Acura turns 40: We tell its story so far

From bargain motorcycles to premium SUVs © Acura Honda is one of the world’s largest automotive companies, with a dedication to progress through engineering. It began as a motorcycle manufacturer, but soon evolved to offer a range of cars and SUVs – along with the premium Acura brand. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Honda launching Acura in North America as its luxury offshoot. It marked a major step in the evolution of the Honda brand – and is set to be celebrated in style. The anniversary comes as Honda faces challenges with its plans for electrification, yet also continues to reach major production milestones at its various factories across the USA. Join us as we take a detailed look back at Honda and Acura history.

Where it all began – Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles © Honda American Honda Motor Inc. was founded in June 1959, with the first store opening at 4077 Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. American Honda was an overseas subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., which had only been founded eleven years before in Japan by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. Kihachiro Kawashima was in charge of managing the store, signing up motorcycle dealerships to take Honda products. Early sales were relatively small, but the company still managed to sell 1,700 motorbikes in the first year.

Honda Super Cub 50 and Honda CB160 © Honda Two of key motorbikes sold by Honda were the Super Cub 50 and the CB160. To transport these bikes to dealerships, Honda made use of Chevrolet half-ton pickup trucks. Earlier this year, American Honda restored a Chevy truck to create a replica of those used in the 1960s. Honda continued to expand its motorbike sales throughout the 1960s, hitting a milestone of 1 million bikes sold by 1968.

The first car – 1970 Honda N600 © Honda Introduced in 1969 for the 1970 model year, the Honda N600 was a compact city car powered by a 2-cylinder engine. US-market models could only achieve a top speed of 81 mph, but their diminutive size and impressive gas mileage were the main attractions. This particular pictured N600 is VIN 1000001, making it the very first N600 to be sold in the United States. In 2016 Honda tracked down the car, and restored it to original condition as part of an online series.

1973 Honda Civic © Honda With the N600 having made a positive impression, Honda launched the first-generation Civic for the United States in 1973. Built on a lengthened version of the N600’s chassis, the Civic used a range of more powerful four-cylinder engines. With the oil crisis gripping the American car industry, the 1975 release of the optional 1.5-liter CVCC engine really proved the worth of the Civic. The enhanced fuel economy of this 53 horsepower engine made it a winner in a country experiencing temporary fuel shortages. However, not everything was perfect with the original Civic. Rust became a major issue, with American Honda forced to replace body panels and suspension components affected by corrosion.

1979 Honda Accord Sedan © Honda Honda’s second model for North America was the first-generation Accord, which debuted in 1976 as a three-door hatchback. Larger than the Civic, this was Honda attempting to claim a chunk of the compact car market. Sedan fans had to wait until 1979 for the first four-door version of the Accord, sold with a 72 horsepower 1.8-liter engine. Features like air conditioning, power steering and a digital clock helped the Accord stand out as a luxurious offering.

Honda begins motorcycle manufacturing in United States © Honda September 10th 1979 saw Honda produce its first vehicle in North America. The new factory in Marysville, Ohio was responsible for manufacturing the CR250M Elsinore motorcycle. This marked the first time a Japanese manufacturer had built motorbikes in the United States. Although the Marysville plant started out small with just 64 employees, the company clearly had a plan for progress. Permission to start work on an automobile plant in Ohio was granted several days after the first bike left the production line.

1982 Honda produces first vehicle in America © Honda Honda invested more than $250 million to build an automobile factory in Marysville, Ohio. It took only two years from breaking ground in 1980, until the first car left the line on November 1st 1982. The second-generation Honda Accord would prove to be another major success for Honda, becoming a best-seller for a number of years. Although broadly similar to the previous model, the second-gen Accord benefitted from a more upmarket interior. Honda even offered an early in-car navigation system known as the electro Gyrocator.

1984 Honda CRX HF © Honda The importance of the North American market to Honda’s global operations was hard to ignore. In developing the compact CRX coupe, American Honda gave input on what factors needed to be considered. The result was the CRX HF, which became the first car to receive a fuel economy rating of more than 50 mpg. The CRX would also see a performance Si version launched, setting the scene for Honda’s association with driving enthusiasts.

1986 Acura Legend launches the luxury brand © Acura Predating Lexus and Infiniti by several years, in 1986 Honda became the first Japanese manufacturer to launch a dedicated premium brand for North America. Acura was intended to offer both luxury and performance models, tailored to American customers. Part of the initial launch range was the Acura Legend executive sedan, becoming the first Honda vehicle to offer a V-6 engine. Other early Acura offerings included the compact Integra, sold in three- and five-door body styles.

