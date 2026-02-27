We love these 20 retro radio controlled cars

HomeWe love these 20 retro radio controlled cars

From the first Competition Special to one of the seminal Tamiya RC cars, here’s a radio controlled trip down memory lane

  • Lamborghini Countach

    Lamborghini Countach

    © Tamiya

    Fancy a huge dollop of nostalgia? We’ve pulled together a list of 20 classic Tamiya RC cars for a trip down memory lane, starting with the Lamborghini Countach LP500S. Tamiya’s first ‘Competition Special’ was an upgrade from the previous Lamborghini, with an uprated chassis and suspension. It also featured innovative Diplo rubber and sponge insert front tyres. Keep clicking for more retro RC cars.

  • Porsche 934 Turbo RSR

    Porsche 934 Turbo RSR

    © Tamiya

    Where it all began for Tamiya; the 1/12 scale Porsche that triggered the radio controlled revolution.

  • Toyota 4x4 Pick Up

    Toyota 4x4 Pick Up

    © Tamiya

    The first of the highly engineered ladder chassis 4x4s. The Toyota featured a three-speed manual gearbox, which was controlled by a third channel on the radio.

  • VW Golf Racing Group 2

    VW Golf Racing Group 2

    © Tamiya

    A wide body and Kamei racing livery made this VW Golf a huge hit in Europe. The RC car used several components from Tamiya’s CS F1 chassis.

  • 4x4 Blazing Blazer

    4x4 Blazing Blazer

    © Tamiya

    Using a similar chassis to the Toyota 4×4 and based on the Baja racers of the time, the Blazer became an instant hit and is now highly collectable.

  • Holiday Buggy

    Holiday Buggy

    © Tamiya

    Tamiya’s first entry-level on- and off-roader was styled on the beach buggies of Southern California. The Holiday Buggy featured a RS380S motor and bathtub chassis for tough, durable fun.

  • B2B Racing Sidecar

    B2B Racing Sidecar

    © Tamiya

    Based on the superb sidecar combination machines. The B2B Racing Sidecar featured three wheels, semi-pneumatic rubber at the front, and sponge tyres at the rear.

  • Wild Willy Willys M38

    Wild Willy Willys M38

    © Tamiya

    Tamiya entered the world of fun and fantasy with the Wild Willy. A complete RC joy, with wheelies, wheelspins and jumps coming as standard.

  • XR311

    XR311

    © Tamiya

    Based on a U.S. army vehicle, with a tough metal chassis and plastic torsion arm suspension. The XR311 is still going strong and available in the current RC range.

  • The Bigwig

    The Bigwig

    © Tamiya

    This was created by the famous Japanese car designer Takuya Yura (Mooncraft) to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Tamiya RC cars.

  • Wild One

    Wild One

    © Tamiya

    Based on the Baja 500 buggies of the day. Oil-filled shocks helped the owner recreate off-road and desert running. Iconic and still available today, the Wild One is even available as an eight-tenths scale version powered by a 5.5hp electric motor.

  • Porsche 959

    Porsche 959

    © Tamiya

    One of the best loved Tamiya RC cars ever. Based on the Paris-Dakar winner and featuring four-wheel-drive reservoir shocks and a Technigold motor, not to mention that glorious and evocative livery.

  • Vanquish

    Vanquish

    © Tamiya

    Beautifully engineered buggy based on the Avante platform. Now known as the VQS and selling as well as ever.

  • Fire Dragon

    Fire Dragon

    © Tamiya

    A first RC buggy for many: the Fire Dragon is a great allrounder with four-wheel-drive and double wishbone suspension. It has just been re-released in 2021.

  • Sand Scorcher

    Sand Scorcher

    © Tamiya

    Possibly the most famous RC car in Tamiya’s archive. Featuring the SRB (Special Racing Buggy) chassis and based on the VW based Baja buggies, it comes complete with torsion suspension. The Sand Scorcher also featured an enclosed box for electric component protection from dirt and moisture.

  • McLaren MP4-6 Honda

    McLaren MP4-6 Honda

    © Tamiya

    A truly iconic F1 driver and car, with a lightweight 1/10 scale chassis and polycarbonate body. Ayrton Senna was close to Tamiya in the UK and would visit the company’s headquarters to test new releases.

  • HKS Opel Vectra

    HKS Opel Vectra

    © Tamiya

    A faithful front-wheel-drive recreation of British driver Anthony Reid’s 1995 Japanese Touring Car Championship car.

  • Ford Escort Mk2

    Ford Escort Mk2

    © Tamiya

    One of many Escorts to be released down the years in various rally and road versions. Still popular today, with the road version of the Escort being released this year.

  • Ferrari 312 T3

    Ferrari 312 T3

    © Tamiya

    Carlos Reutemann features as the driver in this F1 icon. Based on the car from the 1978 South African Grand Prix and produced in perfect 1/10th scale.

  • Rough Rider

    Rough Rider

    © Tamiya

    Another seminal Tamiya car. The SRB chassis depicts the Funco buggies of the 1970s and features aluminium suspension and motor housing components. Now known as Buggy Champ, it is often re-released for anniversaries and other celebrations.

