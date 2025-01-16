New 1,064hp Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 ‘to cost just £143,000’

With the potential to reach 233mph, the Corvette ZR1 will deliver hypercar performance for mid-range Porsche 911 money.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Prices

Production of the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 begins later this year – and the flagship American sports car could be the performance bargain of the decade.

Chevrolet has confirmed prices in the United States for the new 1,064hp ZR1, which is the most powerful road-going Corvette ever created. 

However, the eighth-generation mid-engined Corvette is also produced by Chevrolet in right-hand drive form, meaning a UK version of the ZR1 could be on the cards. 

Even with its steering wheel on the ‘wrong’ side, though, the ZR1 looks an attractive supercar proposition. Certainly, little comes close in terms of horsepower per pound (or dollar).

Bugatti speed, Chevrolet money

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Prices

Getting behind the wheel of the Corvette ZR1 coupe in base 1LZ trim will require $174,995 in the United States: equivalent to just £143,000.

This gives buyers access to a twin-turbocharged 5.5-litre LT7 flat-plane crank V8. Its headline outputs are 1,064hp and 828lb ft of torque.

With an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Corvette ZR1 can reach a top speed of 233mph. This gives it the title of the fastest car ever built by an American manufacturer.

Accelerating from 0-60mph takes 2.5 seconds in the Corvette ZR1, although this can be reduced to just 2.3 seconds with the optional ZTK Performance Package. A standing quarter-mile sprint requires 9.6 seconds – quicker than a Bugatti Veyron.

Making supercars look silly

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Prices

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 1LZ comes equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbon fibre roof and carbon body kit, and a built-in performance data recorder. 

Moving to the range-topping 3LZ lifts the price to $184,995 (£151,500), but brings extra leather for the cabin, GT2 specification seats, wireless phone charging and a 14-speaker Bose audio system.

For comparison, the new Lamborghini Temerario (with a paltry 920hp) costs from £260,035. And the 1,000hp Ferrari SF90 Stradale will set you back £379,225.

Chevrolet will begin accepting orders for the Corvette ZR1 from North American customers next month. Demand is expected to exceed supply, such is the performance on offer.

Production will begin in the second quarter of 2025 at Chevrolet’s Bowling Green assembly plant in Kentucky.

ALSO READ:

King of the Hill: The Chevrolet Corvette story

21 largest classic American cars

Best sports cars to buy in 2025

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

New Vauxhall ‘Electric All In’ offer cuts cost of driving an EV

John Redfern - 0
The new 'Electric All In' offers from Vauxhall include free home charging and up to eight years of breakdown cover with new cars.

New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster will be ready for the summer

John Redfern - 0
Following the launch of the Vantage coupe in 2024, Aston Martin has revealed the first photos of the drop-top Roadster version.

World’s most remote EV charger installed on tiny British island

John Redfern - 0
Made famous as Napoleon's place of exile, the island St Helena is testing the feasibility of electric car charging in remote areas.

Tesla sales overtake Audi for first time

Richard Aucock - 0
The US electric car brand surged past premium stalwart Audi in the 2024 global sales league, Bloomberg has revealed.