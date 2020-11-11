Britain’s most-bashed railway bridges revealed

Research conducted by Network Rail shows that a bridge on the A5 at Hinkley is struck by traffic more than any other in Britain.

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
Damage to railway bridge

The Watling Street bridge on the A5 in Hinkley has been named the most-bashed railway bridge in Britain. Vehicles struck it 25 times in the period from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020.

That’s according to research conducted by Network Rail. It found that the Bromford Road bridge in Dudley was the second most-struck bridge, leading to 72 hours of delays for rail passengers. Bridge strikes also cause disruption for motorists, as engineers are forced to embark on lengthy and costly repairs.

Most of the vehicles involved are Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) and buses. On average, a bridge strike costs £13,000, which totals around £23 million a year for the UK taxpayer. In 2019, one single strike amounted to £1.8 million in train delay costs.

The release of information is timed to coincide with Black Friday and the Christmas shopping rush, when more large vehicles are expected to be on Britain’s roads. A Bridge Strike Prevention Group has been established to raise awareness of the problem and ensure companies and drivers have the knowledge required to avoid an accident.

‘Wise Up, Size Up’

Bus bridge strike in Kent

Bridge strike incidents fell by 11 percent to 1,714 in the last financial year. However, Sir Peter Hendy, chair of Network Rail, says there is more to be done. “We’ve done a lot of work with partners across the industry in recent years to tackle bridge strikes, and whilst it’s encouraging to see our work is paying off with numbers now on the decline, there’s a lot more to be done to cut the unnecessary delays, costs and safety risks they pose.”

In November and December, Network Rail will run a campaign reminding drivers to ‘Wise Up, Size Up’. Network Rail research shows that 43 percent of lorry drivers admit to not measuring their vehicle before taking to the road. And 52 percent admit to not taking low bridges into account.

Network Rail can now claim back the costs incurred by bridge strikes from hauliers. Until recently, the company had been paying for repairs and compensating train operators.

The top five most-hit railway bridges

Most-bashed railway bridges

In the past year, these have been Britain’s unluckiest railway bridges:

  1. Watling Street, A5, Hinkley: 25 strikes
  2. Bromford Road, Sandwell & Dudley: 24 strikes
  3. St Johns Street, Lichfield: 23 strikes
  4. Stuntney Road, A142, Ely: 19 strikes
  5. Abbey Farm, Thetford: 16 strikes

ALSO READ:

Is it illegal to run out of fuel on a motorway?

Winter driving: how to save fuel and protect your car

Car fog lights: how and when to use them

Related Articles

Car News

Longer, ‘greener’ trucks could be approved for UK roads

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The government has launched a consulation to end the longer semi-trailer (LST) trial. It will mean longer, more efficient HGVs on our roads.
Read more
Car News

First BAC Mono R revealed with Wipeout livery

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The first BAC Mono R has been delivered – wrapped in a livery inspired by the classic PlayStation game, Wipeout.
Read more
Car News

M6 Toll prices rise – but new FlexiPass will save...

Richard Aucock - 1
Prices rise for cars using the M6 Toll on 4 December – but the operator has launched a pre-pay ‘FlexiPass’ giving discounts to local people.
Read more
Gavin Braithwaite-Smithhttp://www.petrolblog.com
Writer with a penchant for #FrenchTat. Also doing a passable impression of Cousin Eddie in an Italian-German beige motorhome.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Which car brands offer an online buying service?

Advice Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Many car manufacturers have embraced the digital age by launching online car buying services. Here's a list of brands and what they offer.
Read more

How lockdown could affect your car insurance

Advice John Redfern - 0
New national coronavirus restrictions across England can affect your car insurance in a number of ways. We explain the latest rules.
Read more

Winter driving: how to save fuel and protect your car

Advice Ethan Jupp - 0
Your car will suffer more engine wear and use more fuel in winter. Here's how to preserve your car and cut your petrol or diesel bill.
Read more

Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review

Car Reviews Tim Pitt - 0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

New car scrappage deals: all the offers

Andrew Brady - 1
New for old: Citroen, Dacia, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan, Renault and Toyota are offering scrappage deals until the end of 2020.
Read more

M6 Toll prices rise – but new FlexiPass will save locals money

Richard Aucock - 1
Prices rise for cars using the M6 Toll on 4 December – but the operator has launched a pre-pay ‘FlexiPass’ giving discounts to local people.
Read more

First BAC Mono R revealed with Wipeout livery

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The first BAC Mono R has been delivered – wrapped in a livery inspired by the classic PlayStation game, Wipeout.
Read more

Features

How to take better car photos on Instagram

Ethan Jupp - 0
Pro photographer Julian Calverley has teamed up with Skoda to offer some tips on how to shoot cars
Read more

Drift club: how we broke a Morris Marina (without dropping a piano on it)

Andrew Brady - 0
The Morris Marina had a reputation for understeer: but will it drift?
Read more

The history of in-car entertainment

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
From the first car radios in the 1920s to wireless Apple CarPlay, we tell the story of in-car entertainment.
Read more

Reviews

Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Read more

Land Rover Defender 90 (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
We drive one of the Land Rover stunt cars from 'No Time to Die', then sample the new Defender 90 on and off the road.
Read more

Mini John Cooper Works GP (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
With a top speed of 164mph, the two-seat John Cooper Works GP is the fastest Mini ever. We go for a wild ride
Read more

Advice

Why motorists should contest if charged by authorities for a road crash

admin - 0
Don’t simply accept steep bill for road repairs after an accident (says a claims company)
Read more

Winter tyres: should you make the switch?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Winter is coming, so should you invest in a set of winter tyres? Here's our guide to choosing the right winter rubber
Read more

The best new car discounts

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Discounts of more than 20 percent are available on some of the UK’s most popular new cars, including the Nissan Qashqai and Seat Ibiza
Read more