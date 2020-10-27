Fiat Tipo Cross leads facelifted family hatch range

The Fiat Tipo range has been facelifted with the addition of an SUV-style crossover model called the Tipo Cross headlining the refreshed range.

Raised suspension means the Tipo Cross sits almost 70mm higher off the ground than the regular Tipo.

It also gets chunkier bumpers with skid plates, side skirts and larger tyres. The Station Wagon estate also gains roof bars.

Fiat has updated the rest of the Tipo line too, with the most distinctive feature being the large ‘FIAT’ script in the front grille.

This explained Fiat brand president Olivier Francois to Motoring Research, is part of a strategy to strengthen the Fiat brand. In the future, all core Fiat models will carry the new script.

The new Fiat 500 range will be the exception, as it is a ‘brand within a brand’. This instead will instead carry the ‘500’ logo boldly in the grille, with the large FIAT wordmark at the rear.

Fiat’s given the Tipo new bumpers, fresh headlights with full LED technology and, inside, a TFT digital cluster instead of analogue instruments.

Even the steering wheel has been redesigned, so it’s easier to see the instruments behind it.

Fiat says the engines have been updated too, and will release further technical information in November 2020.

The Fiat Tipo is a budget rival to family hatchbacks such as the Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf. Prices currently start from just over £16,000; the cheapest Volkswagen Golf is £23,300.

