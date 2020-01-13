Your complete guide to all the 2020 Arizona collector car auctions

After a short break, the collector car auction circuit returns with six major events in Arizona. If you’re looking to add a new car to your garage, or just curious as to what will be on sale, this is the place to be.

With so many cars on offer, we have picked out five noteworthy lots from each auction. We have also collected all the details you need to know if you decide to make a trip to Arizona this month.

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2020

Barrett-Jackson brands itself as being responsible for the ‘world’s greatest collector car auctions’, and the 2020 Scottsdale event is certainly on an epic scale. Lots being sold for charity rub shoulders with exquisite supercars, whilst there is a catalogue packed with 2,000 cars to also pick from.

When: The festivities begin on Saturday, January 11th, with the first collector car auction taking place on Monday, January 13th. Sales continue all the way through until Sunday, January 19th.

Where: Barrett-Jackson returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale again for 2020, making use of its sprawling 300,000 sq ft event capacity.

Entry cost: Advance tickets begin from $20 for the preview days, increasing to $70 on prime auction days. Passes for all days begin at $190.

Lot 3007 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray VIN 001

Barrett-Jackson features a number of special cars, but this is the chance to own the very first production mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette. Wearing VIN 001, all proceeds from the sale of the Corvette will go to benefit the Detroit Children’s Charity.

The winning bidder will receive a black C8 Corvette in 3LT trim, with a black interior and every option specified. This includes the Z51 performance package, and the data recorder. A tour of the Corvette Museum, a letter of authenticity, and unique artwork will also be included.

Lot 1371 1995 BMW M3 Lightweight

A total of 21 vehicles previously owned by the late Paul Walker, star of the Fast & Furious movie franchise, will cross the auction block in Scottsdale. Of particular note in the Paul Walker Collection are the five BMW E36 M3 Lightweight models, of which this is the lowest-mileage example.

Only 126 M3 Lightweights were made, using aluminum body panels, and even thinner carpets, to reduce mass. Power comes from a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, producing 240 horsepower and connected to a five-speed manual transmission.

Lot 791.1 1960 Cadillac Coupe De Ville Custom

Travis Barker, best known as the drummer in pop-punk band Blink-182, has a deep love for custom Cadillacs. This modified 1960 Coupe De Ville is one of two Cadillacs being sold by Barker, along with a Chevrolet K5 Blazer.

The roof has been chopped by 3 inches, the door handles shaved, keyless entry added, and air-ride suspension installed. Under the hood is a 454-cubic inch V-8 engine, connected to a three-speed automatic transmission. Inside is trimmed in light cream leather, matching the exterior paintwork.

Lot 1599 1980 Rolls-Royce Corniche

This is not just any classic Rolls-Royce, but one actually owned by the ‘King of Cool’, Dean Martin. Whilst the Rat Pack legend had toned down his career by the 1980s, his love for cars was still strong.

Bought by Martin in 1981, the Corniche still wears its original Georgian Silver paintwork and black leather interior. Documents show the provenance of ownership by Martin, and also later by actor Dennis Farina.

Lot 1380 1930 Ford Model A Custom

Car collector and TV star Wayne Carini has owned many impressive machines, and now you could buy this one in Arizona. The customized 1930 Ford was built by Andy Leach, and features a V-8 engine mated to an automatic transmission.

The eye-catching exterior paintwork was done by Charley Hutton, and the interior has been retrimmed in vintage brown leather. Winning the Motor Shine Award at the 2017 SEMA Show, and also named ‘Best Rod’ at the 2018 Concours on the Avenue Carmel.

Russo and Steele Scottsdale 2020

As one of the three marquee events held annually by Russo and Steele, much attention will be paid to the 800 collector cars heading across the block. From vintage classics, through to modern supercars, the auction docket is a busy one for 2020. Russo and Steele is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a special gala event.

When: Preview days begin on Wednesday, January 15th, with the first sales taking place on Thursday, January 16th. Auction action continues through Sunday, January 19th.

Where: Russo and Steele pitches its tent city not far from WestWorld, near Freeway101 in Scottsdale.

Entry cost: Preview day tickets cost $25, with auction day tickets ranging from $20 to $30. Parking is $25 per day.

Lot 5204 2007 Shelby GT500 Prototype

Whilst the 2007 Shelby GT500 may already be a collectible car, this one turns the interest levels all the way up. This car was the prototype for the 40th Anniversary model, and also the personal vehicle of Carroll Shelby himself. As one-of-one, this is the only 40th Anniversary GT500 made with white exterior stripes and unique badging.

