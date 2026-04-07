20 cheap and reliable used cars for new drivers

The best first cars © Seat Congratulations on passing your driving test. Now you’ve got that out of the way, it’s time to think about your car – although you may find that choices are rather limited. That’s because car insurance is typically very expensive for new drivers, so you’ll need to consider a low-risk vehicle until you get some experience under your belt. Here are some safe, reliable and affordable cars you could consider.

Hyundai i10 © Hyundai We’ve set a budget of £15,000, choosing cars up to 10 years old with no more than 100,000 miles on the clock. To keep things relevant for new drivers, we’ve also selected cars from insurance groups 1 to 5, because these will be the cheapest vehicles to insure. The Hyundai i10 should be near the top of your list, not least because it’s one of the most reliable small cars, and new prices range from £16,000 to £18,500. That means you can buy a relatively new i10 for less than £15,000, take advantage of the five-year unlimited mileage warranty, and enjoy the impressive tech. Some i10 models even slot into insurance groups 1 and 2.

Volkswagen Polo © VW The Volkswagen Polo is the car your parents would want you to drive. That’s because it has a reputation for safety and solidity, and while it’s not as reliable as rivals from Japan and South Korea, it’s remarkably good at holding its value. That means you’ll get more money for it when the time comes to move on to something more exciting. Thanks to an insurance rating of group 3, the 1.0-litre non-turbocharged model in Life trim will be the cheapest Polo to insure, but other models should be relatively affordable as well.

Kia Rio © Kia Like the Volkswagen Polo, the Kia Rio isn’t the last word in excitement, but it’s ideal if you’re after something safe and reliable while you build up your no claims bonus. The model we’re suggesting went on sale in 2017, so most cars will still be covered by Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty. The 1.2 DPi petrol engine and 1.4 CRDi diesel are likely to be easiest to insure for young drivers, while ‘2’ trim should have all the equipment you need. Highlights include 15-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen display, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and a suite of driver assistance systems.

Toyota Aygo X © Toyota The Toyota Aygo X is the city car that thinks it’s an SUV. In truth, the Suzuki Ignis does a better impression of an SUV, but that’s not as affordable to insure as the Aygo X, which is why the Toyota gets our vote. Just £13,000 is enough to secure a 2024 model with a few thousand miles on the clock, but you can save even more money if you’re prepared to go older (the Aygo X launched in 2022). Choose the entry-level Pure trim with a manual gearbox for the lowest insurance group, although no model gets a higher group rating than 7.

Vauxhall Corsa © Vauxhall If you passed your driving test in a Vauxhall Corsa, you might not want another one, but it makes sense as a car for new drivers. There are plenty to choose from, which means prices are kept low, so £6,000 is enough for a 2019 model with a low insurance group rating. There’s a bewildering array of trim levels to choose from, but standard features include alloy wheels, cruise control, Bluetooth phone connectivity, six airbags and a heated windscreen. No more waiting for the screen to clear on a frosty morning.

Seat Ibiza © Seat The current Seat Ibiza has been on sale since 2017 and in some ways it’s showing its age. Not in the styling department, though; it’s like a Volkswagen Polo in a more attractive suit, because it shares a lot of parts with its German sibling. You’re a little limited when it comes to insurance-friendly options – the non-turbocharged 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine is best for new drivers – but SE trim is packed with equipment. Alternatively, trade up to FR trim, which offers sportier styling, sports seats, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights.

Skoda Fabia © Skoda Launched in 2021, the current Skoda Fabia is arguably the perfect supermini. It’s spacious, practical, cheap to run and affordable, especially if you avoid the plush Design Edition or Monte Carlo Edition trim levels. New drivers should also steer clear of the 1.0- and 1.5-litre turbocharged engines, because the non-turbo 1.0 MPI petrol engine is the only Fabia that slots into insurance group 4.

Nissan Micra © Nissan Another driving school favourite, the last Nissan Micra was on sale from 2017 until 2022. A generous level of safety equipment helps to keep insurance costs low, which is why some versions slot into group 1, making this one of the most affordable cars for new drivers. Even the entry-level versions featured the likes of automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane-keep assistance – systems you are unlikely to find on other small cars of this vintage.

