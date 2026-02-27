We love these 20 retro radio controlled cars

Lamborghini Countach © Tamiya Fancy a huge dollop of nostalgia? We’ve pulled together a list of 20 classic Tamiya RC cars for a trip down memory lane, starting with the Lamborghini Countach LP500S. Tamiya’s first ‘Competition Special’ was an upgrade from the previous Lamborghini, with an uprated chassis and suspension. It also featured innovative Diplo rubber and sponge insert front tyres. Keep clicking for more retro RC cars.

Porsche 934 Turbo RSR © Tamiya Where it all began for Tamiya; the 1/12 scale Porsche that triggered the radio controlled revolution.

Toyota 4x4 Pick Up © Tamiya The first of the highly engineered ladder chassis 4x4s. The Toyota featured a three-speed manual gearbox, which was controlled by a third channel on the radio.

VW Golf Racing Group 2 © Tamiya A wide body and Kamei racing livery made this VW Golf a huge hit in Europe. The RC car used several components from Tamiya’s CS F1 chassis.

4x4 Blazing Blazer © Tamiya Using a similar chassis to the Toyota 4×4 and based on the Baja racers of the time, the Blazer became an instant hit and is now highly collectable.

Holiday Buggy © Tamiya Tamiya’s first entry-level on- and off-roader was styled on the beach buggies of Southern California. The Holiday Buggy featured a RS380S motor and bathtub chassis for tough, durable fun.

B2B Racing Sidecar © Tamiya Based on the superb sidecar combination machines. The B2B Racing Sidecar featured three wheels, semi-pneumatic rubber at the front, and sponge tyres at the rear.

Wild Willy Willys M38 © Tamiya Tamiya entered the world of fun and fantasy with the Wild Willy. A complete RC joy, with wheelies, wheelspins and jumps coming as standard.

XR311 © Tamiya Based on a U.S. army vehicle, with a tough metal chassis and plastic torsion arm suspension. The XR311 is still going strong and available in the current RC range.

The Bigwig © Tamiya This was created by the famous Japanese car designer Takuya Yura (Mooncraft) to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Tamiya RC cars.

Wild One © Tamiya Based on the Baja 500 buggies of the day. Oil-filled shocks helped the owner recreate off-road and desert running. Iconic and still available today, the Wild One is even available as an eight-tenths scale version powered by a 5.5hp electric motor.

Porsche 959 © Tamiya One of the best loved Tamiya RC cars ever. Based on the Paris-Dakar winner and featuring four-wheel-drive reservoir shocks and a Technigold motor, not to mention that glorious and evocative livery.

Vanquish © Tamiya Beautifully engineered buggy based on the Avante platform. Now known as the VQS and selling as well as ever.

Fire Dragon © Tamiya A first RC buggy for many: the Fire Dragon is a great allrounder with four-wheel-drive and double wishbone suspension. It has just been re-released in 2021.

Sand Scorcher © Tamiya Possibly the most famous RC car in Tamiya’s archive. Featuring the SRB (Special Racing Buggy) chassis and based on the VW based Baja buggies, it comes complete with torsion suspension. The Sand Scorcher also featured an enclosed box for electric component protection from dirt and moisture.

McLaren MP4-6 Honda © Tamiya A truly iconic F1 driver and car, with a lightweight 1/10 scale chassis and polycarbonate body. Ayrton Senna was close to Tamiya in the UK and would visit the company’s headquarters to test new releases.

HKS Opel Vectra © Tamiya A faithful front-wheel-drive recreation of British driver Anthony Reid’s 1995 Japanese Touring Car Championship car.

Ford Escort Mk2 © Tamiya One of many Escorts to be released down the years in various rally and road versions. Still popular today, with the road version of the Escort being released this year.

Ferrari 312 T3 © Tamiya Carlos Reutemann features as the driver in this F1 icon. Based on the car from the 1978 South African Grand Prix and produced in perfect 1/10th scale.