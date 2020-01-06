Skoda Superb iV plug-in hybrid now on sale from £31,970

The Skoda Superb iV is the Czech brand’s first plug-in hybrid and ordering has now opened ahead of first deliveries beginning later in January.

Prices start from £31,970 for the business-focused large hatchback – and company car drivers will pay just 10 percent Benefit-in-Kind tax on Skoda’s new electrified plug-in.

That’s because the combination of 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine, 85kW battery-powered electric motor and 13 kWh battery see it emit less than 40g/km CO2.

It can travel for up to 35 miles under pure electric power, until the batteries run flat – and travel for a total of 578 miles on a single battery charge and tankful of petrol.

With 218hp, performance isn’t too shabby either.

Skoda is selling it in four grades: the fleet-focused SE Technology (which has a P11D price of £31,915), plus SE L, SportLine Plus and flagship L&K.

The firm calls it a ‘perennial fleet favourite’ and expects the SE Technology variant to be popular amongst businesses seeking alternatives to diesel without pushing up their fuel bills.

Like other 2020 Superbs, the iV also benefits from a mid-life facelift, which brings restyled bumpers, a wider grille, LED matrix headlights and ‘scrolling’ dynamic indicators.