Volkswagen trials ‘car-boot’ delivery service

Volkswagen has partnered with Hermes to make deliveries to your car possible. The plan is to make missed parcels a ‘thing of the past’.

When customers tick the option of a parcel being delivered to their car, a Hermes courier can use a one-time access code to put a package in the boot.

They find your car using GPS and, once the package is delivered, the courier provides photo evidence, then confirms that the boot is locked.

This is just one of Volkswagen’s ‘We’ range of digital services, accessible via the Volkswagen ID log-in and We Connect Plus package. The initial trial is being carried out in Milton Keynes. Once that’s complete, feedback will be reviewed and the service may be rolled out further.

Most Volkswagens produced after 2 January 2019 are able to have the Volkswagen We platform and therefore the service. Touaregs from 2 July 2018 or after should also be compatible.

“We are excited to have Hermes on board as our first courier partner to trial We Deliver in the UK,” said Claire McGreal, mobility services manager at Volkswagen UK.

“Feedback from users in Germany, where the scheme is already live, has been consistently positive and we hope to begin rolling out gradually across the UK by late 2020. Security is, of course, high on our list of priorities which is why delivery details are traceable to specific individual couriers.

“Should the delivery be unviable on the day for any reason – for example, there is insufficient space in the boot or the courier can’t locate the car – then the delivery will default to the user’s alternative address instead.”