The car has covered less than 2,200 miles from new, and has been stored in a climate-controlled garage. This GT500 remains exactly as it was when owned by Shelby, and comes with documentation including proof of his ownership.

Lot 5255 1994 Mercedes-Benz E60 AMG

Amongst the rare cars up for auction in Arizona, few can claim to be the only example of their kind in the United States. This 1994 model is the sole E60 AMG Mercedes-Benz known to exist in North America, and comes from a limited production run of 125 examples.

Driving the E60 AMG is a 375 horsepower 6.0-liter V-8, capable of accelerating the Mercedes from 0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds. When new, this AMG cost the equivalent of $315,000 in Germany, and was first imported to California in 1996.

Lot 5157 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Pilot Car

Chevrolet’s Pilot Cars were pre-production versions of forthcoming vehicles, often featuring bespoke prototype parts. This is the only SS 396 Pilot Car known to have been made for the 1970 Chevelle, and comes with extensive history demonstrating its provenance.

The Pilot Car Registry has called this car as the most “historically significant surviving example” of the Chevelle, making this a real draw for Chevy fans. Restoration work has been undertaken, with replaced prototype parts remaining with the car.

Lot 5519 1990 Ferrari Testarossa

Due to featuring in the hit TV show Miami Vice, the Ferrari Testarossa has an iconic association with the 1980s. With interest in all things from that decade at a high, what better chance than to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari supercar with a flat-12 engine.

This car has been kept in a private collection, with only two owners. Having covered 8,200 miles from new, maintenance work has been kept up to date, including a major service in 2013. Buy now, and get ready for a summer of beachside cruising.

Lot 5254 1971 Dodge Charger Super Bee

Sold new by Mr Norm’s Dodge in Grand Spaulding, MI, this was one of only 69 Charger Super Bees built in 1971 with a V-Code engine and automatic transmission. The 440-cubic inch V-8 engine breathes in through a six-pack carburettor, and exhales by twin chrome exhausts.

The white paintwork also makes this Super Bee a rare muscle car, with only 13 reported to have been sold in this color combination for 1971. Low mileage, and lots of history, should make this a winner across the auction block.

Worldwide Auctioneers Scottsdale 2020

Although the Worldwide Auctioneers sale in Scottsdale may not have the sheer volume of cars compared to others, it makes up for it in quality. Vintage classics from the 1930s, muscle cars from the ‘70s, and bespoke supercars are all on the docket.

When: Previews begin on Monday, January 13th, and continue through to 1pm on Wednesday, January 15th. The sale itself begins at 5pm on Wednesday, January 15th.

Where: The 2020 sale is hosted at the Singh Meadows market, located in Tempe, Arizona.

Entry cost: Preview day tickets cost $30. Access to the auction is $100, but includes a catalogue and entry for two preview days.

Lot 31 2009 Bertone Mantide

Based on the Chevrolet C6 Corvette ZR1, the Mantide was a concept intended to showcase an exclusive supercar from Bertone. The ZR1 supplied a 638 horsepower supercharged V-8 engine, whilst carbon fiber body panels reduced the comparable weight by 220 lb. When tested, the Mantide was capable of 218 mph, and 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds.

Production plans never came to fruition, leaving this as the sole Mantide built. Following a debut at the Shanghai Auto Show, the car has also appeared at Pebble Beach. In 2010, following a respray to Bianco Fuji, the Mantide won the Best in Supercar Class prize at the prestigious Quail event.

Lot 51 1956 Chrysler Ghia Plainsman Concept

Chrysler and Italian design house Ghia worked closely throughout the 1950s, with a number of special creations. In 1956 the Plainsman wagon, and Norseman coupe brother, were built to promote Chrysler on the auto show circuit. Inspired by the Wild West, the Plainsman has a cowhide interior, with seating for eight.

Other features include a hidden fuel filler hidden in the rear tailight, a spare wheel integrated into the rear fender, and rear-facing seats in the trunk. Restoration work returned the Plainsman to full glory, with power coming from a 440-cubic inch V-8 engine.

Lot 49 1995 Ferrari F50 Prototipo

The Ferrari F50 is already highly desirable, but this one has even greater appeal being described as the ‘most significant’ example in existence. This is a pre-production prototype F50, used for track testing and driven by Formula One legends such as Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger and Niki Lauda. It was also used as the basis for scale models, and later made appearances at motor shows across the globe.