Honda exports 1988 Accord Coupe back to Japan © Honda American Honda’s manufacturing output grew throughout the 1980s, with the company achieving a key milestone in 1988. Built exclusively at the factory in Marysville, Ohio, the Coupe version of the third-generation Accord launched for the 1988 model year. Accord Coupes made in Ohio were exported back to Japan, becoming the first cars built in the USA to be exported there. Honda would also go on to become the leading exporter of American-built cars to Japan.

1991 Acura NSX © Acura Japan’s first supercar debuted for the 1991 model year, with the mid-engined Acura NSX taking aim at established rivals like Ferrari and Porsche. Launched with a 3.0-liter V-6 engine producing 270 horsepower, lightweight aluminum construction allowed the NSX to focus on handling ability. Legendary Formula One racing driver Ayrton Senna was noted to have helped develop the NSX, whilst styling inspiration was taken from the F-16 fighter jet. The NSX established a reputation for being a supercar that could be used everyday, just like a normal Honda.

1991 Honda Accord Wagon © Honda With the third-generation Accord having become one of the best-selling cars in America, Honda revealed the Wagon version for the 1991 model year. What made it significant was that this represented the first Honda to be designed, developed, and built in North America. The Marysville, Ohio factory was responsible for the global production of the Accord Wagon. Along with exporting finished vehicles to Japan, the U.S. factory also produced cars for the European market.

Honda enters CART Indy Car racing in 1994 © Honda Keen to demonstrate the performance of American Honda products on the race track, the company entered the CART Indy Car series as an engine supplier in 1994. Honda Performance Developments had a tough start initially, but working with Chip Ganassi Racing would prove successful. Ganassi driver Jimmy Vasser claimed the Drivers’ Championship in 1996, with Honda the winning engine manufacturer. Honda engines would also help land another five Driver’ titles before the end of the century, including Alex Zanardi in 1997 and 1998, followed by Juan Pablo Montoya in 1999.

1994 Honda Odyssey © Honda As Honda was taking to the track, it was also launching the first-generation of the Odyssey minivan in 1994. Recession in Japan, and the effects of the ‘Chicken Tax’ import tariff meant Honda had to be clever about producing their first compact minivan. This included innovations like the third-row of seats which folded flat to the floor. Later versions of the Odyssey would be built in North America, with the current fifth-generation produced in Lincoln, Alabama. The current Odyssey actually ranks as the second ‘Most American’ car to buy, with more than 90% of its parts and components being made in the USA.

1997 Honda CR-V © Honda Revealed in 1995, and introduced to North America for 1997, the CR-V represented Honda’s major entry into the growing compact crossover market. The first-generation CR-V was produced at factories across the globe, but not in the USA until 2007. The CR-V has become another American winner, with more than 5 million examples sold to date. It has also held the record of being the best-selling crossover in the U.S. across the past 22 years.

1999 Honda Civic Si © Honda It may look unassuming, but the 1999 Civic Si demonstrated how seriously Honda would take the compact performance segment. Offered for just two years, the two-door model was fitted with the famed B16A2 VTEC 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. It may have had only 160 horsepower, but the VTEC system allowed this to be produced at an impressive 7,000 rpm. The 1999 Si would form part of a special Honda Challenge, which invited competitors to produce the best modified example with a budget of $10,000. It cemented the sixth-generation Civic Si as a car for the import tuner scene, with Honda maintaining the Si name to date.

2000 Honda S2000 © Honda Announced to help celebrate Honda’s 50th anniversary, the S2000 was inspired by the range of roadster models built in the 1960s. A four-cylinder engine was installed to send power to the rear wheels. Peak power of 250 horsepower from the 2.0-liter unit was made at an eye-watering 7,500 rpm. American customers were offered a bespoke model for the 2008 model year, with the track-orientated Club Racer. Just 2,000 examples were built, with upgraded suspension, a special aero kit, and a custom tonneau cover replacing the soft top hood.

2000 Honda Insight © Honda Looking like something from outer space, the Honda Insight became the first hybrid car to be sold in North America when it debuted in December 1999. The combination of 1.0-liter gasoline engine and electric motor allowed it to obtain an EPA fuel economy rating of 61 mpg. Its fuel economy was so impressive, that it held the record for being the most fuel efficient gasoline-powered car sold in the USA until 2015. Whilst global sales only totaled 17,200 units, it marked Honda’s intent on using fuel efficient technology.

