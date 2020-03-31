Filling station petrol pump

Fuel pumps ‘should carry cigarette-style warnings’

/0 Comments/in /by

Filling station petrol pump

A group of public health experts have called for petrol and diesel pumps to carry health warnings similar to those on cigarette packets.

These could include blackened lungs and flooded homes.

One scientist said the images would need to be “shocking” to have an effect, reports The Times.

The labels should be introduced ahead of November’s COP26 climate change conference in November.

ALSO READ: What is E5 petrol and B7 diesel?

Similar emissions warning labels are already carried on fuel pumps in Vancouver, Canada. Sweden will introduce them in May.

Dr Mike Gill, one of the experts making the call, says telling consumers at the point of use about the climate and health risks could change attitudes and behaviour.

“Warning labels connect the abstract threat of the climate emergency with the use of fossil fuels in the here and now.”

The call is reported in the latest issue of The British Medical Journal, as part of a series of features on planetary health.

Motoring Research will use the information you provide on this form to contact you with regular newsletter updates only. Please confirm that you are happy to receive newsletter information from us by the below methods:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at contact@motoringresearch.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.