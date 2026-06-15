Best budget used cars: our top choices for £1,500

Cheap ways to get motoring © VW Need wheels but don’t want to spend more than £1,500? Check out our list of budget cars that won’t break the bank. In fact, they all cost less than a typical down-payment on a PCP finance deal. We’ve chosen two candidates for each class of car, starting with a pair of very affordable SUVs.

SUV: Honda CR-V © Honda Why you want it: two decades on, it retains a strong image; one of the original crossovers; typical Honda reliability; good value for money. Why you don’t: the 2.2-litre diesel engine sounds agricultural; not a true off-roader, despite four-wheel drive.

SUV: Subaru Forester © Subaru Why you want it: part-estate and part-SUV; superb on-road manners; great for light off-roading; excellent reliability; rorty flat-four engine. Why you don’t: not cheap to run; styling a little oddball for some; may have led a tough life.

MPV: Toyota Corolla Verso © Toyota Why you want it: legendary Toyota longevity; flexible and spacious interior; comfortable and refined; easy to drive. Why you don’t: about as cool as a centre crease on a pair of jeans; rearmost seats suit small children only; boot is tiny with all seats occupied.

MPV: Ford Galaxy © Ford Why you want it: a proper seven-seater, feels like a car to drive; cheaper than the rival Volkswagen Sharan. Why you don’t: you might have to accept a few battle scars; feeling dated now; many will have worked as taxis – and have mega-mileages.

Estate: Skoda Octavia © Skoda Why you want it: massive 580-litre load space; cheaper to buy than a Golf estate; excellent range of engines and trim levels; people love Skoda dealers. Why you don’t: more mechanical gremlins than you might think; interior is showing its age; Skoda badge still lacks polish for some.

Estate: Ford Mondeo © Ford Why you want it: good to drive; cavernous boot; cheap to buy; plenty of choice; TDCi diesel engines blend performance with economy. Why you don’t: that TDCi engine can be troublesome; many will have been run on a budget.

Family hatchback: Volkswagen Golf © VW Why you want it: it’s a Golf; for this budget you can buy a Mk4 or Mk5 (pictured); solid build quality, plenty of choice; excellent interior. Why you don’t: not as reliable as you might hope; Mk4 feels stodgy to drive; image keeps prices relatively high.

Family hatchback: Ford Focus © Ford Why you want it: still looks great today; brilliant to drive; 1.6 and 2.0 Zetec petrols are terrific engines; plenty of choice; cheap to run. Why you don’t: many tired examples out there; lacks the image of the Golf (although this could be a positive).

Supermini: Skoda Fabia © Skoda Why you want it: it’s a Volkswagen Polo in a cheaper suit; well built; good range of engines and specs; vRS is a fast and frugal hot hatch. Why you don’t: dull styling; interior is showing its age; a Polo will look better on your driveway.

Supermini: Honda Jazz © Honda Why you want it: innovative and spacious interior; many will have led an easy life; cheap to run; utterly reliable if well maintained. Why you don’t: people will think you’ve given up on life; pint-size MPV styling; ride is a little unforgiving; incapable of travelling at more than 42mph on a B-road, probably.

City car: Kia Picanto © Kia Why you want it: five-door practicality; cheap to run; regularly topped the Which? reliability chart in the past. Why you don’t: three-star Euro NCAP safety rating; hardly cool; there are more exciting options out there.

City car: Fiat Panda © Fiat Why you want it: a few million Italians can’t be wrong; fun to drive; narrow dimensions make it brilliant in the city; roomy cabin; chic styling. Why you don’t: not the biggest boot in the world; interior might be showing its age; split-folding rear seats aren’t standard.

Electric car: Nissan Leaf © Nissan Why you want it: easy to drive; cheap to run; Japanese reliability; can be used to power your house; boosts your eco credentials. Why you don’t: £1,500 is rock-bottom money for a Leaf, so ideally you would spend more; limited range (likely to be sub-100 miles); gawky styling.

Electric car: Mitsubishi i-Miev © Mitsubishi Why you want it: probably the cheapest ‘proper’ EV you can buy; also sold as the Citroen C-Zero and Peugeot iOn, so there is a choice of used models available. Why you don’t: a tight squeeze for passengers, limited range and performance; technology is now outclassed; it refuses to be rushed.

