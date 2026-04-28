The Ferrari interior inspired by Apple – and other cool car dashboards

Ferrari Luce interior revealed © Ferrari Ferrari won’t reveal how its first EV looks until May, but the interior of the Luce – say it ‘Loo-chay’ – has already broken the internet. Keep clicking for a closer look inside the new Ferrari, followed by some of the most unusual and innovative dashboards from automotive history. It’s time for a feast of clever controls, delightful dials and weird wheels.

A break with the past © Ferrari Created by Sir Jony Ive, the former design boss at Apple who helped shape the iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook and more, the Ferrari Luce’s cabin looks surprisingly retro. Analogue dials and physical switches make a welcome comeback, while plastic is nowhere to be seen; most parts are made from anodised aluminium. The right-hand paddle controls the Luce’s Torque Shift Engagement system (to boost acceleration), while the left adjusts the level of regenerative braking. The needle on the central speedometer is backlit by 15 LEDs, while the dial’s white-on-back design harks back to classic Ferraris in the marque’s most futuristic car yet.

Let’s get physical © Ferrari As anyone who has used Ferrari’s fiddly haptic touchpads will attest, there’s a lot to be said for old-fashioned physical switches, particularly when they look as stylish as these. Yes, there is still a 10.1-inch central screen – complete with a palm rest for easier operation – but toggles beneath it are used for the heating and ventilation controls. The new approach is intended to help the Luce’s driver focus on the road – important when he or she has upwards of 1,000 electrified horsepower underfoot.

Countdown to summer 2026 © Ferrari There are plenty of other interesting details inside the Luce, such as the colour-changing ‘e-ink’ glass on the centre console and the minimalist air vents. Our favourite, though, has to be the chronograph shown here, which has three independent motors and several gear sets to provide clock and compass functions, along with launch control data. Whatever the outside of Luce looks like, we suspect its defiantly analogue interior will remain the big talking point.

Ineos Grenadier © Ineos Speaking of analogue controls, the switchgear inside the Ineos Grenadier is chunky enough to be operated by gloved hands. Channelling the spirit of the classic Land Rover Defender, it’s a straightforward, function-over-form sort of vehicle. The roof console seen here feels like the Grenadier’s one show-stopping design flourish – and it looks even better when sandwiched between the optional skylights.

Tesla Model X and Model S © Tesla If you watched Knight Rider in the 1980s, Tesla’s latest steering solution might look familiar. What’s more, the Department of Transport has declared this aircraft-style yoke to be legal in the UK. Just imagine, you could have a nap or play The Witcher 3 while Tesla’s Autopilot self-drives you home (seriously, please don’t try this).

Renault 5 Turbo © Renault The original Renault 5 Turbo was designed by Bertone and boasts an interior like something from a children’s cartoon. Or perhaps a magic mushroom trip. That asymmetric steering wheel is a work of genius.

Lancia Trevi © Lancia In August 1981, Autocar described the fascia in the Lancia Trevi as ‘something which could have appeared in the “ideas” section of a mid-1960s Continental motor show’. This wasn’t a compliment, as the same article described it as ‘confusing’ for the driver and ‘plain boring’ for the passenger. Today, Bellini’s creation looks plain cool, although we might not say that if we were forced to use it.

Citroen GSA © Citroen To paraphrase Carly Simon, when it comes to dashboards, nobody does it better than Citroen. Or at least, nobody did, because Citroen’s dashboards aren’t what they used to be. Look at the genius and majesty of this Citroen GSA, complete with PRN (‘Rain, Route, Night’ in French) satellites and a ‘cyclops’ eye speedometer. Note the single-spoke steering wheel, an idea dating back to the DS of 1955.

Fiat Coupe © Fiat From its fuel filler cap to the curvy headlight covers, the Fiat Coupe was one of the most striking cars of the 1990s. But the dare-to-be-different styling wasn’t reserved for the outside, because the cabin was dominated by the body-coloured strip running the entire length of the dashboard. Perfection.

Subaru XT © Subaru The Subaru XT was blessed with styling that still manages to look futuristic, more than three decades after launch. But the cabin was equally otherworldly, complete with bizzare steering wheel design, fist-like telescopic controls and a digital display that was straight out of an arcade game.

Volvo P1800 © Volvo While the dashboard isn’t quite as beautiful as the exterior, there’s a lot to be said for the simplicity and elegance of the layout. Contemporary reviewers were critical of the ‘gimmicky dials’ and the fact that the gauges were difficult to read. Rather this than a touchscreen, eh?

