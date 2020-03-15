The race is ON: F1 driver Max Verstappen to star in online esports event TODAY

As the coronavirus pandemic leads to real-world racing being postponed, drivers are taking to esports to keep competing.

This weekend should have seen the first round of the 2020 Formula One season take place in Melbourne, Australia.

A late cancellation by the organisers has left F1 drivers like Max Verstappen with time on their hands. Thankfully, virtual racing has offered a solution for motorsport stars with new unplanned spare time.

Heroes from across the motorsport world

Online motorsport channel The Race has used the cancellations to arrange an All-Star Esports Battle. Scheduled to take place on Sunday, 15th March, the event has already attracted a stellar field of racing drivers.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen will be joined by Billy Monger – winner of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award in 2018.

From the world of Formula E there is Antonio Felix da Costa, Neel Jani, and Max Gunther competing.

The 2014-15 Formula E champion, and ex-F1 driver, Nelson Piquet Jr. is another big-name contender.

When real and virtual worlds collide

The online competition has attracted 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner, and 2016 IndyCar champion, Simon Pagenaud to the field. Felix Rosenqvist and Colton Herta, also from the IndyCar, are set to take part.

IndyCar, Daytona 24 Hours, and Formula 1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya, along with his son Sebastian, are two more names that have joined the incredible list of talent.

From the world of esports, Rudy van Buren, James Baldwin, and inaugural F1 Esports champion Brendon Leigh, are confirmed entrants.

All from the comfort of your own sofa

Professional racers will add to a total of 20 hand-picked drivers, with a further 20 gamers earning their spot through a qualification event.

Racing will begin on Sunday at 13:00 GMT, with two group sprint races held on Sunday, along with a last-chance qualifier.

The top eight from each heat and the last-chance qualifier will then progress through to a final battle.

A prize fund of $10,000 is on hand for the ultimate winner.

The-Race.com’s Head of Motorsport, Andrew van de Burgt, commented that this “is the beauty of virtual racing – we’ll have 40 racers competing around the world from their own homes and then thousands of fans also watching without having to leave their couch.”

Fans will be able to watch the competition for free through The Race’s YouTube channel.