2003 Honda Element © Honda Developed for the USA, and built in East Liberty, Ohio, the Element crossover was intended to appeal to young consumers. The styling was apparently inspired by a lifeguard station, and featured rear-hinged suicide doors at the rear. Front-wheel drive was standard, with all-wheel drive available as an option. Honda made serious marketing efforts for the Element, including TV commercials and even a MySpace profile. Initial sales started strongly, but tailed off before it was discontinued in 2011. A total of 325,000 Elements were sold, but Honda opted not to replace it.

2006 Honda Ridgeline © Honda After several decades selling cars in the United States, Honda made a move to capture the heartland of the light truck market with the first-generation Ridgeline. Not intended to directly compete with established manufacturers, Honda wanted to offer its own customers a pickup option. It won the coveted truck category in the 2006 North American Car of the Year Awards, but sales were slower than Honda anticipated. Being only able to tow 5,000 lb meant the Ridgeline was at the lower end of hauling capacity, but it did demonstrate that Honda would consider all options in the USA.

2008 Honda FCX Clarity © Honda Just like Honda pioneered hybrid technology with the Insight, the launch of the FCX Clarity brought American customers an early opportunity to experiment with hydrogen power. The company had previously experimented with hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, having brought small amounts of the 2002 FCX to the USA. Honda offered the FCX Clarity on a lease deal, with Southern California the only area supported by hydrogen fuel stations. A total of 48 cars were leased in the USA, with the limiting factor to further expansion being the lack of filling stations. This did not stop Honda launching another version of the Clarity in late 2016, however.

2015 Honda HA420 HondaJet © Honda Acting as a reminder that Honda produces far more than just cars and motorbikes, the company began pursuing the idea of a light business jet in the 1980s. Whilst design and development was undertaken in Japan, manufacture of the HondaJet takes place in Greensboro, North Carolina. The over-wing location of the engines allows for greater cabin space, with room for six passengers inside the HondaJet. Since production began in 2015, Honda has supplied more than 105 examples of the airplane to customers around the world.

2016 Acura NSX © Acura The return of the NSX supercar saw strategic importance placed on the United States. The second-generation version was developed in the USA, and is produced at the Honda Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio. Even the exterior styling was created by American designer Michelle Christensen. The $160,000 NSX features a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 engine combined with three electric motors for hybrid performance. A total output of 573 horsepower allows the AWD second-gen NSX to accelerate from 0-60 mph in under 3 seconds, and on to a top speed in excess of 190 mph.

2017 Honda Civic Type R © Honda After years of being denied access to the hottest Civic, North American customers finally got the chance to buy the Type R model in 2017. Waiting until the fifth-generation Type R means U.S. customers do at least get the product after 20 years of development. The Type R hatchback uses a 306 horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, sending power to the front wheels. All versions use a six-speed manual transmission, along with a limited-slip differential. The performance offered by the new Civic Type R was enough to see it set a new lap record around the Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit in Germany.

Honda produces 25 millionth automobile in USA with 2018 Accord © Honda February 2018 saw Honda achieve an impressive milestone in the United States. After more than 35 years of production, Honda built its 25 millionth vehicle. The car in question was an example of the tenth-generation Accord, finished in Obsidian Black Pearl. American Honda now has five manufacturing facilities across the United States, having invested some $14 billion to create them. From the company which started with 64 associates building motorbikes in 1979, more than 20,000 people are now employed across the country. It represents an incredible transformation, from the small dealership in Los Angeles to a company that makes twelve different cars and trucks in the USA.

Acura NSX sets Pikes Peak hybrid record © Acura Despite the challenges of 2020, the Acura NSX continued to impress with its motorsport abilities. Driven by James Robinson, an Acura NSX finished third in Time Attack 1 category at the 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Robinson’s time of 10:01.913 also became the fastest ascent of the fearsome Pikes Peak by a hybrid-powered vehicle.

Honda wins 2021 Indy 500 © Honda Honda would clinch another major American sporting title in 2021, securing the company’s 14th victory in the Indianapolis 500. A heroic drive by Helio Castroneves in the Meyer Shank Racing car saw the Brazilian claim his fourth Indy 500 victory. The entire 2021 IndyCar season would also be a bountiful one for Honda. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou became the Driver’s Champion, becoming the 10th Honda-powered driver to do so. Victory also marked the 18th title for Honda since it entered North American open-wheel racing in 1994.