Sports car: Mazda MX-5 © Mazda Why you want it: because it’s the definitive affordable sports car; Lotus Elan for a new generation; number available; value for money. Why you don’t: hardly exclusive; rust is a big issue; taller drivers might struggle to get comfortable, Mk1 is getting pricey now (Mk2 is pictured).

Sports car: Toyota MR2 © Toyota Why you want it: superb, mid-engined balance; revvy 1.8-litre engine; slick gearshift; well made; much rarer than an MX-5. Why you don’t: pricier than an equivalent MX-5; handling can be tricky in the wet; very limited practicality.

Convertible: Saab 9-3 © Saab Why you want it: gilt-edged image; solid build quality; supremely comfortable; Saab’s demise means prices remain depressed; it’s a Saab, so safety is guaranteed. Why you don’t: not sparkling to drive; lack of specialist support; parts and servicing can be expensive.

Convertible: Audi TT © Audi Why you want it: just look at it, the original TT has aged beautifully; neat handling; many are four-wheel drive; Germanic solidity. Why you don’t: TT coupe is a purer design; some tatty examples out there; DSG automatic gearbox is expensive to repair.

Saloon: Honda Accord © Honda Why you want it: because it’s probably the most reliable car in the world; premium feel; it starred in ‘that’ Cog advert. Why you don’t: high-mileage diesels could be troublesome; boot isn’t huge; firm ride – especially on larger alloy wheels.

Saloon: Toyota Avensis © Toyota Why you want it: because Colin in accounts drives one. Why you don’t: because Colin in accounts drives one.

Executive: BMW 5 Series © BMW Why you want it: strong image; superb to drive; once-controversial design has matured nicely; a range of brilliant engines. Why you don’t: some quality issues; parts and servicing can be expensive; infotainment looks very dated now.

Executive: Audi A6 © Audi Why you want it: great build quality; currently the best badge in the business; superb interior; classy styling. Why you don’t: not as good to drive as a 5 Series; even more sought-after than the BMW – so prices are high.

Luxury: BMW 7 Series © BMW Why you want it: because the godfather of Bangernomics, James Ruppert, owned one; you can pretend to be James Bond; sense of genuine luxury; great to look at. Why you don’t: because you’re not James Bond; you can’t control it via your Sony Ericsson brick-phone; there’s a lot to go wrong.

Luxury: Lexus LS430 © Lexus Why you want it: it’s a “Japanese Mercedes”, Lynn. Why you don’t: it’s a “Japanese Mercedes”, Lynn.

Coupe: Ford Puma © Ford Why you want it: one of the best small coupes ever built; based on a Fiesta, so parts and servicing are cheap; Steve McQueen drove one (sort of); cheap as chips. Why you don’t: rust; some flaky examples in the classifieds; 1.4 and 1.6 not as good as the 1.7-litre engine.

Coupe: Hyundai Coupe © Hyundai Why you want it: smart styling; well-resolved handling; tough and reliable; you can drive a 2.7-litre V6 for banger money Why you don’t: low-rent badge; interior feels cheap; the 1.6 engine is too gutless for a coupe.

Classic: Austin Metro © Newspress Why you want it: undervalued part of British motoring history; cheap to buy; excellent starter classic; Princess Diana owned one; full of character. Why you don’t: rust is a big issue; potential issues with the Hydragas suspension; the looming cloud of head gasket failure; gearbox problems.

Classic: Saab 9000 © Saab Why you want it: supremely comfortable; extremely well built, non-turbo versions are very cheap to buy; everyday classic. Why you don’t: parts can be expensive; non-turbo versions are also sluggish; could be pricey to run.

Hot hatch: Ford Fiesta ST © Ford Why you want it: looks the part (especially with optional stripes); punchy 2.0-litre engine; fun to drive; comfortable cabin. Why you don’t: not as agile or rewarding as later ST models; sounds gruff; lack of safety equipment.

Hot hatch: Mini Cooper © Mini Why you want it: Cooper is good, Cooper S is even better; timeless appeal; becoming a modern classic. Why you don’t: engines not a strong point; quite expensive to run; impractical for a hatchback.

Wildcard: Suzuki Jimny © Suzuki Why you want it: brilliant off-road; very cheap to run; small dimensions; easy to live with, a 4×4 that raises a smile. Why you don’t: far from brilliant on-road; dated cabin; lacklustre performance; 22-year-old design, but origins stretch back even further.