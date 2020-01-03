Revealed: cars that generated the most service work in 2019

A new report has revealed the UK’s most serviced cars of 2019. In other words, the cars that generated the most aftersales work.

The Vauxhall Corsa D, built between 2006 and 2014, takes the top spot – one of four Vauxhall cars in the top 10.

It’s the same story internationally, with the Opel Corsa finishing ahead of the Ford Focus and Nissan Qashqai.

The study is based on the 85,000 workshops subscribed to Autodata, the company behind the report. Globally, the most accessed service modules are engine oil, technical specifications and camshaft drive systems.

Rod Williams, managing director of Autodata, said: “Autodata’s continuous evolution of the product enables us to provide customers with increasingly valuable technical resources.

“Data from our extensive global database allows us to see where the demand for content exists so that we can provide the most in-demand and up-to-date information to workshops.”

Top ten most serviced cars in the UK

Vauxhall/Opel Corsa D (2006-2014) Ford Fiesta (2013) Ford Focus (2004/2008) Vauxhall/Opel Astra J (2009-2015) Ford Fiesta (2008) Fiat 500/500C (2007-) Vauxhall/Opel Insignia A (2008-2017) Ford Focus (2011) Vauxhall/Opel Astra H (2004-2009) Nissan Qashqai/Qashqai+2 (2006-2013)

With the models combined, Ford is the most serviced manufacturer in the UK, while the Ford Transit (2006) is the most serviced van. The Honda CBR is the most serviced motorcycle.

Automotive Management has studied the data and discovered that national brands dominate servicing in their respective countries. In Germany, all top 10 positions were filled by German cars, and it was the same for French cars in France.

In Italy, 50 percent of the cars in the top 10 were Italian, while 70 percent of the top 10 cars in Sweden were Swedish, with Volvo taking the top three slots.

Back in the UK, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV was the most serviced hybrid vehicle, while the Nissan Leaf took the honours in the electric segment. The Tesla Model S finished second.