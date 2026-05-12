22 great used cars to buy for £5,000

Used cars for £5,000 © Ford Have you seen the prices of new cars recently? There is nothing for less than £14,765, and even the cheapest Volkswagen Golf costs nearly twice that amount. Fortunately, the used car market is brimful of second-hand gems. Armed with a budget of £5,000, you can take your pick from a wide range of cars. Our choices are all registered after 2012 and should have no more than 100,000 miles on the clock.

City car: Skoda Citigo © Skoda Along with its near-identical siblings, the Volkswagen Up and Seat Mii, the Skoda Citigo is one of the best city cars of the modern era. Available with three or five doors, the Citigo is surprisingly practical for a small car, and unlike so many vehicles of this size, it doesn’t feel out of its depth when you leave the urban sprawl. It’s also surprisingly fun to drive, while the 1.0-litre petrol engine offers a terrific blend of performance and economy.

Supermini: Kia Rio © Kia The second-generation Kia Rio, available to buy new from 2011 until 2017, is an excellent choice if you’re after a supermini. It’s not as exciting to drive as a Ford Fiesta or as well built as a Volkswagen Polo, but there’s a good level of equipment, even on entry-level versions, and running costs are kept low by a selection of petrol and diesel engines. Sadly, even the youngest examples will no longer be covered by Kia’s seven-year warranty – but warranties on any contemporary rivals will have long since expired.

Family hatchback: Hyundai i30 © Hyundai Today, Hyundai builds some of the most exciting and interesting cars on sale, many with hybrid or electric powertrains. Things were a little different when the i30 was launched in 2012, but this remains a very good alternative to a Ford Focus or Volkswagen Golf. The five-year warranty will no longer apply, but the i30 has a solid reputation for reliability. Running costs are low, especially if you opt for the 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine, while SE trim should offer the equipment you require.

SUV: Honda CR-V © Honda The Honda CR-V (that’s Comfortable Runabout Vehicle) appears on many lists of the best used cars. There are many good reasons for this, because few SUVs offer such a great blend of practicality, low running costs and reliability. For this budget, you’ll be looking at a late fourth-generation car (2012-2018), but if you’re after a car with a big boot, space for five adults and excellent build quality, it’s hard to ignore the CR-V, especially if you choose the excellent 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel engine.

SUV: Nissan Qashqai © Nissan You won’t win any prizes for originality, but the car that inspired countless imitators is a great choice if you want an affordable SUV. The second-generation Nissan Qashqai (2014-2021) took everything that was good about the original and improved it across the board. It’s better to drive, safer, more stylish and powered by a range of punchy and economical engines. It’s not the last word in reliability, but because there are thousands to choose from, you can afford to be picky.

Seven seats: Ford S-Max © Ford Although it’s closely related to the Ford Galaxy, you won’t find a seven-seat MPV that’s nicer to drive than the Ford S-Max. Sure, the Galaxy is better if you’re after a car with space for seven adults, but the third row in the S-Max is fine for children – or if you need to take a couple of mates to the airport (or indeed for a night out on the town). The 2.0-litre TDCi diesel engine delivers excellent fuel economy, but you could opt for the 2.5-litre five-cylinder petrol engine, also found in the Focus ST hot hatchback.

Estate car: Skoda Fabia © Skoda Estate cars aren’t as popular as they once were, with many buyers preferring the high driving position of an SUV. But estate cars remain the vehicle of choice if practicality is your top priority, and they tend to be nicer to drive than their SUV equivalents. There are larger Skoda estates available – the Octavia and Superb are positively huge – but the load-lugging Fabia has a generous 530-litre boot, which can swallow 1,395 litres of luggage with the back seats folded down. Avoid the entry-level versions and you should have all the toys you need.

Hybrid: Toyota Auris © Toyota Although £5,000 is a fair chunk of cash, it doesn’t go a long way if you’re after something relatively new that’s cheap to run and likely to be reliable. Which is where the Toyota Auris comes in, because what it lacks in flair and excitement, it makes up for in value for money and dependability. You can choose from petrol, diesel and hybrid options, all of which offer low running costs, while the Icon Tech and Design trim levels come with a decent level of equipment.

Electric: Nissan Leaf © Nissan If you want to spend £5,000 on a decent electric car, there are two choices: a Renault Zoe or a Nissan Leaf. Our choice would be the Leaf – and not just because it’s the world’s most popular EV. Sure, the electric car industry has advanced significantly since the original Leaf arrived in 2011, but continuous development meant that it remained viable until production stopped in 2018. Buy one with a 30kWh battery and you should see around 150 miles from a single charge.

Petrol engine: Seat Ibiza © Seat Launched in 2008, the fourth-generation Seat Ibiza was available with a choice of three or five doors, plus the option of an estate (ST). Most buyers opted for the five-door hatchback, which is more convenient when you’re carrying some mates in the back. Although it’s closely related to the Volkswagen Polo, the Ibiza is cheaper to buy and, in our opinion, better to look at. There’s also a great choice of models, from the frugal Ecomotive to the sporty FR.

