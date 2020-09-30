DVLA launches online V5C log book service

The time taken to receive a duplicate V5C vehicle log book has been cut from six weeks to five days thanks to a new online service from the DVLA

Richard Aucock
V5C Logbook

The DVLA has launched a new service allowing motorists to get a duplicate V5C vehicle log book online rather than having to send in a paper form.

This will cut the time to receive a new log book to just five days.

Currently, it can take up to six weeks to receive a new V5C log book.

Each year, around half a million motorists apply for a duplicate log book, having lost or damaged their existing document.

“We know how important a log book is to motorists,” said DVLA chief executive Julie Lennard.

“If you have lost or damaged yours, the quickest way to get your duplicate document is to go to gov.uk.”

Ordering a duplicate V5C log book, either online or by post, costs £25.

The new service is the second online tool the DVLA has launched in the past four months.

In June 2020, the Swansea-based organisation introduced a facility allowing motorists to go online and change the address on their vehicle log book.

Since launch, it has been used more than 300,000 times.

An 11-month extension to driving licences that expire between 1 February 2020 and 31 December 2020 has also been announced.

The DVLA is encouraging motorists to use its online services rather than applying by post after suffering significant delays due to the Covid pandemic.

Social distancing rules mean staff in Cardiff have been unable to process the usual quantity of paper applications.

There are no delays, insists the organisation, for motorists using its online services.

I'm director at Motoring Research.

