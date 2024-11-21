Kia EV9 GT super-SUV revealed at LA Auto Show

The new Kia EV9 GT is a high-performance large electric SUV that produces more than 500hp and is targeting a 4.3-second 0-60mph time

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock

The high-performance new Kia EV9 GT electric SUV has been revealed at the LA Auto Show ahead of its UK launch later in 2025.

Boasting more than 500hp from two high-power electric motors driving all four wheels, Kia is targeting 0-60mph acceleration in just 4.3 seconds for the new seven-seat EV9 GT.

This will make it one of the fastest seven-seat electric SUVs in the world.

To help it handle such potent performance, the Kia EV9 GT also features electronically controlled suspension – a first for a Kia SUV.

Other performance upgrades include larger front brakes with GT-branded front calipers (painted in Kia’s GT-spec vivid neon green) and an electronic limited slip differential.

Enthusiasts will also be intrigued by the new Kia EV9 GT’s Virtual Gear Shift (VGS). Simlar to the system on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, this simulates the experience of a traditional automatic gearbox, with noticeable ‘shifts’ as it accelerates – and even a tail-off in acceleration as the ‘rev limit’ is reached.

Drivers can use steering wheel paddle shifters to go up and down the virtual gears, with the whole experience enhanced by electronic active sound that replicates the sounds of gearshifts.

Full technical details – including the Kia EV9 GT’s range – will be revealed nearer to its UK launch. It is, however, unlikey to match the existing all-wheel drive version’s 313-mile range, due to the EV9 GT’s extra performance.

Prices are still to be confirmed, but likely to start from upwards of £80,000.

Bespoke Kia EV9 GT design

The new Kia EV9 GT has discreet styling cues in a nod to its performance. The large 21-inch alloys are shod in high-performance Continental tyres, and the GT features unique patterns on the front active air flaps, and an ‘energetic’ LED lighting pattern.

There are neon green highlights on the steering wheel and seats, while the front seats themselves are hip-hugging sports seats with GT-branded Alcantara inserts. There’s a bespoke GT steering wheel and dashboard trim, too.

The new Kia EV9 GT is a development of the super-successful Kia EV9, which is the reigning World Car of the Year.

“The EV9 has been a home run for Kia and introduced the first mass-market electric three-row SUV,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America.

“EV9 GT includes all those wonderful elements while amping up the fun factor significantly. This new halo trim is set to spark the hearts of driving enthusiasts who still need the practicality of a three-row SUV.

“You can have your cake and eat it too!”

ALSO READ

Top-selling Kia Sportage facelift revealed at LA Auto Show

Uber drivers offered big discounts on Toyota bZ4X

FIRST PHOTOS: new electric Jaguar prototype hits the road

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror and Steering Committee director for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Top-selling Kia Sportage facelift revealed at LA Auto Show

Richard Aucock - 0
A facelift for the Kia Sportage, which is closing in on the Ford Puma for the title of UK’s best-selling car in 2024, has been shown in LA.

Time to go green? Callum reveals its Colour of the Year for 2025

John Redfern - 0
British design and engineering studio Callum has showcased what it thinks will be the major colour trends for 2025.

TWR reveals new spec details and photos of V12 XJS ‘Supercat’

John Redfern - 0
We've got more details of the XJS-based TWR Supercat, a V12-powered restomod inspired by classic Jaguar racing cars.

Prices for retro Renault 5 EV to start from less than £23,000

John Redfern - 0
Full UK prices and specifications have been announced for the new electric Renault 5, ahead of the order books opening.
Latest

Features

Best Cars

Advice