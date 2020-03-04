Free cash machines at petrol stations could disappear soon

A warning has come from the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) regarding free-to-use ATMs at fuel stations. Sadly, they could soon be a thing of the past.

PRA members have told the association that ‘pay to use’ policies are being introduced, sometimes without prior warning. These cost users £1.99 for every cash withdrawal made.

The move is due to the decline of cash in monetary transactions, with just three out of 10 seeing paper and coins change hands. ATM operators, as a result, are ‘facing new economic realities’.

Consumer group Which? found that in the 129 postcodes with just one cashpoint, 84 charge a fee.

At present, there are around 3,750 ATMs at small fuel stations, with 67 percent being free to use. The PRA reckons that is about to fall dramatically, as fees paid to cash machine operators are cut.

Brian Madderson, Chairman of the PRA, has appealed to the Competition Markets Authority, as well as chancellor Rishi Sunak, regarding the issue of pay-to-use ATMs.

“ATM usage fees now pose a major concern for the UK economy, as access to cash – particularly amongst low-income households or those in rural areas – becomes ever more restricted,” said Madderson.

It’s worth noting that ATMs at busy sites like supermarkets are less likely to succumb to charging fees. There is, therefore, an inequality, especially for urban versus rural consumers. Madderson highlights this in his letter to the chancellor, saying “we want equality and a uniform price for all withdrawals”.

“There should not be one rule for big business and another for smaller operators. There is a cost to providing this service and so if ATMs must have a transaction fee, then it should be the same for all machines.”