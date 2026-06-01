American icon: The Ford GT and GT40 story

Under the skin of the USA’s original supercar © Broad Arrow The Ford GT40 is arguably the most iconic mid-engined car ever made in the United States. Evolving into the modern GT models, it has turned heads and won hearts for more than five decades. Although the second-generation Ford GT has now finished production, versions of it are still setting records. Earlier this year, the extreme GT Mk IV set one of the fastest lap times around the Nurburgring circuit in Germany. One of the rarest cars in the history of the Ford GT40 is now listed for private sale. The potential for an incredible price reflects just how important the GT40, and its GT successors, are to automotive culture. Join us for a journey through the complete history of the Ford GT40 and GT.

Henry Ford II © Ford It’s a story that has been told many times before, but the genesis of the original GT40 came from a dispute between Henry Ford II and Enzo Ferrari. Ford had looked to buy the Italian manufacturer during 1963, yet found Ferrari unwilling to step away from the Indianapolis 500, which would have placed the two marques in direct competition. The deal failed, and Henry Ford II directed his company to find a way to enact revenge on track at Le Mans.

1964 Ford GT Prototype © Ford Ford initially courted Lola Cars, Lotus, and Cooper for a partner to build the new Le Mans racer. Lola was eventually chosen, in part due to the fact the Lola Mk6 race car already made use of a Ford V-8 engine. Lola donated two Mk6 chassis from their factory in Slough, whilst Ford set about creating a team to develop and build their new race machine.

1964 Ford GT Prototype © Ford The newly created Ford Advanced Vehicles team set about the development of their new racer, based at their own British factory. Early prototypes of the GT40 made use of a mid-mounted 255 cubic inch (4.2-liter) Ford V-8, whilst later finished cars would feature a 289 cubic inch (4.7-liter) unit. Famously, the GT40 name came from the overall height of the new race car at just 40 inches.

1964 Ford GT40 Mk1 - Nurburgring 1000km © Ford Making a debut at the gruelling Nurburing 1000km in 1964, the driver pairing of Phil Hill and Bruce McLaren managed to qualify second on the grid. However, a suspension failure meant the GT40 failed to finish the race. The 1964 Le Mans event would also prove disastrous, with all three cars failing to finish. To rub salt in the wound, Ferrari took victories in both races.

1965 Ford GT40 Mk1 - Daytona 2000km © Ford After the failures in 1964, for 1965 Ford switched management of the GT40 to Carroll Shelby following his successes with the Ford-powered Daytona Coupe. Victory came immediately with a win for Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby at the Daytona 2000km race, with Bob Bondurant and Richie Ginther taking third in a sister GT40. Yet the remainder of 1965 would prove fruitless, with no more wins for Ford.

1966 Ford GT40 Mk1 Road Car © Ford Whilst the early GT40s might not have proved to be successful on track, road car versions rolled out of the factory, with the first example delivered to the United States in early 1966. Although the Mk1 road cars featured softer suspension, quieter exhausts, plus options such as air-conditioning and leather seats, they still featured a 335 hp V-8 engine. The particular car featured above was owned by the same family for nearly forty years. Values today fetch over $5 million.

1966 Ford GT40 Mk2 © Ford Whereas the Mk2 may have looked similar to its predecessor, beneath the bodywork was a host of changes. In came a 427 cubic inch (7.0-liter) Ford FE engine, with an exhaust system nicknamed “a bundle of snakes” for its elaborate design. A strengthened gearbox was also used, featuring just four speeds instead of the five found in the Mk1. Finishing 1-2-3-5 in the 1966 Daytona 24 Hours proved the changes were right, and set Ford on the path to glory.

1966 Ford GT40 Mk2 ‘X-1’ Roadster © Ford Initially created for Bruce McLaren Racing in 1965 with a low-drag windscreen, on return to Ford the one-off roadster was updated to Mk2 specification for Shelby American. It’s only race event came at the 1966 12 Hours of Sebring where, after experimenting with automatic gearboxes during practice, a manual transmission was fitted for the race. When the engine of the lead GT40 Mk2 seized, the ‘X-1’ Roadster of Miles and Ruby slipped through to victory.

