New 1,064hp Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 ‘to cost just £143,000’

Production of the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 begins later this year – and the flagship American sports car could be the performance bargain of the decade.

Chevrolet has confirmed prices in the United States for the new 1,064hp ZR1, which is the most powerful road-going Corvette ever created.

However, the eighth-generation mid-engined Corvette is also produced by Chevrolet in right-hand drive form, meaning a UK version of the ZR1 could be on the cards.

Even with its steering wheel on the ‘wrong’ side, though, the ZR1 looks an attractive supercar proposition. Certainly, little comes close in terms of horsepower per pound (or dollar).

Bugatti speed, Chevrolet money

Getting behind the wheel of the Corvette ZR1 coupe in base 1LZ trim will require $174,995 in the United States: equivalent to just £143,000.

This gives buyers access to a twin-turbocharged 5.5-litre LT7 flat-plane crank V8. Its headline outputs are 1,064hp and 828lb ft of torque.

With an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Corvette ZR1 can reach a top speed of 233mph. This gives it the title of the fastest car ever built by an American manufacturer.

Accelerating from 0-60mph takes 2.5 seconds in the Corvette ZR1, although this can be reduced to just 2.3 seconds with the optional ZTK Performance Package. A standing quarter-mile sprint requires 9.6 seconds – quicker than a Bugatti Veyron.

Making supercars look silly

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 1LZ comes equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbon fibre roof and carbon body kit, and a built-in performance data recorder.

Moving to the range-topping 3LZ lifts the price to $184,995 (£151,500), but brings extra leather for the cabin, GT2 specification seats, wireless phone charging and a 14-speaker Bose audio system.

For comparison, the new Lamborghini Temerario (with a paltry 920hp) costs from £260,035. And the 1,000hp Ferrari SF90 Stradale will set you back £379,225.

Chevrolet will begin accepting orders for the Corvette ZR1 from North American customers next month. Demand is expected to exceed supply, such is the performance on offer.

Production will begin in the second quarter of 2025 at Chevrolet’s Bowling Green assembly plant in Kentucky.

