The best cheap, reliable used cars

You know it makes sense © Honda You don’t need to splash out on a costly new car, not when there are so many great used cars to choose from. Let somebody else swallow the bitter depreciation pill for you! Here are 20 sensible used cars that will (probably) never go wrong and cost less than £5,000.

Honda Jazz © Honda The Honda Jazz is one of the most reliable small cars on the planet. Launched in 2015, the third-generation Jazz is larger inside than its exterior dimensions would suggest, with practicality assured thanks to a big boot and Honda’s flip-up ‘Magic Seats’. It sits somewhere between a supermini and family hatchback, and while it’s not especially fun to drive, it should be cheap to run, especially if you opt for the 1.3-litre VTEC engine. Alternatively, choose the later 1.5-litre engine for a mild dose of excitement.

Toyota Avensis © Toyota While your heart might be turned on by the thought of buying something with a premium badge, your head would prefer to buy a Toyota Avensis. Launched in 2015, the final facelift of the third-generation car was the best yet, with a compelling blend of comfort, practicality and reliability. Available as a saloon or estate with a choice of petrol or diesel engines, the Avensis is likely to be more dependable than the cars your heart would prefer. Listen to your head, as Roxette nearly sang.

Suzuki Swift © Suzuki A shortlist of cheap superminis is likely to include the Ford Fiesta, Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo, and that’s fine, because there are plenty to choose from. However, it would be worth adding the third-generation Suzuki Swift to this list. It’s good to drive, comes with a long list of standard equipment and performs well in reliability surveys. A new Swift arrived in 2024, so there’s never been a better time to buy the outgoing model.

Skoda Octavia © Skoda Thousands of taxi drivers can’t be wrong. This is another ‘head versus heart’ decision, because while you might fancy a Volkswagen Golf, the platform-sharing Skoda Octavia is bigger, more practical and cheaper to buy. A car with a manual gearbox is likely to be more reliable than one with the often troublesome DSG automatic transmission, but both the petrol and diesel engines offer a terrific blend of performance and economy.

Honda CR-V © Honda Yes, it’s another Honda, but if you’re in the market for a practical SUV with a reputation for reliability, the CR-V should be at the top of your shortlist. On sale from 2012 until 2018, the fourth-generation Honda CR-V offers the best blend of modernity and price, but make sure you choose the excellent 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel engine for its fuel economy. You should see around 50mpg in daily use.

Mazda MX-5 © Mazda If you’ve made it this far, you’d be forgiven for thinking you need to leave your heart at the door when looking for a cheap used car. The third-generation (NC) Mazda MX-5 provides evidence to the contrary, as it’s one of the most reliable sports cars you can buy. On sale for a decade between 2005 and 2015, the Mk3 MX-5 was available with 1.8-litre or 2.0 petrol engines, with the former offering the lowest running costs. Just look out for rust on early models.

Toyota Auris © Toyota Launched in 2013, the second-generation Toyota Auris was one of the first family cars to be available with the option of hybrid power. In many ways, it’s like owning a Toyota Prius without the associated baggage, for better or worse. All versions are cheap to run, with the hybrid offering an official (but unrealistic) 72.4mpg, the 1.4-litre diesel about the same, and the petrol engines around 60mpg. Crucially, the Auris has a strong reputation for reliability.

Lexus CT 200h © Lexus If you fancy a Toyota Prius in a posh frock, look no further than the Lexus CT 200h. Launched in 2011, the CT was, according to Lexus, the world’s first premium hatchback with hybrid power, making it an alternative to the likes of the BMW 1 Series, Mercedes-Benz A-Class and Audi A3. While it lacks the interior quality and driving pleasure of its German rivals, it can deliver exceptional fuel economy with an overall sense of dependability.

Honda Civic © Honda If only everything in life was as reliable as a… Honda Civic. While the famous advertising line is commonly associated with the Volkswagen Golf, the Civic makes more sense if you’re after a used hatchback on a tight budget. The ninth-generation Civic is now firmly within reach for £5,000 and offers a great mix of practicality, space, comfort, low running costs and reliability. For even more space, check out the Civic Tourer estate, which was available from 2014.

Toyota Yaris © Toyota The third-generation Toyota Yaris was on sale for nearly a decade, during which time it cemented a reputation for reliability and low running costs. Although this budget might not stretch to a hybrid model, both the 1.0-litre and 1.33 petrol engines deliver excellent fuel economy, while the 1.4-litre diesel is extremely frugal. An excellent safety rating and space for five people combine to make this a fine choice for buyers in search of cheap motoring.

Hyundai i20 © Hyundai On sale from 2015 until 2020, the i20 was Hyundai’s Ford Fiesta rival before the Hyundai badge became cool. So, while you may have overlooked it when it was new, it’s probably time to look again. Our choice would be the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine for the best balance of fuel economy and performance, although the 1.2-litre and 1.4 petrol engines are fine for urban driving. Buy a 2020 model and you’ll enjoy the remainder of Hyundai’s excellent five-year unlimited mileage warranty.

Kia Ceed © Kia The second-generation Kia Ceed (officially the Cee’d) was on sale from 2012 until 2018, so later cars will still be covered by Kia’s seven-year warranty, assuming they haven’t breached the 100,000-mile mark. The Slovakian-built Ceed arrived at the time when Kia was finding its feet, with smart styling, generous levels of equipment and a level of quality that was a notch or two up from the previous model.

Mazda 2 © Mazda Unlike the other cars on this list, the Mazda 2 you can buy for £5,000 is essentially the same as the one you’ll buy new from a Mazda dealer in 2024. Granted, it has been updated since its arrival in 2015, and is showing its age in some areas, but the 2 is an interesting alternative to rival superminis. It’s as good to drive as a Ford Fiesta, powered by an excellent 1.5-litre petrol engine, and all versions come with a long list of equipment.

Subaru Forester © Subaru The Subaru Forester only makes sense if you live in a rural area, drive on slippery roads and have a dog. In other words, it’s a workhorse for countryside dwellers. Permanent four-wheel drive makes it a great winter hack, while there’s plenty of space inside for you, your family, the dog and your wellies. Running costs aren’t the lowest, but the Forester is a practical and reliable SUV.