1966 24 Hours of Le Mans © Ford After years of frustration, 1966 would finally deliver the Le Mans success Henry Ford II had been seeking. Whilst Ferrari floundered as reliability issues struck the 330 P3, Ford took a dominant 1-2-3 finish. The result was not without controversy though, with Ford’s decision to stage a photo finish. Ken Miles, upset at a lack of recognition for his dedication to the GT40 project, deliberately slowed down to let the car of Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon take the win.

1967 Ford GT40 MkIII Road Car © Ford Whilst the GT40 race car was cleaning up on track, a bespoke road going version was being readied to hit the streets. Unlike previous road-going GT40s, the MkIII had specific features to make it suited to the highway. An elongated rear gave access to a luggage compartment, whilst the bumpers gained small chrome overriders. Unlike the race cars there was no bigger engine, with power still coming from the 289 cubic inch (4.2-liter) V-8. Only seven examples of the MkIII were built, with just three in right-hand drive.

1967 Ford GT40 J-Car © Ford Despite the success of the MkII GT40, Ford didn’t rest on its laurels and set about developing the car even further. With power now sufficient, experimental aerodynamic changes to maximise the muscle were made throughout 1966 and 1967, along with a lightened chassis. Tragedy struck during a test session, when famed driver Ken Miles was killed in a high-speed accident at Riverside International Raceway, with blame laid at the lack of downforce from the aero modifications.

1967 Ford GT40 MkIV © Ford The experimental flat-topped roof of the J-car was dropped, but the resulting MkIV still managed to look distinctive. Lengthened and streamlined to achieve a higher top speed, the MkIV also featured the lightened chassis. The death of Ken Miles was not in vain, with a high-strength roll cage also being fitted. Although the MkIV only entered two races, it claimed a 100% success rate with victories in the 1967 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

1968 Ford GT40 Mk1 Le Mans © Ford Concerned by the high speeds seen during the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans, for 1968 engine sizes were capped at 5.0-liters for cars in the Sports class by the FIA. This ruled out the MkII and MkIV versions of the GT40, but meant the earlier, smaller-engined, Mk1 was still eligible. Now with reliability on its side, the Mk1 took overall victory in 1968 driven by Pedro Rodriguez and Lucien Bianchi. It would repeat the same feat in 1969 with Jackie Ickx and Jackie Oliver driving, taking the total number of outright Le Mans wins for the GT40 to four in a row.

1995 Ford GT90 Concept Car © Ford The idea of a mid-engined Ford supercar would lay dormant for almost thirty years until the 1995 Detroit Auto Show. Previewing the ‘New Edge’ design language that would feature on Fords during the late 1990s and early 2000s, the angular body panels were made from carbon fiber. Power came from a quad-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12, producing 720 hp and claimed to be capable of taking the GT90 to over 250mph. Talk of production quickly faded, assigning the GT90 to be a futuristic bookmark in concept car history.

2002 Ford GT40 Concept Car © Ford Ford was unable to give up on the idea of a new GT40 and, for the 2002 Detroit Auto Show, a new concept made its debut. Unashamedly resembling the original of the 1960s, the GT40 concept was bigger in every dimension, including an extra three inches of height. Designed by Camillo Pardo under the supervision of J Mays, the car was intended to help celebrate the 100thanniversary of Ford in 2003. Production was swiftly confirmed after just 45 days.

2004 Ford GT © Ford Whilst it looked like a GT40, the production version could not share the same name due to the GT40 trademark belonging to Safir GT40 Spares. Unable to reach an agreement over the use of the badge, Ford took the decision to name it just GT. Other than the name, customer versions remained faithful to the concept car, aside from the addition of a rear bumper to meet crash regulations.

2004 Ford GT © Ford There was no 7.0-liter (427 cubic inch) for the new GT. Instead power came from a mid-mounted 5.4-liter supercharged V-8 engine, producing 550 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The unkind pointed out that the origins of the motor were related to the SVT Lightning F-150 pick-up truck, but the GT used a specialized 4-valve per cylinder version, featuring a dry-sump and improved cylinder heads. 0-62mph in under 4 seconds, and a top speed of 205mph, silenced those who suggested the GT might not be exotic enough for the $140,000 (£120,900) price tag.