2022 Acura NSX Type S © Acura Demonstrating the importance of the United States to Honda and Acura, the limited-edition 2022 NSX Type S will see 300 of 350 cars destined for American owners. The twin-turbocharged hybrid V-6 boosted to 600 horsepower, with 492 lb-ft of torque. New aero parts are inspired by the NSX GT3 racer, aiding downforce and improving on-track performance. It allowed IMSA Prototype Series champion Ricky Taylor to use the NSX Type S to set a new production lap record around the Long Beach race circuit.

Honda Civic Hatchback begins production in Indiana © Honda Although Honda has produced the Civic in the United States since 1986, it took until 2021 for it to build hatchback versions in the U.S. The plant in Greensburg, IN has become the first North American Honda site to make the 2022 Civic, and one of only two across the globe.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback © Honda With the promise of Euro-inspired design and improved practicality, Honda hopes the new Civic hatchback will appeal to younger buyers. It even lists the largest backseat in Civic history as one of the major updates for the hatch version. Getting the Civic Hatchback right is important for Honda, with the liftback model now accounting for some 25 percent of all Civic sales.

2022 HPD Civic Si Race Car Concept © Honda To make up for the cancellation of the SEMA Show in 2020, Honda brought a number of concepts to the 2021 edition. These included a concept race car version of the new Honda Civic Si, built by Honda Performance Development (HPD). As Honda’s North American motorsports company, HPD oversees everything from karting through to IndyCar programs. HPD hopes that the new Civic Si will become a successful touring car racer like its predecessor.

2023 Acura Integra Prototype Revealed © Acura As one of the first models offered by the Acura brand, the Integra has played an important part in Honda’s North American story. It’s one reason why Honda chose to build the new 2023 model in the United States. Combining a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with a six-speed manual transmission, the new Integra is aimed purely at enthusiasts. However, as a five-door liftback, it may be enthusiasts who grew up with earlier Integras, but now have families to worry about.

Honda Civic wins 2022 Car of the Year © Honda The 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards gave Honda plenty to celebrate. Jurors placed the all-new Civic ahead of the Volkswagen Golf GTI and electric Lucid Air as the best car of the year. One of the judges explained the victory: “The new Civic shows Honda at its very best. Bulletproof, brilliantly engineered and fun-to-drive, the Civic is the kind of affordable car that every automaker should aspire to.” The Civic also claimed the title of being America’s best-selling retail passenger car for the sixth year in a row.

2023 Honda Civic Type R to debut at Mid-Ohio © Honda Demonstrating the importance of Ohio to Honda’s American operations, the new Civic Type R made its U.S. debut at the Mid-Ohio race track in July 2022. Honda had kept quiet about the finer details of the new Type R. However, it had already set a new front-wheel-drive lap record at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan, demonstrating the car’s performance potential.

2023 Acura Integra specifications announced © Acura Acura confirmed the all-new Integra would become the first turbocharged model to wear the badge, being powered by a 200 horsepower 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Although a six-speed manual transmission is available, buyers will need to opt for the range-topping A-Spec model with Technology package to have it. Sports suspension is standard on all versions, as is a 10.2-inch digital dashboard.

2023 Acura Integra enters production © Acura Acura commenced production of the new Integra on May 5 2022: the first time the car has been built in the United States. The Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio overcame a number of challenges, such as employees being unable to travel to Japan due to coronavirus restrictions. This led to a virtual training programme for those building the Integra, and live-streaming of pre-production trials. With Integras now leaving the Marysville production line, customers began to receive their completed cars in June 2022.

2023 Honda Civic Type R © Honda When the all-new ‘FL5’ Civic Type R finally went on sale in October 2022, it became the most powerful production Honda sold in the United States. With 315 horsepower from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the Civic Type R also musters 310 lb-ft of torque. A manual six-speed transmission is standard, with a limited-slip differential to manage traction at the front wheels. Although the hot Civic is built at Honda’s Yorii factory in Japan, the turbocharged engine comes from the Anna Engine Plant in Sidney, Ohio.

Takeo Fujisawa to join Automotive Hall of Fame © Honda The co-founder of Honda Motor Company, Takeo Fujisawa, will be inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in July this year. He will join Soichiro Honda, who became the first Japanese automotive executive to receive the honor. Fujisawa was instrumental in the decision to choose the United States as Honda’s first international subsidiary. When deciding on which country to pick, Fujisawa reportedly said: “To succeed in the U.S. is to succeed worldwide. To take up the challenge of the American market may be the most difficult thing to do, but it’s a critical step in expanding the export of our products.” Takeo Fujisawa is shown here on the right, with Soichiro Honda on the left. While Soichiro brought his engineering skills to the company, Takeo was the effective business mind underpinning it all.