Renault 25 © Renault You can almost hear the creaking plastics from here, while the electrics would be enough to send a sparky reaching for the Nurofen, but just look at the glamour of the Renault 25 Baccara. It’s a cockpit designed for wafting through the French countryside, half-smoked Gauloise perched on the edge of the huge ashtray.

TVR Cerbera © Shane K – Wikipedia Marvel at the view presented to the individual fortunate enough to be driving a TVR Cerbera. Rather brilliantly, TVR grouped all of the instruments above and below the steering wheel, and included some primary controls on the inside of the rim. This layout could teach a few supercars a lesson in how to be driver-focused.

BMW i3 © BMW There’s a common theme threading through this gallery: most of the star cars are from the past. But there’s always an exception to the rule. Witness the class and sophistication of the BMW i3 interior, which features natural fibre-based raw materials in the instrument panel and door trim surfaces.

KITT © dav7 – Wikipedia The dashboard in the Knight Industries Two Thousand (KITT): enough said.

Toyota Cressida © Toyota In the 1980s, the world’s car manufacturers went into digital overdrive, with analogue dials and instruments suddenly feeling very last decade. This example from the Toyota Cressida isn’t the most outlandish, but it’s certainly reflective of the era. That rev counter is begging to be taken to the redline.

Aston Martin Lagonda © Aston Martin It featured electronics so complex, even the Aston Martin mechanics and engineers were unable to understand it. This dashboard wouldn’t look out of place in Gordon Gekko’s office, and you’d need his deep pockets to pay for the almost inevitable rewiring project.

Audi TT © Audi Unveiled in 1998, the Audi TT looked almost identical to the TT Design Study of three years earlier and was blessed with its own unique dashboard and instruments. Its beauty lies in its simplicity, from use of aluminium accents to the exquisitely detailed buttons below the circular vents.

Citroen Karin © Citroen Look at this: a three-seater with a centrally-positioned steering wheel, a full 12 years ahead of the McLaren F1. In the Citroen Karin of 1980, all of the controls can be found at the driver’s fingertips, while the dashboard is flanked by two digital displays.

Alfa Romeo 159 © Bonhams Sure, the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class might have been the obvious choices for the high-flying exec with a Wild Bean Cafe loyalty card, but only the Alfa Romeo 159 could offer a cabin as charismatic as this. It also looked devastatingly beautiful on the outside.

McLaren MP4-12C © McLaren If the sight of the McLaren badge wasn’t enough, the dashboard of the MP4-12C is a feast for the eyes. Everything is focused on the driver, from the central rev counter to the heater controls on the left. Proof that supercar manufacturers do get it right.

Maserati Boomerang © Maserati It was only a matter of time before the Maserati Boomerang concept loomed into view. The one-off concept was the work of Giorgetto Giugiaro – who else? – and was first shown at the 1971 Turin Motor Show. It sold at auction in 2015 for nearly £3 million.

Range Rover Classic © Land Rover There’s something reassuringly simple about the dashboard in the Range Rover Classic, although this later model lacks the purity of the original.

Fiat Uno Turbo © Fiat The Fiat Uno Turbo features no fewer than seven dials, providing information on speed, turbocharger boost, revs, fuel, coolant, oil pressure and temperature. It’s such a shame that so few Uno Turbos are left, because this is one of the best displays of all the 80s hot hatches.

Citroen SM © Citroen It’s Citroen again, this time in the shape of the SM, complete with oval-shaped dials, a hooded panel and another single-spoke steering wheel.

Buick Regal Gran Sport © Buick There’s a strange juxtaposition of old and new going on here, but for some reason it seems to work. It’s a bit like seeing an LED TV in a mahogany television cabinet. Do people still use television cabinets?

Mini © Mini Sir Alec Issigonis left no stone unturned in his quest to utilise every square centimetre of space. The central speedo looks great, but the use of a parcel shelf instead of a conventional dashboard is the work of genius. The door bins were famously designed to house a bottle of Gordon’s gin.

Honda S2000 © Honda The digital dashboard fell out of favour in the 1990s, but Honda went back to the future when it developed the S2000. The driver-focused layout should be applauded, but in truth it’s all about the digital instrument cluster. That F1-inspired rev counter is a work of art.

Oldsmobile Incas © Oldsmobile The Oldsmobile Incas was a four-seat coupe concept designed by Italdesign in 1986, and it’s no coincidence that the cockpit looks like something straight out of the aerospace industry. “The steering wheel is inspired by an aeronautic cloche and also to some Japanese (Mazda) marketing researches where it comes out that new generation car buyers, grown up with videogame, prefers the cloche instead of traditional steering wheel,” says Italdesign’s website.