Jeremy Clarkson’s 2005 Ford GT © Ford Of the 4,038 Ford GTs produced between 2004 and 2006, perhaps the most infamous owner was none other than Jeremy Clarkson. Then presenting Top Gear, Clarkson tested a prototype and pleaded with Ford to be allocated one of the 28 cars earmarked for the UK. After securing a car and patiently waiting, Clarkson chronicled his woes with the alarm system of his GT that couldn’t be fixed. In frustration he asked for his money back and said goodbye to the blue and white GT.

2005 Ford GTX1 Roadster © Ford As a tribute to the Le Mans winning X1 roadster of 1966, for the 2005 SEMA tuning show Ford’s Special Vehicle Team unveiled an open-top version of the new GT. Along with a detachable four-piece roof that could be stored inside the car, the GTX1 also gained unique rear buttresses which showcased the 5.4-liter engine. In order to have a GTX1, buyers first needed to purchase a regular GT before handing it over to Genaddi Design Group for the final conversion.

2006 Ford GT Tungsten Grey Edition © Ford To celebrate the 40thanniversary of the 1966 Le Mans win by the GT40, Ford announced a limited-edition colour option for the GT during 2006. Matched with racing stripes in Quick Silver, this particular shade of grey was also used on the Mustang GT, and Shelby Cobra Concept during the 2004 Detroit Auto Show.

2007 Ford GT Roush 600 RE © Roush Europe Despite strong demand, not every GT produced initially found a buyer, even several months after manufacturing ended. Roush Europe, responsible for helping develop the GT’s engine, took the opportunity to create an even mightier version using unsold cars. With tweaks to the supercharger and a free-flowing Tubi exhaust, power was increased to 612 bhp along with an extra 52 lb-ft of torque. Just ten were offered, with prices attracting a £20,000 ($25,000) premium.

2013 Galpin Ford GTR1 © Galpin Auto Sports Unveiled at the 2013 Pebble Beach auto show, the Galpin GTR1 took the mechanics of a standard Ford GT and mated them with a custom aluminum chassis. Some 5 inches wider, the biggest change was to the engine. Replacing the supercharger with a twin-turbo setup, said to produce an insane 1,024 hp with 739 lb-ft of torque. A 0-60mph time in less than 3 seconds, and a top speed of over 225mph were other highlights, along with an asking price of over $1 million.

Ford GT GT1 Race Car © DoomWarrior - Wikimedia Unlike the GT40 which began life as a race car, the GT was only ever intended to be a road-going machine. However, that didn’t stop race teams adapting it for use around the world in various championships. Campaigned in the FIA GT1 World Championship between 2009 and 2011, a handful of race wins were taken, but no overall titles. This particular car was driven by Vanina Ickx – daughter of Jacky Ickx who raced the GT40 in the 1960s.

Ford GT-R GT2 Race Car © Chris Pruitt - Wikimedia Built to compete in the GT2 category of the American Le Mans Series, the GT-R race car was used by the Black Swan and Robertson Racing teams. From 2008 to 2011 the privateer GT2-spec GTs battled against major manufacturers such as Porsche and BMW with little in the way of success.

Ford GT GT3 Race Car © TheSuperMat - Wikimedia Along with the GT1 racer, Matech Competition also created a version of the GT for use in GT3 championships. Running in the FIA GT3 European Championship and Blancpain Endurance Series unfortunately, as with the other first-generation Ford GT race cars, glory was hard to find.

2015 - Second-generation Ford GT © Ford Following the success of the first-generation GT, Ford took the 2015 Detroit Auto Show by storm with the dramatic second-generation GT. With a carbon fiber chassis and body panels, the lightweight construction features styling far more futuristic than the previous GT. Whilst clear elements of the GT40 still remain, the design was optimized for aerodynamic performance first, even including an active rear spoiler.

2015 - Second-generation Ford GT © Ford If the looks were shocking, the use of a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 instead of a V-8 engine sent ripples through the automotive world. However, over 600 hp and the promise of a 216mph top speed, meant the lack of cylinders was quickly forgotten. The need for potential buyers to prove why they deserved a GT, along with limited production of 250 cars a year, has already created a premium market for those wanting one.

