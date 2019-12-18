Renault introduces 5-year warranty for all new cars

Renault now offers a five-year, 100,000-mile warranty on all new cars sold in the UK from 18 December 2019.

The French firm’s new warranty package improves its previous three-year, 60,000-mile warranty. It applies to all passenger cars – and every version of the new Clio, even those already registered.

Both fleet and retail customers benefit from the new 5-year warranty. Indeed, the first two years actually have an unlimited mileage limit. It’s for the final three years that the 100,000-mile cap is added.

The all-electric Zoe (pictured above) and Twizy are included in the five-year warranty offer, too.

The new package marks a reversal of an earlier Renault decision to cut back a four-year new car warranty to three years, back in February 2018.

Vincent Tourette, MD of Renault UK said: “Renault is deeply committed to the quality and reliability of its products and this extended cover reinforces the confidence that both we and our customers have in our vehicles.”

Renault’s three-year roadside assistance package for all new car buyers remains unchanged, though. The mileage limit is 100,000 for its electric vehicles and the latest Koleos, 60,000 miles for all other models.

The improved package means Renault now offers one of the best new car warranties in the UK, matching the five-year deal of Hyundai and Toyota.

However, Kia, MG and SsangYong still lead the way, each with a seven-year warranty – limited to 80,000 miles by MG, 100,000 miles by Kia, and a stonking 150,000 miles by SsangYong.