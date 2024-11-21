Kia EV9 GT super-SUV revealed at LA Auto Show

The high-performance new Kia EV9 GT electric SUV has been revealed at the LA Auto Show ahead of its UK launch later in 2025.

Boasting more than 500hp from two high-power electric motors driving all four wheels, Kia is targeting 0-60mph acceleration in just 4.3 seconds for the new seven-seat EV9 GT.

This will make it one of the fastest seven-seat electric SUVs in the world.

To help it handle such potent performance, the Kia EV9 GT also features electronically controlled suspension – a first for a Kia SUV.

Other performance upgrades include larger front brakes with GT-branded front calipers (painted in Kia’s GT-spec vivid neon green) and an electronic limited slip differential.

Enthusiasts will also be intrigued by the new Kia EV9 GT’s Virtual Gear Shift (VGS). Simlar to the system on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, this simulates the experience of a traditional automatic gearbox, with noticeable ‘shifts’ as it accelerates – and even a tail-off in acceleration as the ‘rev limit’ is reached.

Drivers can use steering wheel paddle shifters to go up and down the virtual gears, with the whole experience enhanced by electronic active sound that replicates the sounds of gearshifts.

Full technical details – including the Kia EV9 GT’s range – will be revealed nearer to its UK launch. It is, however, unlikey to match the existing all-wheel drive version’s 313-mile range, due to the EV9 GT’s extra performance.

Prices are still to be confirmed, but likely to start from upwards of £80,000.

Bespoke Kia EV9 GT design

The new Kia EV9 GT has discreet styling cues in a nod to its performance. The large 21-inch alloys are shod in high-performance Continental tyres, and the GT features unique patterns on the front active air flaps, and an ‘energetic’ LED lighting pattern.

There are neon green highlights on the steering wheel and seats, while the front seats themselves are hip-hugging sports seats with GT-branded Alcantara inserts. There’s a bespoke GT steering wheel and dashboard trim, too.

The new Kia EV9 GT is a development of the super-successful Kia EV9, which is the reigning World Car of the Year.

“The EV9 has been a home run for Kia and introduced the first mass-market electric three-row SUV,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America.

“EV9 GT includes all those wonderful elements while amping up the fun factor significantly. This new halo trim is set to spark the hearts of driving enthusiasts who still need the practicality of a three-row SUV.

“You can have your cake and eat it too!”

