Car dealer buys back Ford Anglia it first sold in 1949

Family-owned car dealer Hendy Group has bought back an immaculate, three-owner Ford Anglia that it first sold 75 years ago.

Family-owned car dealership Hendy Group has bought back a 75-year-old Ford Anglia it first sold back in 1949.

The 1949 Ford Anglia EA94A is described as ‘pristine’. Remarkably, it has only covered 4,463 miles from new.

The three-owner car comes with all its original paperwork, including the logbook, manufacturer warranty booklet and ‘Ford Eight and Anglia’ handbook.

It even has the original sales receipt from founding company Percy Hendy Ltd, located in Chandler’s Ford.

Sold to its first owner for £319

The car was originally sold in February 1949 to a Ms. Lily Cull from Eastleigh, Southampton, for £319, 16 shillings and 8 pence.

Following a cosseted life, the classic Ford was purchased last month by Rebecca Hendy, chairperson and trustee of the Hendy Foundation – the charity arm of Hendy Group – with her two sons Will and Ben.

“It’s been a joy to bring the car back into the family fold after so many years,” said Hendy.

A piece of Hendy history

“It’s fantastic to be able to honour a piece of Hendy history and celebrate our longstanding partnership with the Ford Motor Company,” Hendy continued. “We vow to give it the care and attention it deserves, while also allowing many members of the public to see it properly.”

Hendy Group has a history dating back 165 years. In 1910 – some 39 years before the Anglia was sold – it opened the first official Ford car dealership in the UK.

Today, Hendy employs more than 1,700 people across the south coast of England. It operates eight Ford dealers, alongside outlets for 21 other automotive brands at more than 60 locations.