Notable as being the last Ferrari made with a five-digit VIN, the F50 passed into private ownership in 1997. The 4.7-liter V-12 has been responsible for covering just 1,400 miles, with the car subject to recent servicing. Documents demonstrating the history, and a Ferrari Classiche certificate, are also included.

Lot 42 2006 Ford GT owned by Ferrari

Ferrari also had a hand in the history of this 2006 Ford GT. The car was purchased new by Ferrari of North America, with documents later showing a stamp for export to Italy. The presumed story is that Ferrari bought a late-model GT, and then shipped it to Maranello for engineering evaluation. Some 800 miles were added to the odometer whilst in the ownership for Ferrari, before it returned to the United States in 2008.

Powered by Ford’s 5.4-liter supercharged V-8 engine, Ferrari was perhaps interested in learning about the GT’s 550 horsepower output. The ownership story has added an extra level of intrigue to a car that has already become highly collectible. At present, the GT is still titled to Ferrari North America, and comes with accompanying documentation.

Lot 36 1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda 440-6 Convertible

As one of only five Plymouth ‘Cuda Convertibles built with a 440-cubic inch V-8 in 1971, this muscle car started out rare. Being owned by former NHL ice hockey superstar Ed Belfour since 1986 has only added to the status of this ‘Cuda. A four-speed manual transmission, leather bucket seats, and Hemi suspension were among the extensive options specified.

Belfour submitted the ‘Cuda to an extensive restoration process in 2006, with the goal of winning awards at car shows. O.E. Gold Certification at the 2007 Mopar Nationals demonstrates the plan was achieved, with the paintwork particularly noted for its quality. The ‘Cuda has covered 10 miles following the restoration work, making this primed for addition to a new collection.

RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2020

From the finest cars eligible to be displayed at Pebble Beach, to regular supercars, RM Sotheby’s Arizona sale packs diversity into the 150 choices contained within the auction catalogue.

When: Wednesday, January 15th is the full preview day. Sales start on Thursday, January 16th, and continue through Friday, January 17th.

Where: Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa, located in Phoenix. RM Sotheby’s notes that the venue includes ‘a very popular’ outdoor bar.

Entry cost: Free to the general public during preview hours. Auction events are for registered bidders only, with registration priced at $200.

Lot 253 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet

With an estimated sale price of $6 million to $7 million, this could be the biggest seller at the RM Sotheby’s auction. Last year a similar car achieved $6.8 million at Pebble Beach, so the predicted price is realistic. A total of 40 Series I Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolets were made, with this being the 25th example. Helping the value is the fact this car retains its original bodywork, engine, and transmission.

The car has had an impressive history, including serving as the pace car for the 1958 Shell Grand Prix at Monza, Italy. Since 1999 it has been in the ownership of a Ferrari expert, with money lavished on maintenance. It has also competed in 10 touring events, making the most of the 3.0-liter Colombo V-12 engine.

Lot 147 2018 Pagani Huayra Roadster

Another open-top Italian, but made several decades later, the Pagani Huayra Roadster also features a V-12 engine. The Mercedes-AMG twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter unit produces 754 horsepower, leaving this Roadster capable of serious performance. Active aerodynamics contribute to motorsport levels of downforce, helping keep the Huayra on the ground.

With only 100 Huayra Roadsters to be made, examples are already hard to find. Painted in Blue TriColore, the Huayra also features exposed carbon fiber detailing on the exterior. Inside is leather trim finished in a luxurious brown and cream leather combination. RM Sotheby’s predicts an estimated sale price of more than $2.5 million for this special Italian machine.

Lot 220 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV

Consistently rated as one of the most beautiful cars ever produced, the Lamborghini Miura is also recognized as the first mid-engined supercar. A total of 763 examples were made between 1966 and 1973, with this being one of the later SV models that benefited from various upgrades. This included increasing the output of the 3.9-liter V-12 to 380 horsepower, and tweaking the bodywork to reduce high-speed lift.

Originally finished in Miura Green, this car was first sold in Italy. It made its way to the United States in 1977. By then the car had been repainted red, whilst a tan leather interior has been installed more recently. The current owner has retained the car for some four decades, only adding to its provenance.

