19 used hot hatches for under £10k

19 best used hot hatches on a budget © VW It’s nearly 50 years since the Volkswagen Golf GTI established the blueprint for the hot hatchback, showcasing a unique blend of performance, practicality and affordability. Pretty soon, the Golf had to contend with rival tearaways biting at its ankles for hot hatch supremacy. Needless to say, there’s a Golf on our list of affordable hot hatches from the modern era, with each one costing no more than £10,000.

Ford Fiesta ST © Ford Ford rewrote the rulebook for small hot hatches when it launched the ST based on the sixth-generation Fiesta, so the new version had big shoes to fill when it arrived in 2018. If anything, it was even better, thanks to a peppy 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine, a fabulous chassis and steering that overflows with feedback. Most buyers shunned the entry-level ST-1 in favour of the ST-2 and ST-3 versions, with the mid-spec model offering the best value when buying a used example.

Honda Civic Type R © Honda The second-generation Civic Type R (EP3) was the first model to be sold in Britain, with production taking place at Honda’s plant in Swindon. On sale from 2001 until 2005, it was a high-revving, more frenetic alternative to the sensible Golf GTI. Its predecessor, codenamed FN2, arrived in 2007 and proved to be controversial thanks to its styling, increased weight and less sophisticated suspension. Today, used examples of both the EP3 and FN2 offer great value for money.

Suzuki Swift Sport © Suzuki A budget of £10,000 is easily enough to secure an excellent example of either the first- or second-generation Suzuki Swift Sport. Both cars offer riotous, non-turbocharged fun. Alternatively, you could consider the third-generation Swift Sport, which arrived in 2018 with a new 1.4-litre BoosterJet turbo engine. Great name, right? In truth, it lacked the rawness of its predecessors, while its high price meant that many buyers chose the superior Fiesta ST. It’s easier to justify as a used car, but avoid the later and less powerful mild hybrid version.

Renaultsport Megane © Renault The original Renaultsport Megane arrived in 2004 with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 225hp. It was good, but not quite in the same league as the brilliant Renaultsport Clio, which is why Renault launched the limited edition Megane Trophy, of which just 160 were sold in the UK. Things improved further with the arrival of the Cup version, while Renault bucked the trend with the 175 dCi model – the first and only Renaultsport car with a diesel engine.

Vauxhall Astra VXR © Vauxhall Remember the VXR brand? It delivered everything from hot versions of the Vauxhall Corsa and Vectra to oddballs like the Zafira and Meriva MPVs. Yes, there really was a Meriva VXR. Launched in 2005, the original Astra VXR was a powerful alternative to the Golf GTI, thanks to a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 240hp. Torque steer was a big issue, but the hot Astra offered excellent value for money. Look out for special examples such as the Arctic and Nürburgring Editions.

Mini Cooper S © Mini Launched in 2014 and facelifted in 2019, the Mini Cooper S was the performance flagship of the Mini Hatch range – unless you chose the hardcore John Cooper Works model. Power was sourced from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 192hp, enough for 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 146mph. It was a huge amount of fun, thanks largely to a multi-link rear axle. A budget of £10,000 is enough for a 2019 pre- or post-facelift model, so you can decide if you want the Union Jack rear lights…

Seat Leon Cupra 280 © Seat As the name suggests, the Seat Leon Cupra 280 was powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 280hp. It was, at the time, Seat’s quickest car, thanks to a 0-62mph time of 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. Although it shared much in common with the Golf GTI, such performance meant that it could rival the Golf R, albeit without the benefit of four-wheel drive. The Cupra 280 was available with a six-speed manual gearbox or six-speed DSG auto transmission.

BMW M135i © BMW Back in 2012, long before the 1 Series became a front-wheel drive hatchback, BMW launched the M135i. While other hot hatches of the era relied on turbocharged four-cylinder engines sending power to the front wheels, the rear-drive M135i made full use of a glorious 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six producing 320hp. Zero to 62mph took just 4.9 seconds. The M140i arrived in 2016, with power increased to 335hp.

Ford Focus ST © Ford The Ford Focus ST felt like a more mature Fiesta ST with space for the family (and dog, if you chose the estate version). In 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol guise, the Focus could hit 62mph in 6.5 seconds, and while the sprint time increased to 8.1 seconds in diesel guise, average fuel economy improved from 41.5mpg to 67.3mpg. Few people bought the entry-level ST-1, so you’ll mostly have a choice of ST-2 and ST-3 models. The latter boasts bi-xenon headlights and heated Recaro seats.

