How to change the address on your driving licence

If you have moved house, you need to notify the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). Your latest address will be required for your new UK driving licence, vehicle log book (V5C) and Direct Debit mandate (if applicable).

It will also be relevant if you have a personalised number plate or a trailer registration certificate. Details on how to update these are below.

You don’t need to inform the DVLA if your move is temporary and you can still be contacted at your permanent address. This means, for example, that university students do not have to contact the DVLA if studying away from home during term times.

Change address for a driving licence

You must change your address on either your full or provisional driving licence. This does not cost anything, but is a legal requirement. You can also continue driving while you wait for your new licence.

It’s quicker and easier to change your address online. You will need your driving licence and to be a resident of Great Britain (there is a different process for drivers in Northern Ireland).

You also need to provide the addresses you have lived at over the past three years. And you must not be banned from driving, of course.

Additionally, you will need to supply your driving licence number, National Insurance number and passport number, if you know them.

Click here to access the government website and change your address online. Or click here for information on how to apply by post.

You could be be fined up to £1,000 for failing to update your driving licence, so don’t delay.

Change address for a car log book (V5C)

It’s usually free to update your vehicle log book (V5C) when you change address. The DVLA’s online service is available from 7am to 9pm (or 8pm on Saturday and Sunday).

Again, you could be fined up to £1,000 if you fail to notify a change of address.

Please note the online service cannot be used if:

You have already sent the V5C document to the DVLA

You have sold or transferred the vehicle

You’ve lost the V5C document

The vehicle is registered as part of the DVLA fleet scheme

Your new address is abroad, including the Channel Islands, Isle of Man or Ireland

If you pay for Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) by Direct Debit, you will need to contact the DVLA. This can be done by telephoning 0300 790 6802. The lines are open from 8am until 8pm from Monday to Friday, and from 8am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Change address for a private number plate

You also need to contact the DVLA if you have a personalised registration number that isn’t assigned to a vehicle. There are two relevant documents: the V750 certificate of entitlement and V778 retention document.

The address on the V750 certificate can be changed online using your DVLA personalised registration account. Alternatively, use the ‘change of address’ section and send the form to:

DVLA Personalised Registrations, Swansea, SA99 1DS

You must do the same with the V778 retention document.

Changing a trailer registration certificate

To continue using your trailer abroad, you must register it to your new address. This applies to commercial trailers over 750kg and all trailers over 3,500kg before you can drive through some European countries.

The changes can be made online and the process costs £26 when you register a trailer for the first time.

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