Lot 213 1991 Vector W8 Twin Turbo

Forget buying a new mid-engined Corvette, when RM Sotheby’s has this Vector W8 for sale in Arizona. Gerald Wiegert persevered for decades to develop his own American supercar, with the W8 being the production version of a concept first shown in 1978. Wiegert only sold 17 examples of the W8, which features a twin-turbocharged V-8 engine producing a claimed 625 horsepower.

The distinctive bodywork is made from carbon fiber and kevlar, bonded to an aluminum chassis, helping reduce weight. Inside are Recaro sports seats, and even a 10-disc CD autochanger. Originally bought for $178,000, RM Sotheby’s estimates that this retro-classic will sell for between $300,000 to $400,000.

Lot 164 2005 Porsche Carrera GT

It seems hard to believe that the Porsche Carrera GT is now more than 15 years old. Using a V-10 engine originally intended for motorsport use, the uncompromising Carrera GT left the Stuttgart factory with 603 horsepower and the ability to reach more than 205 mph.

One of the 644 examples made for the U.S. market, this car was delivered new to racing driver Tony Kanaan who won the IndyCar Series in 2004. The car was later exported to Canada, where it has been fitted with a Tubi exhaust system. Expect this Porsche to sell for around $800,000 when crossing the block.

Bonhams – The Scottsdale Auction

Hosting numerous auctions at prestigious events across the globe, Bonhams kicks off 2020 with the Scottsdale sale. A priceless 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C is the big attraction at the event, but the other 109 cars on offer do include more affordable options.

When: Previews begin on Tuesday, January 14th, and continue through to the sale itself on Thursday, January 16th.

Where: The Bonhams sale takes place at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa, in Phoenix.

Entry cost: Entry starts at $30, increasing to $100 for the auction catalogue. Bidder registration costs $150, but includes access to all days.

Lot 72 2008 Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4

Numerous volumes have been written about the Bugatti Veyron, but the one time fastest street-legal production car in the world still manages to amaze with facts and figures. The mid-mounted 8.0-liter W-16 engine features four turbochargers, generating 987 horsepower and 922 lb-ft of torque. Capable of 253 mph, the all-wheel drive Veyron has a total of ten radiators to keep everything cool at speed.

A total of 178 Veyron coupes were made, with 76 built for the United States. Initially owned in California and the Midwest, this car was purchased by comedian Tracy Morgan in 2017. Morgan has added around 1,000 miles to the car in his ownership, with fewer than 3,000 miles still recorded on the odometer.

Lot 46 2008 Koenigsegg CCX

Close to rivalling the Veyron for power and performance, Koenigsegg has become an option for those who want a Swedish alternative to regular hypercars. The CCX gained notoriety for setting the fastest lap around the Top Gear test track, aided by the 806 horsepower from its twin-supercharged 4.7-liter V-8 engine.

Carbon fiber was used for the lightweight monocoque chassis, with Koenigsegg’s trademark dihedral synchro-helix actuation doors a notable attraction. A targa panel can be removed from the roof, showing off the blue leather and Alcantara interior. This example uses a six-speed manual transmission, and has been regularly serviced whilst in the United States.

Lot 36 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28

The first-generation Camaro was launched in late 1966 to stop Ford dominating the pony car market. In order to transform the Camaro into a vehicle capable of competing in the SCCA Trans-Am series, Chevrolet offered the Z/28 option package. Key to this was the 302-cubic inch V-8 engine, combined with a four-speed ‘Rock Crusher’ transmission and power disc brakes.

One of the first 25 pre-production Z/28 models, this Camaro became a factory racer in the SCCA series. Driven by Gary Morgan, the car won 11 races during three years of competition. The car also appeared in a Gulf Oil commercial, noted for airing on TV during the moon landing broadcasts. Restoration work has recreated the original livery, with the Z/28 recently competing in the Spa Classic motorsport event.

Lot 21 1953 Buick Super Estate Wagon

Sold as the most expensive model in the Buick Super model range, the Estate Wagon was a refined and practical family car. Chrome trim abounds on the exterior bodywork inspired by the jet age, whilst the woodwork is real timber – not imitation vinyl. An expensive price tag when new meant Buick sold on 1,830 examples, with power coming from a 322-cubic inch Nailhead V-8 engine.

Subject to a comprehensive restoration process, this example is described as being in exquisite condition. A red and cream interior contrasts against the black paintwork, with the engine bay also presented immaculately. For woodie wagon fans, the $120,000 estimated sale price may seem more than reasonable.

