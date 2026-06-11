New Audi Nuvolari – and other cars named after people

Hallowed be thy name © Audi Some car names are just collections of numbers and letters, while others have one-off names designed to appeal to internet search engines (step forward, Nissan Qashqai). Plenty of cars, though, are named after people. We have chosen our favourite examples here, starting with the new Audi Nuvolari.

Audi Nuvolari © Audi The Nuvolari is a 1,001hp V8 hybrid supercar that, beneath its carbon fibre skin, is closely related to the Lamborghini Temerario. Its evocative name comes from Tazio Nuvolari, an Italian racing driver who drove for Auto Union (a German marque that eventually evolved into Audi) during the 1930s. Only 499 examples of the ultimate Audi will be made, priced from £500,000 each.

Audi Elaine © Audi The Audi Elaine is rather less glamorous than the Nuvolari – not least in its nomenclature. Perhaps it’s for the best that this SUV coupe, unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show in 2017, never got beyond the concept stage.

Koenigsegg Jesko © Koenigsegg The Koenigsegg Jesko was a tribute to company founder Christian von Koenigsegg’s father, Jesko, on his 80th birthday. The Swedish-made, V8-powered hypercar is available in several configurations, with up to 1,625hp and an estimated maximum speed of 310mph.

Ferrari Enzo © Ferrari Ferrari’s hypercar of 2002 followed in the tyremarks of some of Maranello’s all-time greats, including the 288 GTO and F40. It was, even by Ferrari’s standards, a landmark car – a benchmark for others to aspire to. The man whose name it shared had died some 14 years earlier. The 221mph Enzo seemed a fitting tribute.

McLaren Senna © McLaren Another hypercar – this time badged in honour of three-time F1 world champion, Ayrton Senna. Indeed, the 800hp Senna is a double-barrelled delight, with the McLaren name stemming from Bruce, the legendary racing driver from New Zealand. From our first drive of the Senna: ‘McLaren invited Bianca and Bruno Senna (Ayrton’s niece and nephew) over to its studio, to show them the project. It was to be the ultimate track car, one with “the purest connection to the driver ever”. One showing ultimate commitment and focus on details. Just like Ayrton. They loved it. The Senna was born.’

Lotus Elise © Lotus In 1993, Bugatti took charge at Lotus and, three years later, the Elise was born, named after the granddaughter of chairman Romano Artioli. Elisa Artioli sat in the Lotus as the covers were pulled off at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Today, she has a Facebook page dedicated to her European road trips. Her choice of car: an S1 Lotus Elise. It couldn’t be anything else.

Honda Civic Jordan © Wikimedia – Charles01 In the 1990s, there was a Honda Civic Jordan, named after Eddie’s F1 team. It was based on the 160hp Civic VTi, then the fastest Civic you could buy in the UK, and the lurid yellow exterior was matched by yellow leather inside. Only 500 were made and each one was unmissable.

Ford Edsel © Triple-green | Wikipedia Poor Edsel Ford. Of all the cars to be named after, the late son of Henry Ford had to be associated with the ‘Disaster in Dearborn’. It could have been very different. Among the names proposed for the ill-fated Edsel, you’ll find the likes of Utopian Turtletop, Anticipator, Mongoose Civique and, wait for it, The Intelligent Whale. With the benefit of hindsight, these may have been preferable to Edsel.

TVR © TVR The world is littered with examples of companies named after their founders – Toyota, Honda and Porsche, to name but three. But, perhaps with one eye on a future of text speak, Trevor Wilkinson abbreviated his forename to create TVR. Smart work, Tvr Wlknsn.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta © Alfa Romeo Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the Giulietta name was chosen as a direct link to the Romeo in Alfa Romeo? Romeo and Giulietta – geddit? There’s a story on Jalopnik which provides just enough evidence to support the romanticised view that this may have been the case.

Renault Clio © Renault According to Britannica.com: “In Greek mythology, [Clio was] one of the nine Muses, patron of history. Traditionally Clio, after reprimanding the goddess Aphrodite for her passionate love for Adonis, was punished by Aphrodite, who made her fall in love with Pierus, king of Macedonia. From that union, in some accounts, was born Hyacinthus, a young man of great beauty who was later killed by his lover, the god Apollo. From his blood sprang a flower (the hyacinth). In art Clio was frequently represented with the heroic trumpet and the clepsydra (water clock).” That’s as maybe, but the Renault Nicole would have been better…

Mercedes-Benz © Mercedes-Benz Mercédès is a Spanish girl’s name that means grace. She was the daughter of businessman Emil Jellinek, who arranged to build a new series of Daimler-Mercedes cars in 1900. The rest is history.

Ferrari Dino © Ferrari As the first son of Enzo Ferrari, Alfredo (or Alfredino) was destined to work for the family business. Indeed, Enzo always intended for Alfredo to take the reins when the time was right. Tragically, Alfredo died of muscular dystrophy at the age of 24, leaving his parents heartbroken. The Dino range of race and road cars was named in his honour.

Vauxhall Adam © Vauxhall Would you ‘Adam and Eve’ it? Adam Opel was the founder of German car manufacturer of the same name. The Opel Adam is a small car unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in 2012. The name makes more sense in Germany than it does in the UK, where the car is badged as Vauxhall.

TVR Tina © Andrew Bone | Wikipedia Martin Lilley took charge at TVR in 1965 with the aim of rejuvenating the ailing company. The Tina was the result of his vision for a more compact and affordable TVR, and a pair of prototypes were unveiled at the 1966 Turin motor show. Tina was the daughter of Gerry Marshall, a business associate of Lilley.

Fiat 125S Samantha © Bonhams The Fiat 125S Samantha is one of the prettiest and most underrated coupes of the 1960s. You can thank Vignale for the flowing lines. Was it named after Samantha Jones, Vogue and Cosmopolitan cover star of the late 1960s? The PostWarClassic website certainly thinks so.

Brabham BT62 © Andrew Bone | Flickr Jack Brabham’s son, David, is leading the rebirth of Brabham with the launch of the £1 million BT62 supercar. But it’s not the first time the Brabham name has adorned a car…

Vauxhall Viva Brabham © Silverstone Auctions ‘What happens when a 3-times-world-champ racing driver breathes on Britain’s most exciting 1-litre saloon?’ asked the Vauxhall press ad in 1967. ‘Brabham Viva: sounds hot, doesn’t it?’, the ad continued. Yes. Yes, it does.

Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss © Mercedes-Benz What does $1 million get you these days? Back in 2009, when Mercedes-Benz launched the SLR Stirling Moss, it didn’t stretch as far as a windscreen or a roof. Come back Smart Crossblade, all is forgiven.

Fiat Seicento Michael Schumacher © Fiat What is the highest honour in motorsport? Having a small car named in your honour, of course. Sadly, the Renault Clio Nigel Mansell never materialised, but the Clio Williams was a perfectly adequate alternative.

Monica © Silverstone Auctions Monica was a manufacturer of luxury cars in the 1970s, headed up by Jean Tastevin, a French industrialist, whose wife just happened to be called Monique. We suspect the Santa Monica reference may have helped when they were deciding on a name over a French beer and a couple of Gitanes.