Lamborghini reveals new rear-wheel drive Huracan Evo supercar

Lamborghini has promised more driving enjoyment with a new rear-wheel drive version of the Huracan Evo supercar.

Although the Huracan Evo RWD may have less power than its all-wheel drive brethren, Lamborghini is keen to point out that it also weighs less.

Unique design elements, and a revised traction control system, are all included to make the RWD model even more fun.

Ten cylinders of driving enjoyment

Sitting in the middle of the Huracan Evo RWD is the same V10 engine as found in the AWD version, but tuned differently. For the rear-drive car, power has been reduced by 30 hp to ‘just’ 610 hp.

Torque has also fallen slightly, with peak twist now recorded as 413 lb-ft compared to 442 lb-ft in the all-wheel drive Huracan Evo.

Lamborghini’s seven-speed paddle-shift dual clutch transmission is in charge of managing all the power, with no manual version on offer. Launch control is included to allow maximum acceleration from a standing start.

Less weight, (slightly) less performance

Whilst the Huracan Evo RWD may have less power than the AWD model, sending power to only the rear axle does come with a weight saving. On the scales the new rear-wheel drive version records a dry weight of 1,389 kg (3,062 lb), meaning a 33 kg (73 lb) reduction.

Outright performance is slightly lower in the Huracan Evo RWD, with 0-62 mph now taking 3.3 seconds. Accelerating to 124 mph takes 9.3 seconds, with the rear-wheel drive car still posting a more than adequate top speed of 202 mph.

Lamborghini is keen to point out that the Huracan Evo RWD is about having fun in corners, rather than in straight lines. The revised Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) has been tailored to allow for better control during drifting.

Oversteer enhanced by 30 percent

Unlike most traction control setups, P-TCS delivers torque to the rear wheels even as the car is still sliding sideways. Doing so allows the driver to maintain better control of lairy drifts, and achieve better traction when exiting a corner.

A number of different settings for P-TCS are also included. Strada focuses on maintaining traction on the street, whilst engaging Sport mode on the Anima controller allows for a degree of rear-wheel sliding.

Finally, going all-out in Corsa mode allows for maximum rear-wheel slip and rapid cornering performance. Lamborghini also states that the revised P-TCS is 30 percent smoother than in the previous rear-wheel drive Huracan, and offers 30 percent more oversteer.

New design, new paint

For the new Huracan Evo RWD, Lamborghini has also included bespoke design features. The front bumper gains a new splitter and framed air intakes, whilst the rear bumper is finished in gloss black with a large diffuser.

New 19-inch alloy wheels are fitted, combined with specially-developed Pirelli P Zero rubber. Ventilated and cross-drilled steel brakes are standard, with carbon-ceramic units available as an option. Buyers can opt for larger 20-inch wheels should they so desire.

Lamborghini has also developed a new paint shade to show off the design of the RWD car. The Giallo Belenus (yellow) hue is also matched to the upholstery used for the leather and Alcantara trim inside the Huracan.

A relatively more affordable Lamborghini

Despite the new technology, new paint, and bespoke exterior design elements, the Huracan Evo RWD costs less than the all-wheel drive version.

Prices begin at £137,000 ($208,571) before taxes for the Evo RWD, compared to the £165,256 ($261,274) charged for the AWD car.

Lamborghini is accepting orders for the Huracan Evo RWD now, with the first deliveries expected to be made to customers in Spring 2020.

In pictures: Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD