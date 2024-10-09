Range Rover goes retro: Kingsley reveals Classic KSR restomod

Oxfordshire-based Kingsley Re-Engineered has modernised the original Range Rover without diluting its classic appeal.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Kingsley KSR Range Rover Classic

Restoration specialist Kingsley Re-Engineered has announced a ‘fresh take’ on the original Range Rover.

The new Range Rover Classic KSR sees particular attention paid to the luxury SUV’s interior, along with selected performance upgrades. 

More than two decades of experience in upgrading the Range Rover Classic have been channelled into the KSR, described as the ‘most superior’ Kingsley creation to date.

Upwards of 500 Range Rovers and Land Rovers have been enhanced by Kingsley since 2001, with the Oxfordshire-based company now under new group ownership and management.

Enhanced and upgraded

Kingsley KSR Range Rover Classic

Kingsley will offer the Range Rover Classic KSR in both three- and five-door formats, making use of donor vehicles manufactured before 1993. 

Buyers can customise the KSR to their exact specification, with bespoke paint colours applied to the restored chassis and bodywork.

A 4.6-litre ‘High Torque’ V8 engine is standard, serving up 270hp and 310lb ft of torque. Combined with a four-speed automatic transmission, it accelerates the Range Rover from 0-60mph in 9.8 seconds. Top speed is more than 120mph.

Various Chevrolet small-block V8 engines and a manual gearbox are on the options list. A big brake kit and Kingsley’s new TracTive adaptive suspension, offering driver-selectable levels of damping, are both fitted as standard.

A re-engineered interior

Kingsley KSR Range Rover Classic

On the inside is where the KSR makes its biggest statement, featuring a new dashboard designed in-house by Kingsley. This includes a new instrument panel – and even a longer windscreen demister vent.

There is a digital display, but Kingsley has retained classic elements such as wood veneer, ensuring the KSR still feels like an original Range Rover. As with the exterior, extensive personalisation is possible.

Apple CarPlay connectivity is standard, along with integrated USB-A and USB-C charging ports. There are also cup holders for an extra touch of modernity.

Kingsley has updated the Range Rover Classic’s air conditioning system, too. Known as a weak point on the original car, the KSR should keep its occupants comfortable in all climates, while still retaining a traditional look.

‘Modernised without compromise’

Kingsley KSR Range Rover Classic

John Sawbridge, managing director of Kingsley Re-Engineered, commented: “The KSR represents a monumental leap forward, harnessing the unparalleled expertise of our extraordinarily talented 21-strong team and collaborating with the industry’s top-tier supply partners, all while answering our customers’ wishes and requests.

“The KSR is the ultimate embodiment of our groundbreaking vision for the future. We’ve completely modernised the Range Rover Classic without compromising an ounce of the timeless charm or beauty of this iconic car.”

Orders can now be placed for the KSR, with worldwide delivery available. Prices start from £264,000 including VAT – but before any personalisation, of course.

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