2016 Ford GT LMGTE Pro Le Mans © Ford Only six months after the road car made its debut, Ford announced that the GT would be entering both the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship in 2016. Living up to the reputation of its GT40 predecessors the new GT, run by Chip Ganassi Racing, took an impressive victory at Le Mans in the LMGTE Pro class. Coming exactly 50 years after the first Le Mans win for the GT40, Ford was unsurprisingly ecstatic about the result.

2017 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition © Ford To mark the Le Mans fiftieth anniversary, Ford announced a special edition of a car that hadn’t even actually started production yet. Remembering that historic 1-2-3 victory at the Circuit du Sarthe in 1966, the Heritage Edition features a color scheme inspired by the #2 GT40 driven by Chris Amon and Bruce McLaren. A Shadow Black exterior – available in either gloss or matte finish – is combined with silver stripes and alloy wheels in gold satin. Inside is a leather-wrapped steering wheel, along with extra carbon fiber and a limited edition plaque.

2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition © Ford It would only be a matter of time before the famous Gulf Oil livery from the original GT40 racers found its way onto the modern GT. Celebrating the cars from 1968 and 1969, the 2019 Heritage Edition wears the iconic blue and orange paintwork with pride. Unique 20-inch alloy wheels, exposed carbon on the A-pillars, and orange brake calipers are part of the overhaul. Inside features Ebony Alcantara trim, along with blue and orange stitching, and a special commemorative identification plaque.

2019 Ford GT Carbon Series © Ford Ford announced in 2018 plans to keep GT production running for two years longer than originally planned, opening the door for even more special editions to keep fans and collectors interested. The Carbon Series was the lightest road-going GT to date, making use of carbon fiber wheels and a polycarbonate rear hatch to cover the engine. Inside the cupholders were junked, along with unnecessary storage compartments as part of the crash diet.

2019 Ford GT Mk II © Ford Built in collaboration with Canadian-based Multimatic, the GT Mk II represents the ultimate evolution of the mid-engined EcoBoost machine. Intended for use on track days, the Mk II is unshackled from the worries of complying with racing regulations. It meant the engine is free from restrictions, and produced an incredible 700 horsepower, making it the most powerful GT to date. Innovations included a special water spray to ensure the air entering the intercoolers remains properly chilled.

2019 Ford GT Mk II © Ford Most impressive was the 400% increase in downforce over the regular street GT, along with ultra-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport GT rubber. Ford claims this will allow the Mk II GT to pull more than 2G of lateral grip when cornering. Just 45 examples of the Mk II will be created, with the work done at Multimatic’s factory in Markham, Ontario. Big performance means big money, with each car priced from $1.2 million.

2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon © Ford Ford gave the GT a range of updates for the 2020 model year, including more power and detailed performance tweaks. These took output to 660 horsepower, with the Akrapovič titanium exhaust now standard equipment. A new Liquid Carbon option was announced as part of the model year updates. Absent any exterior color paint, the GT’s body panels are finished in their raw carbon fiber, with a special clear coat applied. Although intended to show off the unique weave of the Ford GT, buyers could specify over-the-top stripe options, or painted mirror covers.

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition © Ford Whilst previous versions of the Heritage Edition have focussed on the Le Mans success of the GT40, the 2021 creation is all about Daytona. In particular, the 2021 Heritage Edition has been inspired by the GT40’s win at the 1966 Daytona 24 Hour Continental race. Frozen White paintwork is matched with exposed carbon fiber trim on the hood adding some contrast. Asymmetrical Race Red accents recreate the livery of the Daytona-winning GT40, with the 20-inch wheels finished in Heritage Gold. The Brembo monoblock brake calipers are finished in red, with the number 98 racing roundels picked out in carbon fiber.

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition © Ford Although the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 remains unchanged, Ford has also made alterations to the cabin of the GT. Black Alcantara is used to cover the instrument panel, along with the headline and two-spoke steering wheel. Contrast comes from bright red Alcantara bucket seats, with the gear shift paddles finished in red anodized aluminum. A Heritage Upgrade Package will offer 20-inch wheels finished in exposed carbon fiber, with the brake calipers finished in black with red lettering.