Lot 110 1993 GMC Typhoon

It may be one of the cheaper options at the RM Sotheby’s sale, but the GMC Typhoon is on-trend with love for the 1990s at present. The Typhoon has also developed a cult following among enthusiasts, won over by the impressive performance from the turbocharged 4.3-liter V-6. Being capable of running the quarter-mile in 14 seconds puts it on par with serious sports cars.

One of 77 Apple Red examples made for the 1993 model year, this car has belonged to the same Californian family from new. In those 27 years, the owner has covered 25,000 miles, whilst the desert climate has helped keep the Typhoon free from corrosion. The paintwork needs some attention, as does the interior, but this could be a intriguing project.

Gooding & Company Scottsdale Auctions

Last year’s Gooding & Company event in Scottsdale was responsible for some of the most expensive cars sold at auction during 2019. The lot list promises more of the same in 2020, with 170 collector cars up for grabs.

When: Preview days run from Wednesday, January 15th, continuing through Thursday, January 16th. Sales take place on Friday, January 17th and Saturday, January 18th.

Where: Located in Old Town Scottsdale, Gooding & Company will be based near the Fashion Square Mall for 2020.

Entry cost: Single entry costs $40, with $100 buying access for two plus a catalogue. Bidder registration costs $200.

Lot 121 1948 Tucker 48

The story of Preston Tucker and his famous 48 sedan has been told many times. A total of 51 cars were made, with this being the 34th example made. It is also one of 12 finished in Waltz Blue. Believed to have originally belonged to the Tucker marketing department, the car has had five owners since, adding 6,000 miles to the odometer.

This car was featured in the Francis Ford Coppola movie ‘Tucker: The Man and His Dream’, along with appearances in other media. What makes this car notable is that it is one of the few examples not to have undergone a complete restoration, with some attention paid to the paintwork. An estimated sale price of $1.75 million to $2.25 million recognizes how collectible these cars have become.

Lot 015 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

The Gullwing version of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL may garner lots of attention, but the later Roadster came with more power from the 3.0-liter engine. Aimed at attracting sales in California, the Roadster proved popular with 1,800 examples sold across seven years of production.

Sold to a New Yorker in 1958, this car has had three other owners since 1976. The car was completely restored in the 1990s, whilst the current owner has also spent money on maintenance work. Expected to sell for between $900,000 and $1.2 million, the seller has committed to donating proceeds from the sale to the Serimus Foundation of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Lot 068 1955 Chevrolet Cameo Carrier

A variant of Chevrolet’s Task Force pickup truck, the Cameo Carrier was aimed at bringing car-like comfort to the utility market. Distinctive styling from fiberglass panels marked it out, as did the two-tone color scheme. This Cameo left the factory fitted with the optional 265-cubic inch V-8 engine, producing 145 horsepower and matched to a three-speed manual transmission.

Being derived from the first year of production makes this truck more collectible, with the estimated sale price of $50,000 to $70,000 reflecting that. A comprehensive frame-off restoration was undertaken recently, with the Cameo having covered only 200 miles since.

Lot 033 1970 Porsche 914/6 GT

Factory-built Porsche racing cars are always attractive to collectors. This 1970 914/6 GT was developed to promote the six-cylinder version of Porsche’s 914 at motorsport events across the globe. Making a competition debut at the 1971 24 Hours of Daytona, the car up for sale in Arizona took class honors in that event. Along with other wins, the 914/6 GT took two more victories in 1971, and also appeared at the Montreal Auto Show.

Marked out by large fender flares, the 914/6 GT was driven by a mid-mounted 210 horsepower 2.0-liter engine. The car has been returned to the Sunoco livery used in 1971, and is supplied with plenty of documentation to demonstrate its racing heritage.

Lot 118 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 NAS

With the new Land Rover Defender coming to the United States, interest in the limited number of the previous version sold here is high. Federal safety regulations made Land Rover withdraw the Defender 90 from the U.S. market in 1997, but not before celebrating it with 300 examples of a Limited Edition special.

All 300 Limited Editions were painted in Willow Green with a white roof, and equipped with a 4.0-liter V-8 engine and automatic transmission. What makes this Defender 90 more collectible is that it represents number 300 of 300 – the final Limited Edition model made. Gooding & Company estimates this classic 4×4 could achieve up to $250,000 on the block.