2024 Acura Integra Type S © Acura As part of the Integra’s rejuvenation, Acura created a Type S version – powered by the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine found in the Honda Civic Type R. For the Acura, it has been tuned to deliver 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Like the Civic Type R, the Integra Type S features a close-ratio six-speed manual transmission, connected to the front wheels via a helical limited-slip differential. Brembo brakes, wider tracks and a tuned Adaptive Damper System are all unique to the Type S.

Integra Type S blends performance and luxury © Acura A wider stance means the Type S wears stretched bodywork to accommodate its 19-inch Shark Gray alloy wheels. All panels ahead of the A-pillar are bespoke to the hottest Integra, with a ‘Diamond Pentagon’ design used for the front grille. At the rear, a gloss black diffuser houses a trio of exhaust tailpipes. Inside, Acura has given the Integra Type S heated front sport seats with perforated Ultrasuede inserts. A 10.2-inch digital instrument panel is standard, along with a 9.0-inch multimedia color touchscreen.

Honda creates the ultimate CR-V Hybrid Racer © Honda The NTT IndyCar Series will make a switch to hybrid power for 2025, with Honda planning to continue as one of the two engine suppliers for the single-seater championship. To demonstrate the potential of its new hybrid drivetrain, Honda Performance Development built a CR-V SUV powered by the upcoming IndyCar engine. Beneath its custom bodywork and huge wings are a 2.2-liter turbocharged V-6 and an electric motor. Such is the performance on offer, Honda has nicknamed this promotional vehicle ‘The Beast’.

Monterey debut for electric Acura ZDX © Acura The 2023 Monterey Car Week witnessed the reveal of the first all-electric model from Acura. Revising a name first used in 2009, the ZDX mid-size crossover SUV will be based on the General Motors BEV3 platform. This means the Acura will share the same underpinnings as the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Blazer EV. Honda will also use this platform for its Prologue electric SUV.

Honda brings back the Motocompo scooter © Honda Honda has also reinvented a retro icon from the 1980s, but with a battery-powered twist. The original Motocompo scooter was designed to fit inside the trunk of Honda’s Japanese-market city cars. The new Motocompacto-e retains the same compact dimensions, with Honda engineers in both Ohio and California creating the foldable design. An electric motor drives the front wheel, offering a potential top speed of 15 mph and a range of up to 12 miles. Charging will take 3.5 hours from a regular wall socket, thanks to a built-in onboard charger. Due to be sold online and through Honda dealers, the Motocompacto-e will cost less than $1,000.

American Honda Collection Hall opens in Torrance © Honda With more than six decades of history now behind it, Honda has opened a new American Honda Collection Hall exhibition at its headquarters in Torrance, CA. From the earliest Honda motorcycles, through to modern cars such as the Insight hybrid, a host of racing machinery and even marine engines will be on display.

Celebrating Honda’s history on two and four wheels © Honda Honda will begin hosting regular ‘Cars, Bikes & Coffee’ events at its Torrance campus on the third Saturday of every other month. This will give enthusiasts the opportunity to tour the Collection Hall. The collection will be supported by images, graphics and video presentations, with plans to update the vehicles on display several times every year.

2024 Acura ZDX goes on sale © Acura Following the reveal of the ZDX at Monterey Car Week in 2023, Acura put its electric model into production in March 2024. Buyers could choose a single-motor rear-wheel-drive ZDX with 392 horsepower, or go all-out with the 500 horsepower Type S. The ZDX Type S also came with Brembo brakes, performance-tuned air suspension and 22-inch alloy wheels (the largest ever fitted to a production Acura).

2024 Honda Prologue delivers big EV range © Honda Along with the Acura ZDX, the electric Honda Prologue entered production in January 2024. Honda focused on maximizing efficiency for the Prologue, targeting an impressive EPA battery range. The single-motor Prologue can travel 296 miles when fully charged, while the dual-motor model offers up to 281 miles. Fast-charging compatibility means the Prologue can potentially add 65 miles of range to its 150 kW battery pack in just 10 minutes.

2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV © Honda Honda may be busy selling battery-electric SUVs, but it’s also producing the first plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle sold in America. The CR-V e:FCEV combines a Michigan-made hydrogen fuel cell, plus an electric motor and battery. With the potential to cover up to 270 miles with zero emissions, plus 29 miles on battery power alone, Honda says it offers both urban and long-distance capabilities. Final assembly of the CR-V e:FCEV takes place at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio. Some of the finished cars are even exported back to Japan.

