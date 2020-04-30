Audi extends new car warranties by three months

Audi is offering an extension of its new car warranties in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. This is to help customers who are unable to visit an Audi dealer during the lockdown.

The extension applies worldwide to all cars produced in Europe, Brazil, Mexico or India. Specifically, it applies to warranties due to expire between 1 March 2020 and 31 May 2020.

Warranties will be extended by three months after the original date of expiry, at the latest on 31 August 2020. Mileage restrictions remain unchanged.

Audi says that in the case of any overlap, the start of an extended warranty will be postponed for three months.

Horst Hanschur, vice president retail business development and customer services at Audi, said: “We are reaching out to our customers in these trying times and are enabling more flexibility in order to organise visits to Audi dealerships.

“Many of our dealer partners worldwide are still closed or just in the process of opening their doors again.

“We are therefore making adjustments in a number of areas in order to ensure our customers still have a premium experience with the Audi brand, as well as to ensure the future of our dealerships.”

Audi announced a temporary suspension of production at its European sites in mid-March, but says it expects to “gradually initiate the restart of production” over the coming weeks.

Vehicle production will be ramped up from the end of April onwards according to a fixed plan.

Peter Kössler, board of management member for production, said: “The focus is on the employees, because they need a safe working environment.

“Audi teams of experts have therefore adapted processes with a view to health protection in consultation with the specialist departments and works councils.”

