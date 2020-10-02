Generation Z’s interest in cars doubles due to Covid

Auto Trader has seen a significant increase in 18-24 year olds searching for new and used cars since the Covid pandemic began.

Richard Aucock
Young motorist sitting in the driving seat

Younger drivers are showing newfound enthusiasm for motoring and learning to drive since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the UK.

Traditionally the generation least interested in cars, there has been a sharp increase in 18-24 year olds looking at new and used cars during 2020.

Auto Trader says ‘Gen Z’ 18-24 year olds made up just six percent of its audience during the summer months in 2019.

However, in 2020, this more than doubled, with 18-24 year olds now comprising 15 percent of Auto Trader users looking at new and used cars.

This equates to 5.7 million potential Gen Z motorists.

What’s more, a further 27 percent of the marketplace’s audience is aged 25-34 years old.  

“The pandemic has shifted young people’s views of car ownership,” said Auto Trader’s Rory Reid, “as they look to rely less on public transport and try to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus.

“This is great for the car industry as it opens up a new pool of buyers.”

The changing profile has also seen demand for particular types of car on Auto Trader shift – with prices of hatchbacks going up 11.5 percent in the past week as a result.

The UK’s largest driving school, RED, is also reporting “unprecedented numbers of new customers wishing to learn to drive”.

CEO Ian McIntosh said the firm’s 1,400 driving instructors are “working flat out to meet this new demand… from a new wave of learners who are keen to get behind the wheel in order to minimise their time spent on public transport”.

RED says new learner driver activity is more than 100 percent higher than this time last year, with almost 44,000 enquiries from new drivers in the last month alone.

The average age for those passing their driving test in the UK is 23.7 years old, according to DfT and DVSA data.

ALSO READ

Learner drivers lost £1m due to lockdown

These are the UK’s most common driving offences

All-electric ambulance set to go into trial

Related Articles

Car News

New Covid health app is McLaren Racing-approved

Richard Aucock - 0
The Guestia app is being used by the McLaren F1 to keep its team personnel safe and the creators now aim to do the same for race spectators
Read more
Car News

All-electric ambulance set to go on trial

Richard Aucock - 0
The West Midlands Ambulance Service begins trials this month of a fully-electric ambulance – the first 100% zero emissions ambulance to be used in the UK
Read more
Car News

2021 Citroen C4 and e-C4 prices, specs and launch date

Richard Aucock - 0
The new Citroen C4 will cost from £20,990 when it arrives in early 2021 with the all-electric e-C4 priced from under £30k
Read more
Richard Aucockhttps://www.motoringresearch.com/
I'm director at Motoring Research. I run a bit, cycle a bit, have a huge love for the automotive industry.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Lexus LC 500 Convertible (2020) review

Car Reviews Richard Aucock - 0
The Lexus LC 500 Convertible is a striking and proudly Japanese luxury car – and a very enjoyable roof-down GT.
Read more

Government withdraws warning to ‘avoid petrol stations’

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
The government has clarified advice that appeared to suggest motorists should avoid filling stations, garages and motorway services
Read more

Nissan Re-Leaf EV provides mobile power in natural disasters

Car News Richard Aucock - 0
Nissan has created an electric concept car to show how EVs can help restore power during natural disaster outages
Read more

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster (2020) review

Car Reviews Richard Aucock - 0
Aston Martin has removed the roof from its V8-engined supercar. Is the new Vantage Roadster as good as it looks?
Read more

News

#TurboTuesday: 10 of the most exciting turbocharged cars ever made

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
Forced induction: celebrating some of the best turbocharged cars on the planet
Read more

Toyota Prius Mk1 review: Retro Road Test

Richard Gooding - 0
We drive the unassuming little saloon that kick-started the hybrid car revolution: meet the original 2000 Toyota Prius
Read more

UK braced for a ‘widespread outbreak of potholes’

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The RAC says the number of pothole-related breakdowns was up at the end of 2019 and is warning motorists to expect more potholes over the coming weeks.
Read more

Features

Real AND virtual racing confirmed for ‘the Olympics of motorsport’

John Redfern - 0
First multi-disciplinary racing event will see competitors from across the globe battle on race tracks both real and digital
Read more

Vauxhall plans to make money again by 2020

Richard Aucock - 0
New corporate strategy called ‘PACE!’ will see nine new cars launched by 2020
Read more

Car industry calls for support as 1 in 6 jobs at risk

Motoring Research - 0
The UK automotive industry needs a dedicated restart package to save 1 in 6 jobs and help restart the £18.6 billion sector says the SMMT
Read more

Reviews

This is how you’re supposed to use your fog lights

Andrew Brady - 0
Do you know how to use your fog lights? How do you turn them on, when should you use them, and what's the penalty for using them incorrectly?
Read more

The UK’s most reliable company cars

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Fleet News reliability survey uses data from 700,000 company cars
Read more

How wrapping your car could invalidate your insurance

Ethan Jupp - 1
If your car has been wrapped and you don't declare it, your insurance could be void. We explain the rules around car wraps.
Read more

Advice

How to buy a new car battery online in lockdown

John Redfern - 0
We investigate the potential causes of a flat battery, and the options you can take to get a replacement fitted whilst staying safe.
Read more

Explained: all the places you’re not allowed to park

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
From double yellow lines to outside someone's house, we reveal the places you're not allowed to park a car in the UK – and the places you can.
Read more

When is the best time to renew your car insurance?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Using data provided by a leading price comparison website, we reveal the best time to renew your car insurance – and why auto-renewing is a bad idea.
Read more