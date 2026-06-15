HomeBest budget used cars: our top choices for £1,500

Best budget used cars: our top choices for £1,500

We select two used cars from each class that can be bought for the price of a PCP finance deposit. Why pay more?

  • Cheap ways to get motoring

    Cheap ways to get motoring

    © VW

    Need wheels but don’t want to spend more than £1,500? Check out our list of budget cars that won’t break the bank. In fact, they all cost less than a typical down-payment on a PCP finance deal.

    We’ve chosen two candidates for each class of car, starting with a pair of very affordable SUVs.

  • SUV: Honda CR-V

    SUV: Honda CR-V

    © Honda

    Why you want it: two decades on, it retains a strong image; one of the original crossovers; typical Honda reliability; good value for money.

    Why you don’t: the 2.2-litre diesel engine sounds agricultural; not a true off-roader, despite four-wheel drive.

  • SUV: Subaru Forester

    SUV: Subaru Forester

    © Subaru

    Why you want it: part-estate and part-SUV; superb on-road manners; great for light off-roading; excellent reliability; rorty flat-four engine.

    Why you don’t: not cheap to run; styling a little oddball for some; may have led a tough life.

  • MPV: Toyota Corolla Verso

    MPV: Toyota Corolla Verso

    © Toyota

    Why you want it: legendary Toyota longevity; flexible and spacious interior; comfortable and refined; easy to drive.

    Why you don’t: about as cool as a centre crease on a pair of jeans; rearmost seats suit small children only; boot is tiny with all seats occupied.

  • MPV: Ford Galaxy

    MPV: Ford Galaxy

    © Ford

    Why you want it: a proper seven-seater, feels like a car to drive; cheaper than the rival Volkswagen Sharan.

    Why you don’t: you might have to accept a few battle scars; feeling dated now; many will have worked as taxis – and have mega-mileages.

  • Estate: Skoda Octavia

    Estate: Skoda Octavia

    © Skoda

    Why you want it: massive 580-litre load space; cheaper to buy than a Golf estate; excellent range of engines and trim levels; people love Skoda dealers.

    Why you don’t: more mechanical gremlins than you might think; interior is showing its age; Skoda badge still lacks polish for some.

  • Estate: Ford Mondeo

    Estate: Ford Mondeo

    © Ford

    Why you want it: good to drive; cavernous boot; cheap to buy; plenty of choice; TDCi diesel engines blend performance with economy.

    Why you don’t: that TDCi engine can be troublesome; many will have been run on a budget.

  • Family hatchback: Volkswagen Golf

    Family hatchback: Volkswagen Golf

    © VW

    Why you want it: it’s a Golf; for this budget you can buy a Mk4 or Mk5 (pictured); solid build quality, plenty of choice; excellent interior.

    Why you don’t: not as reliable as you might hope; Mk4 feels stodgy to drive; image keeps prices relatively high.

  • Family hatchback: Ford Focus

    Family hatchback: Ford Focus

    © Ford

    Why you want it: still looks great today; brilliant to drive; 1.6 and 2.0 Zetec petrols are terrific engines; plenty of choice; cheap to run.

    Why you don’t: many tired examples out there; lacks the image of the Golf (although this could be a positive).

  • Supermini: Skoda Fabia

    Supermini: Skoda Fabia

    © Skoda

    Why you want it: it’s a Volkswagen Polo in a cheaper suit; well built; good range of engines and specs; vRS is a fast and frugal hot hatch.

    Why you don’t: dull styling; interior is showing its age; a Polo will look better on your driveway.

  • Supermini: Honda Jazz

    Supermini: Honda Jazz

    © Honda

    Why you want it: innovative and spacious interior; many will have led an easy life; cheap to run; utterly reliable if well maintained.

    Why you don’t: people will think you’ve given up on life; pint-size MPV styling; ride is a little unforgiving; incapable of travelling at more than 42mph on a B-road, probably.

  • City car: Kia Picanto

    City car: Kia Picanto

    © Kia

    Why you want it: five-door practicality; cheap to run; regularly topped the Which? reliability chart in the past.

    Why you don’t: three-star Euro NCAP safety rating; hardly cool; there are more exciting options out there.

  • City car: Fiat Panda

    City car: Fiat Panda

    © Fiat

    Why you want it: a few million Italians can’t be wrong; fun to drive; narrow dimensions make it brilliant in the city; roomy cabin; chic styling.

    Why you don’t: not the biggest boot in the world; interior might be showing its age; split-folding rear seats aren’t standard.

  • Electric car: Nissan Leaf

    Electric car: Nissan Leaf

    © Nissan

    Why you want it: easy to drive; cheap to run; Japanese reliability; can be used to power your house; boosts your eco credentials.

    Why you don’t: £1,500 is rock-bottom money for a Leaf, so ideally you would spend more; limited range (likely to be sub-100 miles); gawky styling.

  • Electric car: Mitsubishi i-Miev

    Electric car: Mitsubishi i-Miev

    © Mitsubishi

    Why you want it: probably the cheapest ‘proper’ EV you can buy; also sold as the Citroen C-Zero and Peugeot iOn, so there is a choice of used models available.

    Why you don’t: a tight squeeze for passengers, limited range and performance; technology is now outclassed; it refuses to be rushed.

  • Sports car: Mazda MX-5

    Sports car: Mazda MX-5

    © Mazda

    Why you want it: because it’s the definitive affordable sports car; Lotus Elan for a new generation; number available; value for money.