2021 Ford GT Studio Collection © Ford Along with the Heritage Edition, Ford has also revealed a new Studio Collection for the GT. Limited to 40 examples, a new graphics package is used to highlight the numerous air ducts and intakes across the body of the GT. Multimatic designer Garen Nicoghosian is responsible for the styling additions. The package can be combined with the GT’s seven standard paint colors, or used with the optional extended color palette.

2022 Ford GT 64 Prototype Heritage Edition © Ford The new 2022 ‘64 Prototype Heritage Edition represents the sixth time Ford has paid homage to past glories with the second-generation GT. For this one, the company has gone right back to the start of the GT40 story. A modern interpretation of the earliest 1964 GT40s, the ‘64 Prototype wears Wimbledon White paint, with graphics finished in Antimatter Blue. There is plenty of carbon fiber trim, with the front splitter, side sills, engine cover, and rear diffuser finished in the lightweight material. Exclusive to the ‘64 Prototype Heritage Edition are a set of 20-inch carbon fiber wheels, painted in Antimatter Blue.

2022 Ford GT 64 Prototype Heritage Edition © Ford More carbon fiber can be found inside, used on the door sills, A-pillars, and sections of the center console. A mixture of Lightspeed Blue Alcantara and Ebony leather covers the instrument panel, with the headline finished in Ebony Alcantara. The GT’s carbon fiber bucket seats are upholstered in Lightspeed Blue Alcantara, featuring silver stitching. More Antimatter Blue detailing is used on the instrument panel, with the steering wheel covered in Ebony Alcantara. With GT production set to end in 2022, this is a fitting way to commemorate the origins of the GT40, and its latest ancestor. Orders can be placed for the ‘64 Prototype Heritage Edition now, with production to begin in January 2022.

2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition © Ford The seventh special edition in the Ford GT story is a tribute to Alan Mann Racing’s 1966 Ford GT lightweight experimental prototypes. A pair of AM GT-1 prototypes were created by Alan Mann Racing for Le Mans in 1966, but Ford opted to use the 7.0-liter cars instead. For 2022, the Alan Mann Heritage Edition will wear the iconic combination of red paintwork with gold graphics. Additional Frozen White stripes and racing roundels are also present, along with exposed carbon fiber exterior detailing. Exposed carbon fiber can be found on the 20-inch wheels, front splitter, side sills, mirrors, engine louvers and rear diffuser.

2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition © Ford The Alan Mann edition will also see the generous use of carbon fiber throughout the cabin. Most prominent is the carbon fiber door sills and center console. Ebony Alcantara is used for the carbon fiber bucket seats, finished with gold and red accent stitching. Gold detailing can be found on the instrument panel, with the dual-clutch paddle shifters finished in Alan Mann Racing red. With the Ford GT now into its final year of production, the Alan Mann Heritage Edition cars will be some of the last to leave the line. Ford expects to make the first deliveries of the limited-edition model this quarter.

2022 Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition © Ford However, taking the prize for the very final Heritage Edition of the second-generation Ford GT is the Holman Moody creation. It pays tribute to the car, and race team, that was part of the incredible 1-2-3 finish at the 1966 Le Mans race. The exterior is finished in gold and red, matching the livery worn by the 1966 Ford GT40 MkII raced by Holman Moody. A number 5 racing roundel is the same as assigned to the car driven by Bucknum and Hutcherson to third place at Le Mans. Exposed gloss carbon fiber, black brake calipers, and black carbon fiber wheels are all part of the specification.

2022 Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition © Ford As with many of the Ford GT Heritage Editions, the interior includes a liberal use of carbon fiber trim. The lightweight material is present on the door sills and center console. Another number 5 racing roundel design will be created from matte carbon fiber on the door cards. Ebony Alcantara seats will feature gold stitching, with the steering wheel-mounted gear shift paddles also finished in Holman Moody gold.

2022 Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition © Ford As with virtually all second-generation Ford GT models, the Holman Moody Heritage Edition was made available to pre-approved customers only. Ford’s decision to release the Holman Moody Heritage Edition in New York brings the GT40 and GT story in a neat circle. The 1964 New York Auto Show was, of course, where the original GT40 prototype made its public debut. Heritage Editions have formed a core part of both generations of the Ford GT. However, the Holman Moody version really was the last retro-inspired tribute.