Honda Marysville makes 15 millionth vehicle © Honda The Honda Marysville Auto Plant reached another major milestone in April 2024, with the 15 millionth vehicle leaving its production line. An Acura Integra claimed the honor of being the landmark car. Honda also announced plans for extensive investment in Ohio, with $700 million earmarked for spending on a dedicated EV Hub. By 2040, battery electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles are planned to account for 100 percent of Honda sales, meaning the company’s American plants will have an important role to play.

Honda power wins the Acura Long Beach Grand Prix © Honda The Long Beach Grand Prix is one of the most prestigious races on the IndyCar calendar, and is sponsored by Acura. Allowing a Chevy-powered victory is thus a major embarrassment for the Honda entrants, but there were no such issues in 2025. Street course expert Kyle Kirkwood, driving his Honda-powered Andretti Global IndyCar, claimed victory in the 50th edition of the Acura Long Beach Grand Prix. Kirkwood started from pole position, and drove to repeat his previous Long Beach win in 2023. Alex Palou ensured the 2025 race was a Honda-powered 1-2 finish.

Alex Palou dominates IndyCar with Honda power © Honda Although Kyle Kirkwood claimed the important Acura Long Beach Grand Prix win, Alex Palou continued his IndyCar dominance during 2025. The Spanish driver achieved an incredible eight race wins in his Honda-powered Chip Ganassi Racing car, leading to his fourth IndyCar Drivers’ Championship in five years. However, Palou’s greatest achievement came with winning the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. It marked Palou’s first IndyCar victory on an oval course, and cemented his position as the undisputed best driver in the series at present. Such success would also ensure Honda beat Chevrolet in the engine manufacturer standings, too.

Electric Acura ZDX canned after just one year © Acura In September 2025, Acura announced that the all-electric ZDX would end production, despite having been on sale for less than 18 months. Contributing to the ZDX’s demise were the expiry of federal government EV tax credits, making the premium electric SUV a more expensive proposition for consumers. The relative affordability of the Honda Prologue also worked against the ZDX. The Acura version sold just 12,000 vehicles in 2025 before being cancelled, while its Honda-badged equivalent shifted almost 40,000 examples.

End of the road of Honda Prologue EV? © Honda With the Acura ZDX now axed, attention has turned to whether the Honda Prologue will suffer the same fate. At present, Honda has not officially confirmed plans to end Prologue production. However, the dropping of the ZDX, along with wider problems for Honda’s EV strategy, has seen industry experts suggest the Prologue could disappear after the end of the 2026 model year. Sales of the Prologue for the year to March 2026 stood at just 3,319 units, compared to 9,561 for the same period during 2025. A collapse in numbers of a nearly two thirds could be the writing on the wall for the electric SUV.

Honda cancels electric 0 Saloon and 0 SUV © Honda Honda’s bold plans to transition to a fully electric manufacturer by 2040 took a major hit in March 2026, with the announcement that three battery powered models faced the chop. The radical Honda 0 Saloon and 0 SUV, along with the related Acura RSX, were all abandoned due to financial concerns. Losses of more than $15 million by Honda, along with the decline in demand for electric cars, were cited as the reason for cancelling the three vehicles. In addition, Honda noted that the ‘easing of fossil fuel regulations and revisions to EV incentives’ in the United States had contributed to its lack of profitability, along with issues caused by tariffs. Honda has not said what the long-term future holds for its Marysville plant, given the Ohio site was meant to build all three new EVs.

Acura Integra Type S to be exported to Japan © Acura The Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio does have some good news to celebrate, though, with confirmation that it will begin exporting examples of the Acura Integra Type S to Japan. It represents the first time an Acura-branded model has been sold in Japan, with the Integra Type S set to be identical to the version offered in the United States. This means Japanese customers will receive the Acura in left-hand drive configuration, using the same 320 horsepower turbocharged engine and six-speed manual transmission. Japanese sales of the Integra Type S will begin later this year, following Honda displaying the car at the Tokyo Auto Salon and Osaka Auto Messe 2026 events.

Acura celebrates 40 years since American debut © Acura Selling Acura-branded models to the Japanese market starts almost exactly as Honda’s premium marque turns 40. Having first gone on sale on March 27, 1986, the Acura brand helped lead the way for other upmarketl manufacturers to place a greater focus on North America. Key to Acura’s four decades of success has been a commitment to designing and manufacturing vehicles within North America, ensuring they are tailored for the target audience.