Born in the USA: American-made cars and SUVs sold in the UK

The American-built cars, SUVs and pickups in the UK © GM General Motors is bringing a host of new models to this side of the Atlantic, with the launch of General Motors Speciality Vehicles UK. It significantly expands the number of American-made vehicles available to British enthusiasts. With this in mind, we have profiled all the cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks built in the United States that are currently on sale in the UK. Some of the cars listed here will seem obvious, while others may be more of a surprise.

Made in America © Chevrolet Europe may have invented the car, but the United States made it a way of life. More than 10 million vehicles are currently produced in the USA each year. Along with playing host to the ‘Big Three’ of Ford, General Motors and Chrysler (now part of Stellantis), the USA is also host to manufacturing facilities for brands such as Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Volkswagen. These are the homegrown models that make their way across the Atlantic to be sold in Britain.

General Motors Specialty Vehicles UK © GM General Motors Speciality Vehicles UK (GMSV UK) will offer British enthusiasts a host of SUVs and pickup trucks from GM marques, all with official factory support. Instead of the personal import route typically required for many of these new GM models, all will come with a three-year / unlimited-mileage warranty as standard, along with complete aftersales support. Such a wide range of vehicles means these will be drawn for a number of General Motors production facilities across the United States.

Cadillac Escalade © GM The flagship of the new GMSV UK offerings will be the Cadillac Escalade. Previously available as a personal import for British customers, the fifth-generation of the luxury SUV will now be available to buy back by a full warranty and aftersales support. Set to be sold in both Premium Luxury and Sport Platinum trim levels, both versions will come equipped with a 420hp 6.2-litre V8 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission. All versions of the Escalade are made at the General Motors Arlington Assembly plant in Texas, alongside a host of other large GM SUVs.

Cadillac Escalade ESV © GM The regular Cadillac Escalade measures more than 5.3 metres in length, with a wheelbase of more than 3 metres. But, for some, this still isn’t enough space. This is where the Escalade ESV (Escalade Stretch Vehicle) extends the wheelbase by an extra 33.5cm, maximising room for passengers and luggage. As with the standard Escalade, the ESV will come equipped with a huge 38-inch curved OLED digital dashboard display, along with an AKG 36-speaker audio system.

Cadillac Escalade-V © GM Built alongside the regular Escalade models is the largest performance SUV made in the United States. The Cadillac Escalade-V comes fitted with a supercharged 6.2-litre V8, producing an incredible 682hp and 653lb ft of torque. Even in a vehicle that weighs 2,800kg, such massive power allows the Escalade-V to accelerate from 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds. Just try to not to think too hard about fuel economy likely to be down in the low teens.

Chevrolet Suburban © GM The Chevrolet Suburban lays claim to being the oldest automotive nameplate in existence, with a lineage all the way back to 1934. Although it began as a practical utility vehicle, the Suburban has evolved to become a luxurious SUV. Now into its twelfth generation, the Chevrolet Suburban shares its platform with the fancier Cadillac Escalade, along with a host of full-size General Motors SUVs and pickup trucks. The High Country version of the Suburban, set to be offered in the UK, will come with a 6.2-litre V8 engine and seating for up to seven.

Chevrolet Tahoe © GM Rolling out of the Arlington Assembly plant alongside the Suburban is the Chevrolet Tahoe. Acting as a (slightly) smaller SUV compared to the Suburban, the Tahoe still comes with three rows of seats, and can accommodate eight passengers. UK customers are set to receive a choice of RST and High Country trim levels, both of which will feature the same 420hp 6.2-litre V8.

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 © GM The Silverado pickup truck has been part of the Chevrolet lineup since 1999, acting as the marque’s rival to the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500. Launched in late 2017, the current Silverado 1500 is produced at a number of facilities in North America. This includes both Fort Wayne Assembly in Roanoke, Indiana, along with Flint Truck Assembly in Michigan. UK customers will be able to pick from three trim levels, all of which will feature the 6.2-litre V8 engine. ZR2 specification will bring high-performance off-road suspension, too.

GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 © GM The GMC marque is likely to be relatively unknown in the UK to all but the most dedicated American automotive fans. However, the brand has been in existence since 1911, being responsible for building trucks and SUVs. Now offering an upmarket version of Chevrolet-badged models, this includes the Sierra 1500: A fancier alternative to the Chevy Silverado 1500. In AT4 specification, the Sierra 1500 boasts a suspension setup giving a raised ride height, along with an automatic locking rear differential. It is produced alongside its Chevy twin in multiple GM plants.