Dacia Sandero © Dacia With prices starting from £13,795, the Dacia Sandero is one of Britain’s cheapest new cars. It represents even better value as a used car, although you’ll need to buy one with the old 1.0-litre SCe petrol engine if you’re hoping to pay the least for car insurance. That’s because it slots into group 3 in basic Access trim or group 4 in the more desirable Essential trim; the others range from 10 to 14. It’s not the best engine once you’ve escaped the urban sprawl, and the Sandero doesn’t have the best safety rating, but it scores highly for its comfort and space.

Ford Fiesta © Ford If in doubt, buy a Ford Fiesta. There are lots to choose from, so you can afford to be picky, running costs are low and there will almost certainly be a Ford dealer near you. It’s also great to drive, regardless of the engine or trim level. As a new driver, we’d recommend the 1.1-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine, which means you’re restricted to the entry-level Trend model. It’s far from basic, thanks to 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, air conditioning and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Hyundai i20 © Hyundai The previous Hyundai i20, on sale from 2015 to 2020, was a practical, reliable and sensible alternative to other superminis like the Ford Fiesta, Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo. It has a good reputation for reliability, so although Hyundai’s five-year warranty will be about to expire – if it hasn’t already – the i20 should give you years of good service while you build up your no claims bonus. Choose the 1.2-litre petrol engine for the best blend of performance, fuel economy and low insurance cost.

Volkswagen Up © VW With the exception of the 1.0-litre TSI engine and the sporty GTI model, every version of the Volkswagen Up is cheap to insure. Indeed, the majority of Take Up and Move Up models slot into the lowest insurance group, while many others are in group 2. On sale from 2012 to 2023, the Up was the benchmark for city cars, being cheap to run, fun to drive and surprisingly practical, especially in five-door guise.

Kia Picanto © Kia There aren’t many city cars left on the new car market, but fortunately those that remain are very good. Take the Kia Picanto, which is practical, spacious, packed with equipment and backed by a seven-year warranty. Just £12,000 is enough to bag a used Picanto registered in 2024, which means you’ll be covered by the manufacturer’s seven-year warranty until 2031. Some models with the 1.0-litre DPi engine slot into group 2, so costly insurance is another thing you won’t have to worry about.

Renault Clio © Renault The current Renault Clio, on sale since 2019, is the best version to date. It looks great, interior quality is a match for the Volkswagen Polo, it’s got a massive boot and running costs are likely to be very low. New drivers should choose the entry-level 1.0-litre SCe petrol engine, because while it’s not the most powerful unit, it slots into insurance group 3. As such, getting cheap cover won’t be a problem.

Toyota Yaris © Toyota Being safe, reliable and affordable, the Toyota Yaris (2011-2020) ticks all the right boxes. Although it’s showing its age in some areas, most notably the interior and the driving experience, it’s hard to fault the little Toyota’s blend of practicality, low running costs and reliability. There are lots to choose from, many of which have been owned by careful and considerate drivers who will have serviced their cars at main dealers. Choose the 1.0-litre VVT-i petrol engine for low insurance costs.

MG 3 © MG We like the MG 3. It’s an honest and affordable supermini that’s almost as good to drive as a Ford Fiesta, packed with equipment and, on models registered from January 2018 to date, backed by either a five- or seven-year warranty. While the 1.5-litre petrol lacks the refinement and efficiency of modern 1.0-litre turbocharged engines, the MG 3 is surprisingly cheap to insure, with many models slotting into group 4.

Fiat Panda © Fiat The Fiat Panda remains one of the best-selling cars in Italy, and while Manchester, Telford and Nottingham are very different to Milan, Turin and Naples, there’s a lot to love about this ageing city car. Choose either the newer City Cross with its mild hybrid engine and body armour, or an earlier model with the standard styling and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. It’s lofty, boxy and surprisingly practical.

Suzuki Alto © Suzuki Our final choices push the limits of our 10-year restriction, but a late Suzuki Alto registered in 2015 could be yours for just £2,500. For that, you get five-door practicality, excellent fuel economy, cheap VED (road tax) and an excellent reliability record. The little 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine is surprisingly characterful and has a great soundtrack, if you like that sort of thing.

Peugeot 107 © Peugeot Again, the Peugeot 107 is older than the other cars on our list, with production ending in 2014. However, there are lots to choose from and insurance is very cheap. Three- and five-door versions are available, along with an array of trim levels, from the basic Active to the plush Allure. The 1.0-litre engine is great in the city, but you might want to look elsewhere if you spend a lot of time on motorways.