses the same supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine as the regular CT5-V Blackwing. This is connected to a six-speed manual transmission.