GMC Sierra 1500 Denali © GM Denali specification is reserved for the range-topping GMC models, being named after the tallest mountain in North America. For the Sierra 1500 this brings 22-inch alloy wheels, adaptive ride control for the suspension, and a 13.4-inch central touchscreen combined with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. Full leather seats, a Bose sound system, and a 360-degree surround-view camera are all included.

GMC Yukon Denali © GM If the Yukon Denali looks rather familiar, it is because this is GMC’s version of the Chevrolet Tahoe. Although it comes in a variety of trim levels in North America, offerings for UK customers will focus on the range-topping Denali model. As with the Tahoe, and all the GMSV UK offerings, the Yukon Denali will be equipped with a 420hp 6.2-litre V8 engine. Highlights will include adaptive air suspension, 22-inch alloy wheels, and power-retractable steps with integrated LED lighting.

Chevrolet Corvette © Chevrolet Chevrolet made British enthusiasts wait decades in order to buy a Corvette with the steering wheel on the right-hand side of the cabin. Not until the launch of the radical mid-engined C8 Corvette in 2020 did Chevrolet produce its legendary sports car in a configuration for those who drive on the left. Although the Corvette had been sold in left-hand drive for the UK market before, the addition of a RHD layout makes the All-American sports car an option for a much larger pool of enthusiasts.

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray © GM During 2025, Chevrolet launched an entire range of Corvette models for the UK, with three versions available. The options for UK fans begins with the Stingray model. Although this may be the entry-level model, it still packs a 6.2-litre V8 that serves up 482hp. This is enough for 0-62mph in an impressive 3.5 seconds, along with a top speed of 184mph.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 © Chevrolet Alongside the Stingray, the UK also gets the track-prepared Chevrolet Corvette Z06. With a 632hp 5.5-litre flat-plane-crank V8 engine, this all-American machine is intended to challenge supercars such as the McLaren 750S. The eighth-generation Corvette Z06, like all its predecessors since 1981, is built at the General Motors Bowling Green factory in Kentucky.

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray © Chevrolet The final part of the Corvette triple-threat is the controversial new E-Ray – also on sale to British enthusiasts. Combining its 6.2-litre V8 with an electric motor, the first hybrid Corvette comes with 644hp and all-wheel drive. More than 1.1 million Corvettes have been made at Bowling Green, which also plays host to the National Corvette Museum. Being officially sold in the UK, right-hand drive, will help this number continue to grow.

Jeep Wrangler © Jeep For those who prefer their American icon more rugged, the Jeep Wrangler has been sold in the UK since 1987. A no-nonsense 4×4, with genuine ability to head off into the wilderness, the Wrangler has developed a cult following on this side of the Atlantic. Now part of the Stellantis conglomerate, Jeep has production facilities around the world. However, the Wrangler is still proudly made in America: at the Toledo Complex in Ohio.

Jeep Grand Cherokee © Jeep The Grand Cherokee is the flagship of the Jeep range, and now comes with a plug-in hybrid ‘4xe’ option. Although it is loosely related to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Grand Cherokee remains an all-American SUV. Jeep Grand Cherokees coming to the UK all leave the Jefferson North Assembly Plant, which is located in Motor City itself: Detroit, Michigan.

Cadillac Lyriq © Cadillac The Cadillac brand has had a mixed history in Europe. Indeed, General Motors has tried several times to crack the British market with its premium marque. Cadillac is heading back to Europe with the fully electric Lyriq SUV, including production of a right-hand-drive version. Offered with up to 507hp in high-performance Lyriq-V form, could this finally be the Cadillac that cracks the UK? RHD production will take place at the Spring Hill Manufacturing site in Tennessee, with the first models already destined for Japan. UK sales should follow later this year, with prices from £75,000.

Ford Mustang © Ford It took Ford until the sixth generation of the Mustang, launched in 2014, to start production in right-hand drive. The aim was to make the iconic ‘Pony Car’ into a truly global vehicle. Now into its seventh generation, the Ford Mustang has become a staple of the UK’s automotive landscape. British customers can have the iconic Mustang in either fastback coupe or convertible forms, with a 5.0-litre V8 engine now standard.

Ford Mustang Dark Horse © Ford Along with the standard Mustang, Ford fans can also purchase the high performance Dark Horse model in the UK. With its 453hp version of the 5.0-litre V8, this punchier pony can accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds. All versions of the Mustang, including those destined for Britain, are manufactured at Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan.

