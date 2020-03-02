Central London 20mph speed limit goes live

A 20mph speed limit is now in force across all Transport for London (TfL) roads within the central London Congestion Charge Zone.

All speed cameras within central London are being recalibrated and a new speed enforcement team will be established to catch speeding drivers.

“Drivers should expect to see police officers at the roadside more often,” says TfL.

New road signs and street markings will support the 20mph speed limit, and TfL is installing raised pedestrian crossings where large numbers of pedestrians walk.

“By cutting speed limits on TfL’s roads within the Congestion Zone,” said Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, “we are saving lives, while at the same time making our streets more appealing for Londoners to walk and cycle around the capital.”

TfL manages around five percent of London’s roads, identified as ‘red routes’. The 20mph speed limit was announced in September 2019, following a public consultation.

TfL Vision Zero

Transport for London is to promote the new 20mph speed limit with a marketing campaign across radio, print and digital advertising.

The roll-out of the 20mph speed limit on the 8.9km (5.5 miles) of Congestion Zone roads mirrors the lower speed limit already in force on many borough roads in central London.

Which roads are included?

Albert Embankment

Lambeth Palace Road

Lambeth Bridge

Millbank

Victoria Embankment

Upper Thames Street

Lower Thames Street

Tower Hill

Aldgate gyratory including: Leman Street, Prescot Street, Mansell Street, Minories and Goodman’s Yard

Borough High Street

Great Dover Street

Blackfriars Road

Part of Druid Street (between Tower Bridge Road and Crucifix Lane)

Crucifix Lane

Part of Bermondsey Street (between Crucifix Lane and Tooley Street)

Part of Queen Elizabeth Street (between Tooley Street and Tower Bridge Road)

Over the next five years, TfL aims to introduce ‘safer speed limits’ on a further 87 miles of its road network.

High-risk sections will be prioritised, along with town centres with a high density of pedestrians, and roads running alongside local speed reduction programmes run by London boroughs.

The aim is to eliminate deaths and serious injuries from the London transport network by 2041, as part of the TfL Vision Zero commitment.