Skoda Octavia vRS © Skoda Few cars can claim the ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ tag quite like the Skoda Octavia vRS. It’s based on the standard Octavia, a car known for its practicality, spaciousness and common sense. In vRS guise, however, it makes for an entertaining, more affordable alternative to the Golf GTI. Power is sourced from either a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 2.0-litre diesel. We’d choose the petrol, which delivers 220hp, 230hp or 245hp.

Volkswagen Golf GTI © VW Why buy an alternative to the Volkswagen Golf GTI when you could have the real thing? A budget of £10,000 is enough for a Mk6 or Mk7 version, but we’re rewinding the clock to 2005 when the Golf GTI rediscovered its mojo following the lacklustre Mk3 and Mk4. Not only did the Mk5 look superb, it was also loaded with tiny details that paid homage to the original Golf GTI. Nonetheless, the stars of the show were the fabulous chassis and 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. Could this be peak Golf GTI?

Renaultsport Clio © Renault When it comes to buying a Renaultsport Clio, older is almost certainly better. Before the arrival of the Fiesta ST, this was the benchmark for small hot hatches – nothing came close to capturing its magic. Buy a good example of a Mk2 or Mk3 Clio and you’re in for a treat. The Mk4 Renaultsport Clio failed to hit the heights of its predecessors, thanks to the EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) gearbox and a lack of handling precision. On the plus side, it’s quick and more comfortable than hot Clios of old.

Audi S3 © Audi You could argue that a four-wheel-drive car isn’t a proper hot hatch, but the Audi S3 ticks a lot of boxes. Firstly, it’s powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 300hp, which is enough to propel the Audi to 62mph in 5.2 seconds with a manual gearbox or 4.8 seconds with the optional S Tronic auto transmission. Amazingly, it’ll do around 40mpg when you’re not making full use of the 300 horses, while the Quattro 4WD system will ensure you have traction in all weathers.

Peugeot 308 GTI by Peugeot Sport © Peugeot Peugeot has built some of the world’s greatest hot hatches, including the 205 GTI, plus GTI and Rallye versions of the 106 and 306. The 308 GTI by Peugeot Sport is up there with some of the best, boasting the 270hp 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine from the RCZ-R coupe, a fine chassis and a Torsen limited-slip differential. There was also a 250hp version, but either way, the 308 GTI is one of the most underrated hot hatches of the past decade.

Hyundai i30 Turbo © Hyundai Unfortunately, £10,000 isn’t enough for a Hyundai i30 N, but here’s a hot hatch the Korean company made earlier. The i30 Turbo used the same 1.6-litre turbocharged engine found in the Hyundai Veloster Turbo and Kia Proceed GT, which could propel this admittedly lukewarm hatch to 62mph in eight seconds and onto a top speed of 136mph. It lacks the precision and poise of the other cars on our list, but you get plenty of kit for your money.

Abarth 595 © Abarth If the i30 Turbo is too sensible for you, the Abarth 595 should be right up your strada. It’s powered by a fizzy 1.4-litre turbocharged engine developing anything from 135hp to 180hp – or as much as 190hp if you choose the bonkers, but more expensive, Abarth 695. In all cases, the Abarth is a hugely enjoyable version of the Fiat 500, whether you’re whizzing through congested streets or tackling your favourite B-road. That said, the bouncy ride won’t suit everyone, so take a test drive before you buy.

Peugeot 208 GTI © Peugeot We wanted to include the Volkswagen Up GTI as an alternative to the Abarth 595, but you’ll struggle to find one for less than £10,000. Instead, it’s worth considering the Peugeot 208 GTI, which arrived in 2013 to take on the Ford Fiesta ST. Power was sourced from a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine, with Peugeot launching several upgraded versions, including the GTI 30th Anniversary, GTI Prestige and GTI by Peugeot Sport.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta QV © Alfa Romeo The Alfa Romeo Giulietta QV (Quadrifoglio Verde) is arguably the most stylish car on our list of budget hot hatches. In truth, this was probably the only reason to choose the hot Giulietta over its contemporary rivals. The 1.7-litre turbocharged engine delivered adequate performance, but was held back by its six-speed dual-clutch auto transmission. It’s not a car that enjoys being pushed to its limits, but it’ll certainly look good on your driveway.

Mazda 3 MPS © Mazda The Mazda 3 MPS must be one of the most understated hot hatches of the modern era. Only car enthusiasts will know that it’s powered by a 2.3-litre turbocharged engine producing 260hp at 5,500rpm, and that it can hit 62mph in just 6.1 seconds. At the time, this was mightily impressive, giving the discreet Mazda the performance to keep up with a Ford Focus RS. It’s also a highly tunable engine, so find one that hasn’t been modified.