    Why you don’t: hardly exclusive; rust is a big issue; taller drivers might struggle to get comfortable, Mk1 is getting pricey now (Mk2 is pictured).

  • Sports car: Toyota MR2

    Sports car: Toyota MR2

    © Toyota

    Why you want it: superb, mid-engined balance; revvy 1.8-litre engine; slick gearshift; well made; much rarer than an MX-5.

    Why you don’t: pricier than an equivalent MX-5; handling can be tricky in the wet; very limited practicality.

  • Convertible: Saab 9-3

    Convertible: Saab 9-3

    © Saab

    Why you want it: gilt-edged image; solid build quality; supremely comfortable; Saab’s demise means prices remain depressed; it’s a Saab, so safety is guaranteed.

    Why you don’t: not sparkling to drive; lack of specialist support; parts and servicing can be expensive.

  • Convertible: Audi TT

    Convertible: Audi TT

    © Audi

    Why you want it: just look at it, the original TT has aged beautifully; neat handling; many are four-wheel drive; Germanic solidity.

    Why you don’t: TT coupe is a purer design; some tatty examples out there; DSG automatic gearbox is expensive to repair.

  • Saloon: Honda Accord

    Saloon: Honda Accord

    © Honda

    Why you want it: because it’s probably the most reliable car in the world; premium feel; it starred in ‘that’ Cog advert.

    Why you don’t: high-mileage diesels could be troublesome; boot isn’t huge; firm ride – especially on larger alloy wheels.

  • Saloon: Toyota Avensis

    Saloon: Toyota Avensis

    © Toyota

    Why you want it: because Colin in accounts drives one.

    Why you don’t: because Colin in accounts drives one.

  • Executive: BMW 5 Series

    Executive: BMW 5 Series

    © BMW

    Why you want it: strong image; superb to drive; once-controversial design has matured nicely; a range of brilliant engines.

    Why you don’t: some quality issues; parts and servicing can be expensive; infotainment looks very dated now.

  • Executive: Audi A6

    Executive: Audi A6

    © Audi

    Why you want it: great build quality; currently the best badge in the business; superb interior; classy styling.

    Why you don’t: not as good to drive as a 5 Series; even more sought-after than the BMW – so prices are high.

  • Luxury: BMW 7 Series

    Luxury: BMW 7 Series

    © BMW

    Why you want it: because the godfather of Bangernomics, James Ruppert, owned one; you can pretend to be James Bond; sense of genuine luxury; great to look at.

    Why you don’t: because you’re not James Bond; you can’t control it via your Sony Ericsson brick-phone; there’s a lot to go wrong.

  • Luxury: Lexus LS430

    Luxury: Lexus LS430

    © Lexus

    Why you want it: it’s a “Japanese Mercedes”, Lynn.

    Why you don’t: it’s a “Japanese Mercedes”, Lynn.

  • Coupe: Ford Puma

    Coupe: Ford Puma

    © Ford

    Why you want it: one of the best small coupes ever built; based on a Fiesta, so parts and servicing are cheap; Steve McQueen drove one (sort of); cheap as chips.

    Why you don’t: rust; some flaky examples in the classifieds; 1.4 and 1.6 not as good as the 1.7-litre engine.

  • Coupe: Hyundai Coupe

    Coupe: Hyundai Coupe

    © Hyundai

    Why you want it: smart styling; well-resolved handling; tough and reliable; you can drive a 2.7-litre V6 for banger money

    Why you don’t: low-rent badge; interior feels cheap; the 1.6 engine is too gutless for a coupe.

  • Classic: Austin Metro

    Classic: Austin Metro

    © Newspress

    Why you want it: undervalued part of British motoring history; cheap to buy; excellent starter classic; Princess Diana owned one; full of character.

    Why you don’t: rust is a big issue; potential issues with the Hydragas suspension; the looming cloud of head gasket failure; gearbox problems.

  • Classic: Saab 9000

    Classic: Saab 9000

    © Saab

    Why you want it: supremely comfortable; extremely well built, non-turbo versions are very cheap to buy; everyday classic.

    Why you don’t: parts can be expensive; non-turbo versions are also sluggish; could be pricey to run.

  • Hot hatch: Ford Fiesta ST

    Hot hatch: Ford Fiesta ST

    © Ford

    Why you want it: looks the part (especially with optional stripes); punchy 2.0-litre engine; fun to drive; comfortable cabin.

    Why you don’t: not as agile or rewarding as later ST models; sounds gruff; lack of safety equipment.

  • Hot hatch: Mini Cooper

    Hot hatch: Mini Cooper

    © Mini

    Why you want it: Cooper is good, Cooper S is even better; timeless appeal; becoming a modern classic.

    Why you don’t: engines not a strong point; quite expensive to run; impractical for a hatchback.

  • Wildcard: Suzuki Jimny

    Wildcard: Suzuki Jimny

    © Suzuki

    Why you want it: brilliant off-road; very cheap to run; small dimensions; easy to live with, a 4×4 that raises a smile.

    Why you don’t: far from brilliant on-road; dated cabin; lacklustre performance; 22-year-old design, but origins stretch back even further.

  • Wildcard: Citroen Xantia Activa

    Wildcard: Citroen Xantia Activa

    © Citroen

    Why you want it: a proper Citroen; roll-free cornering, ‘magic carpet’ ride; suspension not as terrifying as it looks; neat styling.

    Why you don’t: some garages are reluctant to work on them; increasingly rare; no 3.0-litre V6 version in the UK (unless you import one); you can expect niggles.

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Motoring Research team
Motoring Research team
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