Diesel engine: Honda Civic © Honda You’ll either love or hate the styling, but there’s more to the Honda Civic (2012-2017) than a bold face. For a start, it’s more practical than most of its rivals, especially if you opt for the Tourer (estate). It also comes with Honda’s famous ‘Magic Seats’, which means you can carry tall and large objects behind the driver and front passenger. But the Civic’s best attribute is its diesel engine, especially if you choose the earlier 2.2-litre i-DTEC, which offers a superb blend of smoothness, performance and economy. Don’t rule out the later 1.6-litre i-DTEC, which is still an excellent diesel engine.

Reliability: Honda Jazz © Honda Yes, it’s another Honda, but a peace of mind goes a long way when you’re spending £5,000 on a used car. When it comes to reliability and satisfaction surveys, the Honda Jazz is almost part of the furniture. Owners love the car’s dependability, the service offered by Honda dealers and the low running costs. This generation of the Jazz (2008-2015) spawned the world’s first hybrid supermini, which could achieve 62.8mpg, according to official figures. It’s also larger inside than most other superminis, with the passenger space and luggage capacity to give some family hatchbacks a run for their money.

Choice: Vauxhall Corsa © Vauxhall Don’t be fooled by the Vauxhall Corsa’s rather lacklustre image, because this is a great alternative to the Ford Fiesta. The fourth-generation Corsa (2014-2019) was essentially a thorough reworking of the previous model, but there was a noticeable upshift in the quality of the interior and a range of excellent petrol and diesel engines. There’s a bewildering array of trim levels to choose from, but all cars have a heated windscreen, Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control.

Fuel economy: Suzuki Celerio © Suzuki If you’re after low running costs but your budget can’t stretch to a hybrid or electric car, get yourself a Suzuki Celerio. This five-door city car was one of the country’s cheapest new cars, which means it’s also a bargain on the secondhand market. On paper, the 1.0-litre petrol engine should achieve 65.7mpg, while the Dualjet version does even better at 78.4mpg. What’s most remarkable is that you should get close to these figures without really trying.

Coupe: Vauxhall Astra GTC © Vauxhall The Vauxhall Astra GTC is not your average Astra. For a start, almost every body panel is unique to the GTC, but it also uses the suspension from the Insignia VXR to deliver a more satisfying driving experience. Unfortunately, the interior is almost identical to the regular five-door Astra, but the GTC comes with a generous level of equipment, especially if you choose the sporty SRi model. It’s also practical, with a boot that’s larger than many other coupes of this size.

Convertible: Citroen DS3 Cabrio © Citroen The Citroen DS3 Cabrio (later the DS 3 Cabrio) featured a canvas roof that could be operated at speeds of up to 75mph. Sure, it wasn’t a proper convertible, but with three main settings – Intermediate, Horizontal and Total – you could choose how much fresh air you wanted in the cabin. Citroen used the DS badge for its upmarket models before DS became a standalone brand, so you can expect an uplift in overall quality and an interior loaded with neat details. Just don’t expect a large boot – and make sure the airbag has been replaced following a recent high-profile recall…

MPV: Citroen Grand C4 Picasso © Citroen Although the humble MPV has fallen out of favour, it remains the best choice if you’re after space and practicality for a growing family. The Citroen Grand C4 Picasso is one of the best of the breed, with seven seats as standard and styling that doesn’t look like you’ve given up on life. It works best as a five-seater, thanks to a row of independent seats behind the driver and passenger seat, plus a large boot. However, if you need to carry two extra people, there’s a couple of additional seats below the boot floor.

Hot hatchback: Suzuki Swift Sport © Suzuki The Swift Sport is more of a ‘warm hatch’ than a scorching hot one. However, 17-inch alloy wheels and a bodykit ensured this second-generation supermini looked the part, while a 136hp 1.6-litre engine and six-speed manual gearbox served up lively performance. Suzuki brand reliability is up there with the best, and insurance is more affordable than anything with an ST or GTI badge. The previous (2006-2010) Swift Sport is even more of a pocket rocket, albeit too old to meet our criteria here.

Sports car: Mazda MX-5 © Mazda Our £5,000 budget should be enough to bag you a 2012 Mazda MX-5 with around 50,000 miles on the clock. The third-generation (NC) model isn’t as sharp to drive as its predecessor, but it’s more comfortable, better equipped and less prone to rust. An obvious choice, we grant you, but this evergreen roadster – also available with a folding hard-top – will make you grin every time you get behind the wheel. It’s the closest thing to a sensible sports car.

Wildcard: Dacia Sandero © Dacia For years, the Dacia Sandero was Britain’s cheapest new car, with a headline starting price of £5,995. Today, the most affordable model costs just shy of £15,000, but the Sandero remains a bargain on the secondhand market, with prices starting from around £2,000. Build quality isn’t the best, but low running costs are almost guaranteed, as is practicality, thanks to a large boot, five doors and a decent amount of space for rear-seat passengers.

Wildcard: Fiat Tipo © Fiat We’d have struggled to recommend the Fiat Tipo as a new car, but it makes more sense on the secondhand market. That’s because depreciation isn’t a strong point, so the Tipo loses its value more rapidly than rivals like the Ford Focus, Vauxhall Astra and Volkswagen Golf. There are three versions available, although most buyers chose the hatchback, so the estate (SW) and four-door saloon are harder to find. We recommend Lounge trim if you’re after some comfort and gadgets.