Where BMW makes cars in the USA © BMW Which company exported the most cars from the United States in 2024? It wasn’t a ‘homegrown’ brand, but BMW that sent the most vehicles overseas. The German marque has been America’s top automotive exporter for 10 years. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC (also known as Plant Spartanburg) first opened in 1994, starting with production of the 3 Series and Z3 roadster. Later, BMW pivoted to having the facility produce SUVs. Located in Greer, South Carolina, significant recent investment has seen the plant gear up for electrified models.

BMW X3 M50 © BMW Plant Spartanburg is responsible for building all of BMW’s X-badged SUVs, but only one specific version of the X3 makes its way to the United Kingdom. Driven by Motoring Research earlier this year, the high-performance X3 M50 is the only UK X3 built in the USA. It comes with a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine that delivers 398hp and 428lb ft of torque. All other right-hand-drive versions of the X3 are manufactured at BMW’s plant in Rosslyn, South Africa.

BMW X4 © BMW BMW popularised the divisive concept of the SUV coupe with the X6, and Plant Spartanburg is responsible for manufacturing the smaller X4. Other facilities around the world, including in Thailand and Malaysia, do also build the X4, but solely for local market consumption. This means all right-hand-drive X4 models for the UK market come direct from the United States. Thanks, South Carolina…

BMW X5 © BMW The X5 was BMW’s original SUV, developed with assistance from Land Rover when it was part of the German company’s portfolio. Now into its fourth generation, the X5 continues to be manufactured at Plant Spartanburg, where it has become a standout hit for BMW. As with other BMW models, production is shared around the world for local markets, but UK versions are all born in the USA. Unless you happen to purchase the armoured VR6 model, which has its ballistic protection added in Mexico.

BMW X6 © BMW Perhaps unsurprisingly, BMW’s pioneering SUV coupe also makes its home in South Carolina. Now in its third generation – the latest being launched in 2019 – the United States bears responsibility for sending the UK all of its X6s. We don’t imagine they’re sorry.

BMW X7 © BMW The BMW X7 is currently the largest SUV in the company’s range, making use of an extended X5 platform. Production of the X7 began at Plant Spartanburg in late 2018, with air suspension included as standard, plus options such as headlights with laser technology. The USA manufactures all of the X7 models that come to the UK, although factories in Malaysia, India, Indonesia and Thailand build the X7 for local customers.

BMW XM © BMW The XM is only the second vehicle to be entirely developed by BMW’s M division since the M1 supercar in 1978. With a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and the choice of twin-turbocharged straight-six or V8 engines, the XM certainly delivers when it comes to performance. Plant Spartanburg is the only factory that builds the XM, including the fearsome 748hp Label version.

Mercedes-Benz in the United States © Mercedes-Benz Another German marque has been manufacturing cars in the United States for almost as long as BMW. Its arch-rival Mercedes-Benz started production there in 1997. Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), located in Vance, Alabama, was established to produce the first-generation M-Class SUV. Today, MBUSI employs more than 6,000 people, with a continued focus on building luxury SUVs.

Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV © Mercedes-Benz The Mercedes-Benz GLE began life as the M-Class SUV – the first model produced by MBUSI. All three subsequent generations of the M-Class and GLE have been built in Alabama as well. Similarly to BMW, Mercedes-Benz builds examples of the GLE in other countries for domestic markets. However, all versions destined for the UK start life in the United States.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe © Mercedes-Benz Along with the regular version of the GLE, Mercedes-Benz also offers an SUV coupe model. First launched as part of an update for the third-generation GLE in 2015, the coupe has since become an integral part of the Mercedes-Benz lineup. The latest model, based on the fourth-generation GLE, continues to be manufactured in Alabama.

Mercedes-Benz GLS © Mercedes-Benz As the flagship combustion-powered SUV in Mercedes-Benz’s range, the GLS occupies a substantial amount of real estate on the road. All three generations of GLS have been manufactured by MBUSI, meaning all cars for UK customers are assembled in Alabama. This even includes the ultra-premium Mercedes-Maybach GLS, complete with acres of extra chrome trim for its exterior.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV © Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz has made a rapid pivot into electric models, with the EQE SUV intended as a more practical alternative to the EQE saloon. While the saloon is manufactured in Germany, Mercedes-Benz continues to trust MBUSI to manufacture its large SUV. Production began in late 2022, with all UK-bound examples of the EQE made in the USA.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV © Mercedes-Benz The top SUV in the Mercedes-Benz EQ range is the EQS: the battery-powered equivalent of the huge GLS. Sharing a platform with the smaller EQE means it is another product of MBUSI in Alabama, which also builds the flagship Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 model.