Citroen CX © Citroen The Citroen CX had the unenviable task of replacing the DS, but fans of the ‘Goddess’ would have felt right at home in the successor. Once again, all the major controls were grouped around a single-spoke steering wheel.

Renault Twingo © Renault The original Renault Twingo was a masterclass in engineering and packaging. It was built to deliver low-cost motoring to the masses, but it never felt low-rent. Take the dashboard, which is lifted by aquamarine switches and door handles, along with an eye-level digital instrument panel. Tres chic, Marlene.

Saab Night Panel © Saab The GM-era Saab dashboards were OK, but not what you’d call… cool. But the Saab Black Panel – later called the Night Panel – earns them a place on our list. Press the appropriate button to plunge the instrument panel into darkness, with only the speedometer left illuminated. ‘A good example of our aircraft heritage,’ said Saab.

MG Maestro © MG The MG Maestro broke new ground, with a voice synthesiser programmed to speak on fifteen different topics, from suggesting you wear your seatbelt to warning that you’ve left your lights on. Today, the synthesised voice of Nicolette McKenzie sounds so dated, but it was otherworldly in the early 80s.

Porsche 356A Speedster © Porsche Effortlessly elegant or delightfully simple: the dashboard in the Porsche 356A Speedster just looks so right. We’ve got another 20 cool dashboards in our gallery, so keep clicking. We promise to keep the words to a minimum and allow the images to do the talking.

Alfa Romeo 164 © Alfa Romeo It’s a tale of two halves in the Alfa Romeo 164. The six gauges are clear, but the multitude of buttons are anything but. The 164 wasn’t known for the quality of its plastics, but you can’t question the architecture.

Fiat Panda © Fiat Proof that building something to a budget needn’t result in dull and dreary. The driver has everything he or she needs in front of them, while the rest of the dashboard is given room to breathe.

Citroen Visa © Citroen The single-spoke steering wheel and PRN are the biggest giveaways: this is another Citroen. The satellite control in the Visa puts the horn, lights, indicators and wash/wipe functions at the driver’s fingertips, while the wheel provides an uninterrupted view of the dials and instruments.

Range Rover L322 © Land Rover This might be a controversial choice, but we think the L322 is the last truly elegant Range Rover. Witness the charm and sophistication of the dashboard – it’s the automotive equivalent of a Barbour jacket and a pair of Hunter boots.

Fiat Tipo SX © Fiat “The digital dashboard of higher end models proved to be controversial and unreliable,” says Wikipedia. That might be true, but just look at it. It’s almost enough to balance the use of horribly cheap plastics. Almost.

Citroen C4 Cactus © Citroen Once again, the Citroen C4 Cactus dashboard is proof that low-cost needn’t look low-rent. From the luggage-style ‘Top Box’ to the retro display, the dashboard is pure class.

Alfa Romeo 90 © Alfa Romeo Motor described the electronic instrument pack as ‘disastrous’, complaining that the ‘LED bar graphs are slow to respond and the information they portray is difficult to assimilate’. More damning is the fact that the two speedometers didn’t agree with each other. Looks cool, mind.

Fiat Multipla © Fiat God bless the Italians for the Fiat Multipla. If only all MPVs were this desirable.

Citroen BX © Citroen Yet another Citroen, this time in the form of the BX.

Lancia Delta Integrale © Lancia We offer no apology for the number of Italian cars featured in this gallery. This is the Lancia Delta Integrale…

Lancia Medusa © Lancia …and this is the Lancia Medusa concept of 1980.

Lancia Dedra © Pawel Litwinski ©2014 Courtesy of RM Auctions Heck, even the relatively mundane Lancia Dedra featured a cool dashboard.

Porsche 911 © Porsche The dashboard in the classic Porsche 911 is almost as iconic as the shape of the car itself. A reproduction of the dashboard in the 1969-1975 Porsche 911 can be ordered from any Porsche centre.

Vector W8 © Pixnio It might look terribly dated today, but in its day, the dashboard in the Vector W8 was worthy of a car with hypercar-levels of performance. This particular example sold at a 2014 RM Sotheby’s auction for $275,000.

Nissan CUE-X © Nissan This might be one of the best dashboards of all-time. Note the single-spoke steering wheel, the well-integrated touchscreen, the digital dials and the clear and unfussy layout. The Nissan CUE-X: what a thing.

Citroen DS © Citroen The Citroen DS: art.

McLaren P1 GTR © McLaren A view very few of us will ever get to experience: the cockpit in the McLaren P1 GTR.

BMW E21 © BMW True class doesn’t shout, it merely whispers. Or something.

McLaren F1 © McLaren If you’ve made it this far, congratulations. Have a photo of the instrument panel in the McLaren F1.