2022 Ford GT LM © Ford While the Holman Moody model may have been the final Heritage Edition, the 2022 GT LM is the very last version of Ford’s mid-engined supercar. It represents the end of the road for street-legal GTs, with only 20 examples to be made. The GT LM has been designed to celebrate Ford’s 2016 Le Mans 24 Hour victory, with customers able to choose from a blue or red theme. Liquid Silver paintwork contrasts against red or blue tinted carbon fiber exterior trim, inspired by the livery used on the 2016 GT LM race cars.

2022 Ford GT LM © Ford Ford will color-tint the carbon fiber used for the front splitter, side sills and door sills. Engine bay louvers, exterior mirror stalks and the rear diffuser also benefit from the same red or blue effect. The 20-inch carbon fiber wheels have either red or blue inner barrels, with the Brembo brake calipers finished in gloss black. A new 3D titanium-printed dual exhaust is also fitted, featuring a cyclonic design inside the tailpipes. Above this sits a 3D-printed titanium GT LM badge.

2022 Ford GT LM © Ford On the inside, the carbon fiber bucket seats are trimmed in Alcantara. The driver’s seat gains a red or blue finish to match the exterior, although the passenger’s seat is left in Ebony Alcantara. More Ebony Alcantara, mixed with leather detailing, can be found throughout the cabin, with carbon fiber trim also used. The crowning glory is a 3D-printed instrument panel badge, made from the crankshaft of the No. 69 GT LM that finished third at Le Mans in 2016. Ground down to a powder, the material has then been transformed into a bespoke alloy used for 3D printing.

Final lap for the Ford GT © Ford After numerous special editions and retro-inspired models, the 2022 LM really is the end of the line for the street-legal second-generation Ford GT. Deliveries will commence this fall, with final production to be completed before the end of the year. Ford hasn’t commented on what the future holds for the GT. The latest 2024 Mustang proves that the Blue Oval is in no hurry to give up on performance cars. Then again, a bespoke carbon fiber supercar is very different to an affordable muscle car.

2023 Ford GT Mk IV © Ford Although the street-legal story of the GT has come to an end, a collaboration between Ford Performance and Multimatic has created the ultimate track-only version. Only 67 examples of the radical GT Mk IV will be made, the production number honoring the original 1967 GT Mk IV race car. Designed to surpass the performance of any previous GT model, selected buyers will need $1.7 million to own one.

2023 Ford GT Mk IV © Ford Those lucky folk will certainly get value for money, though. The 2023 GT Mk IV gains a bespoke chassis with a stretched wheelbase, plus ‘long tail’ carbon fiber bodywork for improved aerodynamics. A unique version of the EcoBoost engine has been pushed to beyond 800 hp, driving the rear wheels through a racing-spec transmission. Multimatic also fits its Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) suspension to the extreme supercar. Customers were chosen in early 2023, following an application process. All GT Mk IVs will be built at the Multimatic facility in Markham, Ontario.

2023 Ford GT Mk IV makes Velocity Invitational debut © Ford Almost a year after being announced, the Ford GT Mk IV finally made its first public appearance at the Velocity Invitational event. Held at California’s Sonoma Raceway, Velocity Invitational is intended to be a celebration of historic motorsport. The Mk IV’s dramatic debut provided something of a contrast to the classic cars on the track. Larry Holt, executive vice president of Multimatic Special Vehicle Operations, commented: “Multimatic’s brief was to create the most extreme final version of the Ford GT, and the Mk IV is the outcome.”

The sun sets on the Ford GT © Ford Despite its substantial price tag, all the 67 examples of the GT Mk IV were sold almost immediately. Customers can enjoy special Ford Performance track days, helping them learn to extract the best from their car. Just as the Ford GT40 Mk IV marked the end of the original story, the Mk IV will be the final GT of the current generation. As a result, this radical track car truly is the last lap for the Ford GT in its current form.

1966 Ford GT MkII heads to Miami auction © Ford In February 2025, one of the eight GT MkII race cars went across the auction block at RM Sotheby’s ModaMiami event. It represented one of the most important pieces in the GT40 history, with a well-documented racing history from new. This began with an entry into the 1966 12 Hours of Sebring, racing for the Holman-Moody team and driven by Walt Hansgen and Mark Donohue. Qualifying in fourth place for the Sebring race, Hansgen and Donohue eventually took 2nd place for Holman-Moody, making it a 1-2-3 finish for Ford.

