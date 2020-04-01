Toyota GT86 modelToyota

How to make your own Toyota GT86

/0 Comments/in , /by

Toyota GT86 model

With its newly-launched kit, Toyota says you’ll simply require access to a colour printer, some paper glue and a pair of scissors to create your very own GT86.

We’d add a ‘sticky-out tongue‘ and some choice words to the list.

In fairness, creating your own paper Toyota GT86 doesn’t look too taxing. Toyota claims the car should be finished within an hour, so with six designs available, your children should be kept occupied for most of the working day.

There’s also the potential to host your own one-make race series, although we’d recommend keeping these cars away from the skirting boards. Paper isn’t known for its structural rigidity and we doubt these cars would pass the Euro NCAP safety test.

Paper chase

Toyota GT86 paper model

The six designs were originally created for the 2015 Goodwood Festival of Speed to commemorate 50 years of Toyota in the UK.

We’re featuring the Yatabe Speed Trial Toyota 2000GT design, complete with yellow paintwork, dark green bonnet and prominent Esso sponsorship.

Other liveries include the Shelby Toyota 2000GT, Ove Andersson’s Toyota Celica 1600GT, IMSA GTU Toyota Celica, Castrol Toyota Celica GT-Four and Esso Ultron Tiger Toyota Supra.

Big kids with big hands are advised to print them on A3 paper, but A4 will be fine if your working-from-home printer isn’t up to scratch. You’re advised to separate each of the three main sections and each of the four tyres from the grey background.

Paper cut

Toyota GT86 cut-out template

Fold and glue all of the tabs so that they adhere to the underside of the adjacent panel. Toyota says the finished article ”should resemble a Toyota GT86“, with a strong emphasis on the word ‘should’.

If your last attempt at a build-your-own paper car involved sticky back plastic and John Noakes, some child supervision might be required.

One thing’s for certain: an armchair critic will pipe up with some nonsense about the paper Toyota GT86 needing more power. 

Proud of your efforts? Be sure to share them with Toyota GB on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Download the designs here: 

Yatabe Speed Trial Toyota GT86

Shelby Toyota 2000GT

Ove Andersson’s Toyota Celica 1600GT

IMSA GTU Toyota Celica

Castrol Toyota Celica GT-Four

Esso Ultron Tiger Toyota Supra

 

Motoring Research will use the information you provide on this form to contact you with regular newsletter updates only. Please confirm that you are happy to receive newsletter information from us by the below methods:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at contact@motoringresearch.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.