Part of the 1966 Le Mans Ford v Ferrari battle © Ford Chassis P/1032 was also entered into the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, which saw Ford take the fight directly to Ferrari for victory. Eight Holman-Moody GT40 MkII cars were accepted for the race, including P/1032. Mark Donohue and Paul Hawkins drove P/1032, wearing no. 4 and painted in the Ford Mustang color of Emberglow. Green DayGlo patches were added to help make it easier to identify at night. The GT40 endured a difficult race, requiring a replacement driveshaft, and later losing its rear clamshell on the Mulsanne Straight. Transmission problems ultimately led to its retirement after just four hours.

An American automotive legend for sale © Ford Following Le Mans, chassis P/1032 made appearances at the 1966 Paris Motor Show and the 1967 Geneva Motor Show. It became an exhibit at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) Museum in 1968. Residing in the IMS Museum Vault, the GT40 was restored in 2011, making it look exactly as it did at Le Mans back in 1966. At the Miami auction chassis P/1032 surpassed all expectations, with a final sale price of $13,205,000 – far ahead of the pre-auction estimate.

1965 Ford GT Roadster Prototype auction © Mecum Auctions The Mecum Auctions 2025 Indy sale included one of five Ford GT Roadsters, and the only example to have competed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Built by Ford Advanced Vehicles in March 1965, GT/109 was prepared by Shelby American, then entered for Le Mans the same year by Ford of France. Driven by Maurice Trintignant and Guy Ligier, GT/109 retired from the race after only 11 laps. Following its Le Mans outing, GT/109 was rebuilt by Shelby American, before being transferred to Kar Kraft to help in the development of the J-Car.

A rare piece of Ford GT40 history on offer © Mecum Auctions Later passing through the hands of various collectors, GT/109 was purchased by Dana Mecum (founder of the eponymous auction house) in 2013. A complete concours-quality restoration was commissioned, seeing GT/109 returned to how it looked at Le Mans in 1965. This included rebuilding the Shelby 289-cubic inch V-8 engine, and preserving the car’s unique brake light switch. Representing an important part in the GT40 story, and being one of two surviving GT Roadster Prototypes, GT/109 was expected to achieve a substantial sum at auction. However, despite the high expectations, this special Ford failed to sell.

Ford GT Mk IV sets Nurburgring lap record © Ford The Nurburgring Nordschleife played an important role at the start of the Ford GT40 story, so it seems apt to have featured at the end, too. Ford took an example of its GT Mk IV to the fearsome German racetrack, aiming to demonstrate the ability of its most extreme mid-engined machine. With Ford Racing’s Fred Vervisch behind the wheel, the GT Mk IV set a lap time of six minutes and 15.977 seconds. This makes it the third-fastest car ever to lap the Nurburgring, along with being the fastest American OEM, and the fastest car that is exclusively powered by an internal combustion engine.

1965 Ford GT40 Mk1 up for sale © Broad Arrow The strength of enthusiasm around the Ford GT40 is evident from the amount of news generated when one of the earliest examples comes up for sale. Listed with Broad Arrow Private Sales, this Linden Green example was one of the GT40 Mk1s prepared for the 1965 World Sportscar Championship. Chassis P10006 was the first car to feature the Ford Advanced Vehicles Mk1 front panel. Designed specifically for Le Mans, it would make its way onto subsequent GT40 models. Entered at Le Mans by the Ford Advanced Vehicles team, Innes Ireland and Sir John Whitmore were given driving duties for the endurance race. Sadly, a head gasket failure saw the car retire after just six hours.

A true Le Mans museum piece © Broad Arrow After its Le Mans outing, P1006 was used for testing by Ford Advanced Vehicles, but suffered a crash at Monza in Italy. It was subsequently retired, with parts donated to other vehicles. Passing through a series of owners, the car underwent a detailed restoration by the Auto Techno Sports workshop. Wearing its factory-correct Linden Green paint color, the GT40 was loaned to the 24 Hours of Le Mans Museum last year. With a comprehensive history file to back its significant role in the GT40 tale, expect a substantial price to be paid for this important car.